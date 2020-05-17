Sunday's Best Deals: Blue Yeti Microphones, Skillets, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guides, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A streaming microphone bundle, a sale on Kindle eBooks, a useful pole saw for $50, cast iron skillets, and more headline Sunday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Blackout Yeti USB Microphone + $50 Ubisoft Discount Code Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you are a streamer or podcaster, or aspiring to be one, a good microphone is important. Blue Microphones are some of the best on the market for this, and right now you can get a Blackout Yeti Microphone with $50 Ubisoft Store Credit for just $110. It’s like paying $60 for the microphone and getting one (or more!) free games with it! Except, you’re not locked a to specific game, you can just get whatever you want... provided you don’t mind downloading uPlay.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

Advertisement

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

Advertisement

Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you a self-proclaimed audiophile? Do you listen to music all day every day? Well you’re in luck because Bose Soundsport headphones are $150 at Adorama. They are regularly $200, but with an instant rebate, you’ll save $50 on these bad boys. The Bose headphones have the amazing sound that you’re used to and has a built-in mic and up to five hours of use. They also come with a handy case to store your buds until you’re ready to use them. Grab a pair before they’re gone.

Advertisement

Today, you can save up to $300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with a 13.3" Retina display, Intel’s 1.4GHZ Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM,Touch Bar and Touch ID, and more. Your maximum savings will depend on which model you get: the 128GB model is $150 off for $1,150 total, while a 256GB model is only $50 more thanks to a meaty $300 discount. They’re shipping fairly soon at B&H Photo.



Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

All that glitters may not be gold, but this portable SSD from Samsung totally is; it’s also $20 off at B&H Photo right now. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a pinch, or just like having a backup of all your important files handy, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your storage woes without taking up much space on your desk.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $190 off at B&H Photo.



Sigma 30mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve taken up photography as a new hobby in quarantine, or maybe you’re ready to branch out from the lens you got in your starter set. In any case, it doesn’t hurt to have a prime lens or two on hand since they tend to offer wider apertures, but they can get pretty expensive. Today at B&H Photo, you can get Sigma’s 30mm f/1.4 lens for Sony E cameras for $290, saving you $50.



You won’t be able to use it for any zooming, but it’ll let more light in thanks to its wider aperture. It’s a good opportunity to experiment with indoor photography, or nighttime shots if that’s more your jam.

Advertisement

Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Cast-iron skillets are like, the most versatile things ever. You can cook something on the stove and throw the skillet in the oven afterwards, and with proper care, the thing will last years. A cast-iron skillet is an investment, so while they can be a little expensive, they’re worth it. But if you need one, you’re in luck today, as Bed Bath & Beyond has some high-quality skillets for just $100.



Advertisement

Since this order’s above $39, you’ll get free shipping with your skillet, too. Which is nice, considering everything. You might want to pick one up fast, though, as the blue colored skillet is already sold out. Who knows how long the red and black ones will last?

Advertisement

If you’re unfamiliar with the world of lawn care, you might think a chainsaw on a pole is an absolutely terrible idea. Or an awesome zombie apocalypse weapon. Either or. But a pole saw can be great for taking care of pesky bowing branches, especially if you live in an area where a strong storm can rip those branches off the trees and cause serious damage. If you need a pole saw to protect your home from trees and zombies, you can pick up this Martha Stewart ten-foot pole saw for just $49 at Home Depot. Not bad at all!



Vava EE008 Air Purifier KINJAAP8 + clip coupon

Advertisement

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava EE008 air purifier, which just came out recently, is down 27% to $110 with by clipping the coupon on the page and entering our exclusive promo code KINJAAP8 at checkout.



Advertisement

Made to cover rooms up to 323 square feet (more than half the size of my apartment), it’ll reduce dust in just 9 minutes, thanks to the bulit-in anions mode. A smart air quality monitor shows air quality in real time while adjusting fan speed depending on results. You can also customize the fan speed yourself, with four options to choose from and two modes.

After a while, though, the 4-in-1 HEPA filter will need replacing over time as indicated by a filter change light. Fortunately, we’re a one-stop shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Makita 18-Volt Lithium Ion Six-Piece Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With everything going on right now, maybe you don’t want a stranger coming into your home and fixing stuff. While that’s all fine and good, SOMEONE needs to mount the big screen TV you stress-bought the other day. And SOMEONE needs to build that backyard table you’ve been putting off since last summer. That someone is you. For $80 less at Home Depot, you can achieve all this and so much more with the six-piece Makita wireless toolkit.



