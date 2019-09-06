Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Corsair keyboard, David Archy sale, Echo Show Bundle and Switch Pro controller lead off a Sunday’s best deals.



If you are shopping for your dad right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Father’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Father’s Day gift guide as well.

Prime Day deals

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade after the first episode of Game of Thrones, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $700, and the 55" is down to $530.

And if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 15% cash back, which effectively lowers the price even further.

Corsair makes some of your favorite mechanical gaming keyboards, and their K65 RGB model is marked down to $80 today, a couple of bucks off the best price we’ve ever seen.



Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is a good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite is $30 cheaper today. This is one of the better deals we’ve seen, and if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 10% cash back, which effectively lowers the price to $90.



Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $70 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The more expensive Oasis is also $50 off with 20% cash back for Prime card members.



While not nearly as ubiquitous as Nest’s Learning Thermostats, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up the competition by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature.



The Ecobee4 is especially notable in that it doesn’t just work with Alexa...it actually is a fully-featured Alexa device, just like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall. $180 is a solid price for something that usually sells for around $200.

Amazon’s bundling the new 10" Echo Show with a Philips Hue white light bulb and a smaller Echo Dot for just $180. (That’s how much an Echo Show costs right now!)



The Echo itself acts as the Hue hub, so you won’t need any extra accessories. Just be warned, you’ll find yourself buying a lot more bulbs. They’re addictive.

Save up to 30% off select grills and smokers during today’s Home Depot sale. The best deal, imo, is the Masterbuilt Pro Dual Fuel Smoker for $184. But of course, there are a lot of options available.



This sale will only last through the end of the day, so grab what you need before the sale goes up in smoke.

Save big on two discounted DEWALT bundles, thanks to today’s Gold Box. Choose from a $149 DEWALT DCK240C2 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit and Multi Material Corded Oscillating Tool Kit for $99.



A good oscillating tool can help you with cutting and sanding projects around the house, and if you don’t already own one, today’s the day to fix that.



This DEWALT model would cost $139 by itself, so you’re getting the best price ever. And $149 gets you a 20V hammer drill/driver kit, plus a bonus cordless fan. The drill/driver currently sells for $199 on its own, so this deal saves you about $50.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today.

Today only, the Hot Shot smokeless electric grill is on sale for about $90, so indoor grill masters should act quickly to add one to their kitchen. It promises to offer the same char-grilled texture and flavor as you would get by grilling outside... without going outside.



This is the first discount we’ve seen on Amazon for this particular item, so it’s the best deal we’ve ever seen. Admittedly, this is an oddly-timed discount but it never hurts to plan ahead.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.



Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen in 2019. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Photo: Chewy

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can. The Walnut Brown model is down to $42 on Chewy and Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of “indie” beauty products. Admittedly, I know as much about makeup as my mom knows about my sex life so I won’t be much help on this side of things.



But from what I can tell, there are a lot of options here... with really great packaging. And there’s a ton to choose from.

What I can tell you is that this sale will only last until the end of day or sold out. So check out the main page for all of your options.

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today. Starting this weekend, you can save 20% underwear packs, undershirts and socks with the promo codes DAFATHER.



I own a few of those “contour pouch” boxer briefs and I really like ‘em. I’m betting you would too.

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off gear and apparel with promo code GetOutdoors2019. That means instant savings on that backpack or ceramic mug you’ve been wishing for.



It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of non-fiction books including Blood, Sweat, and Pixels, The Intelligent Investor, David Sedaris’s Me Talk Pretty One Day and My Own Words.



I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options. Just remember, this sale only lasts until the end of the day, so pick a few titles up ASAP.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.



Call us biased if you want, but Blood, Sweat, and Pixels by Kotaku’s own Jason Schreier is the best book ever written about the modern video game industry. If you enjoy video games and want to learn how they’re dragged kicking and screaming into this world (spoiler alert: lots of crunch and exploitative labor practices), you’d be crazy not to download it to your Kindle for just $3.



If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is down to an all-time low $25 on PS4 and Xbox One today.

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $50 is about $15 less than usual.



If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s down to $20 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.



Use the promo code NINSWTCHJC to drop this base Nintendo Switch down to $255. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen on this console, so it’s a great deal.



They aren’t new games by any means (one is actually a remaster of a PS3 game), but The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn are basically mandatory inclusions in any PS4 game library. Now, for E3, both of them are marked down to $10. The Horizon Zero Dawn deal is even for the complete edition!



If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.

Unlike the (more powerful) Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro has been remarkably resistant to discounts since its release. Today though in celebration of E3, you can get it for $350, down from the usual $400. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.

It’s only available in black, but $40 is about as good a deal as you’re likely to see on the DualShock 4 outside of Black Friday. Best of all, it’ll work with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV once iOS 13 comes out in the fall.

The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $50 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.

The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.



While $100 was a lot to ask, this sale makes it *a lot* easier to just bite the bullet and buy it for $30 already. And if you want an even bigger discount, eBay has a few open-box units for just $28.

Samsung’s “entry” level QLED TV for 2019, the Q60, isn’t 8K like its more expensive siblings, but it carries over many of the same impressive features, and is a fantastic display in its own right.



Today, you can get the 55" version for a new all-time low $898, which is about $100 less than the previous lowest price. That includes Samsung’s Quantum Dot-enhanced panel for more vivid color, and even Samsung’s “Clean Cable” solution that offloads your ports to a separate box that’s easier to hide.