Included in the box is a 1/2" driver drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a compact recipro saw, a vacuum, an LED flashlight, TWO 3.0Ah batteries to power all this, a charger, and a tool bag to fit it all in. Considering just how much STUFF you get, this is a steal in and of itself. Factor in the 3-year warranty on the tools, battery, and charger, and it’s a no-brainer. Now that you’re wandering around the house aimlessly with nothing to do, maybe pick up a new hobby or sharpen your skills at an old one?

Advertisement

European Cordless Steamer Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

SideDeal’s sale on this European Cordless Steamer Mop couldn’t come at a better time. With being in the house more we are cultivating more mess, that’s just a fact. And if you have multiple people or animals it’s probably a smidge more chaotic. Don’t worry you’ll be cleaning up more than savings with this Polti mop in no time for $69. SideDeal has discounted this more than 50% off its original price of $170.



What’s cool about this cordless mop is that you don’t need any chemicals or detergents so you don’t need to worry about extra safety for kids and/or pets. The steam kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria wherever you use it. It’s lightweight and easy to move especially if you live in an upstairs/downstairs situation. And best of all the charging station re-sanitizes the cleaning cloth for you. No additional messes.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Up to 60% off Home Goods REFRESH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Macy’s is having a huge two-day sale on select items in their home goods section which includes almost 8,000 items. Use code REFRESH at checkout and get anywhere from 30% - 60% off.



If your bathroom needs new towels these Home Design ones are just $6. Or perhaps you’re in the market for an entire dinnerwear set this sixteen piece one from Gordon Ramsay is $71. And out of curiosity, I always see what the most expensive product is and what the discount would be. In this sale, it’s a pewter punch bowl that’s now $4,900 if you were in the market for one with elephants on it. There’s also one with an octopus.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $152 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!



Undeniable 3.0 Medium Duffle Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, duffel bags are useful. You can use them for fitness, for travel, for storing stuff in the car. But get a flimsy duffel bag and it can be more frustrating than useful to mess with. With Under Armour’s Duffle Bag, though, you’re assured quality, and right now a medium one is only $25. That should be big enough for most gym-goers’ workout gear, or an overnight bag for a business trip.



Short-Sleeve Tech Shirts SST Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Another week, another great JACHS NY sale. This time, you can get some short-sleeve tech shirts for $29 a piece, if you use code SST at checkout. These will be perfect for when you go back to the office in the summer... it’ll be hot! I personally prefer the rolled-up long-sleeve button up look, but that look isn’t really compatible with 100-degree heat, you know?



There are a fair amount of shirts to choose from, too. Whether you prefer blue blue, light pink, or something in between, you’ll find something to fill out your office wardrobe with this sale.

Advertisement

Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Memorial Day is May 25th which... well shit, May is halfway over already? Time feels so fake in quarantine. Anyway, Memorial Day means Memorial Day sales, and Backcountry is starting early. From now until the 25th, you can save up to 50% on big outdoor brands.



How much you save depends on the brand—you’ll only save up to 30% on Yeti’s stock, but that is still several hundred dollars off some of its bike gear. Marmot, on the other hand, is 55% off, so you if you want to try and go camping next Monday, you’ll be able to pick up a tent and camping gear for cheap.

Advertisement

Whatever your outdoors enjoyment method of choice is, you have until Memorial Day itself to take advantage of this sale.

Womens Dresses Buy 1, Get 1 $20 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s getting warmer and warmer, and a great way to beat the heat and not fret over your outfit is... a dress! But anyone whose gone dress shopping before can tell you, they’re pretty expensive. This weekend only at Express, you can buy one dress, and get a second one for just $20. It’s a damn good deal!



Express has a fine selection of dresses too. Take this Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, for example. Maybe not the best for summer, but a nice look nevertheless. The Ruffle Fit And Flare Dress, on the other hand, will certainly keep you cool, and look great to boot. If you chose these two, you’d be paying $120, which is quite the deal for two dresses.

Advertisement

Hurry though, as this sale ends Sunday.

25% off Sitewide Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you have ever been curious about trying Fenty now is the time. They have never run a sitewide sale before but from now until May 18 you can get 25% off anything. This even includes sale items and value sets.



You can snag the best seller pro filt’r longwear foundation for almost $9 less. I love my Moroccan Spice palette which is just $35 right now. This is absolutely the deal you’ve been waiting for and if it goes well maybe we will get another one this year.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and the discount comes off once you add the items to your cart.

Couples Sex Toy Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If we’ve learned one thing from quarantine, it’s that our urges don’t stop even though a pandemic is currently going on. Luckily for you, I have a solution. For a low $49, you bae can get your hands on a couples’ sex toy bundle that includes a g-spot vibe and a masturbation sleeve for anyone with a penis, as well as sex tarot cards and a power bank to keep everything charged up and ready to go (and get off). Grab this deal and climax again and again!



Conair Simple Cut 10-Piece Haircut Kit KJCNAR Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You look like Tarzan right now, and no one is judging you, but with stay-at-home orders gradually lifting, you might want to think about cleaning up a bit. Daily Steals is right on time with a 10-piece Conair haircut kit that’s down to $45 with promo code KJCNAR, shipping included.



Included are a set of Conair clippers with four length guards, a comb, scissors, and a few pieces to help keep everything clean after the big chop.

Advertisement

Start a new series on Kindle at $1 & up Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Goodreads is telling me I have 140 books that I “Want to Read”, which is essentially my book backlog. I’ve read zero books this year. But does that stop me from taking advantage of yet another Kindle sale and adding to my digital book pile? Of course not. For today only, you can save big on the first book of some series. You know, as a gateway to even more books.



The first book that stood out to me in this sale that doesn’t reveal my questionable tastes from middle school is Terry Pratchett’s The Color of Magic, the first of the very long and very beloved Discworld series. Ironically enough, you don’t actually need to read the Discworld books in order or anything, but you can now if you want, for cheap! There is also the first Killing Eve book, which I’ll admit I only noticed because my Sandra Oh radar went off and she’s on the cover.

Advertisement

But you need to act fast if you want to pick up some new novels, as this sale only lasts until the end of the day.

One-Punch Man Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The first season of One-Punch Man was something else. I haven’t had the chance to watch the second season yet, but I heard it was a different sort of something else. Of course, with the One-Punch Man manga sale going on at ComiXology right now, I can skip the show entirely and catch up on the series in a less... animated form.



Advertisement

Each manga volume is $5, and with 19 volumes currently available, if you want them all now that’s a kind of steep $95. But, if you just want to grab a couple volumes for some action-packed weekend reading, that’s a valid and cheap option!

You only have one chance for One-Punch Man left, though, as this sale ends Sunday.

Advertisement

Joker Blu-Ray Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I heard that Joker was good, or something. I can’t really comment as I haven’t seen it myself. But, who am I to deny Joker fans a good deal on their movies? The blu-ray for last year’s Joker is on Amazon for just $15, and that’s pretty darn good. Blu-Ray movie deals are selling out fast too (one sold out AS I was writing the post—how rude!), so grab this before it’s gone. Also, definitely don’t dance down the stairs.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. Altogether, that’s only $22!



Advertisement

Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan, you’ve probably been looking forward to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide. This book from Future Press is practically an encyclopedia for the game, but it was delayed for a while (no doubt because of COVID), and then eventually sold out. However, you can now order the $30 guide again! It’s still listed as out of stock, but if you’re more patient than the Amazon users that review bombed the page, you can order now and get a copy as soon as it’s back in stock.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is finally getting its first Paper Mario RPG July 17. Dubbed Paper Mario: The Origami King, you’ll play as Mario and his new pal Olivia in a classic search-and-rescue story for none other than—you guessed it—Princess Peach. Seriously, can someone get her some self defense lessons already?



Pre-order Paper Mario: The Origami King for $60 at Amazon, and you’ll be in line to receive it the day the game launches.

Advertisement

Don’t forget that if the price drops between now and release date, Amazon will automatically adjust your total for the discount. Plus, Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so you have enough time to rush through a couple more of your current games before you’ll need to trade them, especially since you won’t be able to put this one down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Need to beat some people up? Beat down some enemies and practice proper social distancing standards with Soulcalibur VI! The fighting game is on sale on the PS4 for just $20 on Amazon, and better yet, the PS4 Season Pass if $15 (usually $25)! So, you can get the complete Soulcalibur experience for $35, and that’s a pretty nice price.



One of the premier “fighting people with weapons” series, Soulcalibur VI is a blast to play, but it’s probably most well-known for its extensive character creator. People have... uh, made some pretty interesting things in it:

Advertisement

If character creation isn’t your thing, though, this fighting game has two meaty story modes to work through—one of them long enough to more than justify the purchase price. And, of course, you can go online afterwards and probably get trashed by the competition! What? That’s just me? Well... it’s still fun.

Advertisement

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re buying LEGO for a young kid, start with one of the LEGO Classic boxes. This Large set gives you a sizable pile of 790 pieces to start with.



Advertisement

Without step-by-step directions, this set is ideal for getting kids familiar with the tiny blocks and unlocking a bit of creativity in the process. Of course, there are larger Duplo blocks for the really young’uns, but LEGO suggests this is ideal for ages 4+. It’s $16 off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your online gaming subscription time is running short, stock up today with deep discounts on subscriptions at CDKeys and Amazon. At the former, add three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25, or a year of PlayStation Plus for $30. You can also take $5 off a year of EA Access at Amazon for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, or $25 each.



All of these subscriptions give you access to a growing vault of premium games, exclusive discounts, and in the case of the console subscriptions, online play. Take your pick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out, the prices have spiked to unreasonable levels, or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at GameStop in Gray or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP.



The Yellow model is out-of-stock online, but in-store stock is plentiful here in Dallas. You’ll be able to get the other two colors shipped if heading out isn’t an option. You can even buy the games digitally in that case. Might we suggest looking into Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Advertisement

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

25% off Molton Brown MOLTON25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Maybe I’m just nostalgic for travel but when I saw this sale I thought about every hotel I visited during my con travel. I’m sure you’ve come across Molton Brown in the hotels you’ve stayed in over the years too. I actually asked housekeeping for more hand lotion each day when I was in Baltimore. From now until May 18 get 25% off all Molton Brown products at Lookfantastic with code MOLTON25.



Their lotion is absolutely something I covet. But the soap is equally amazing. The black peppercorn body wash is one of Lookfantatitic’s top-selling items. Molton Brown has been creating quality products for 49 years so whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

Cuisinart GR-150 Griddler Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Normally, now would be a good time to start planning for weekend bbq’s with all your loved ones. Unfortunately, that’s not a great idea right now. That doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a well-grilled burger or a freshly-pressed panino, though. Cuisinart’s GR-150 Griddler, usually about $150, is down to $117 on Amazon right now. Sure, it might not be the super nice, tricked out grill your uncle was going to use for this year’s cookout, but at least you can bring some of the grilling spirit to your apartment.



Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter UDQ34XOM + Coupon clip

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



Advertisement

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code UDQ34XOM at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

This article was originally updated by Gabe Cary in March 2019 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer 5/14/2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector’s Edition for Xbox One, now $15 off at Amazon. Here’s what you’ll get in the now-$81 package:



Full game

Three art boards

Exclusive diorama

Steelbook

Advertisement

Jump Force is an epic cross-over fighting game featuring series favorites from Shonen Jump’s top anime and manga, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Advertisement

High Sierra 3-Piece Wheeled Duffel Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Traveling soon? If you’re more of a duffel person, SideDeal has High Sierra 3-piece wheeled duffel bags for $49. You’ll get 27", 31", and 37" bags, complete with handles, carrying straps, and side pockets galore.



Shiatsu Neck and Lumbar Massager Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Popping pills to numb the pain shouldn’t always be your first and only resort. Sometimes, a good heat massage is all you need, and with a $29 Vivaspa shiatsu massager at MorningSave,there’s no reason not to keep this helpmate on standby. Although it’s advertised as being perfect for the neck and lumbar, you could technically use this on any of your aching muscles. With two heated kneading nodes working out all the kinks, you can afford to put off a couple of those expensive spa days.



Ninja Mega Kitchen System Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If the aforementioned blender alone won’t do the trick, then consider the Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this bundle comes with a lot more kitchen gadgets that could come in handy.



Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64oz food processing bowl for chopping up food and even mixing together dough. It also has a pair of 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with lids, perfect for smoothies. All told, this beastly bundle is $40 off right now.

Advertisement

30% off Sitewide BETTEREVERYDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Remember when LeBron got leg cramps in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals and was carried out of the arena? That summer I demanded that I be LeBron’d out of any establishment. That sadly never happened but Ladder did. This is the product he and his trainer created to make sure that never happened again and it’s now 30% off with code BETTEREVERYDAY.



With the help of said trainer, Mike Mancias, over the next four years they worked with a team of nutritionists and wellness coaches to develop Ladder. The three things LeBron asked for in this supplement are taste, performance, and quality and be free of banned substances and contaminants.

Advertisement

I’d hit up any of the sample packs ($4-$7) to see which one is best for you then circle back and grab a bigger order. This sale also includes apparel and accessories, just in case you need a new shaker.

Free shipping on all orders and this deal will run until June 13.

55% off Percussion Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price.



This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are five interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Winix Air Purifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than the Winix air purifier. At $179, it’s 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection disks to capture pollen and dust and whatever else that can irritate you or whoever else is in your house. It also is a humidifier that can filer about three gallons of water a day. I’d grab before it’s gone.



Advertisement

At Amazon, you can find a couple of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt saute pan is plenty deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep dish pizza, and it’s only $60 to own one. You also have a 2qt sauce pan down to $30.



Advertisement

Cuisinart Color 6-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $19 Cuisinart 6-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes six knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!