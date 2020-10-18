Sunday's Best Deals: Bio Bidet Seats, ASOS Fall Apparel, Anker Charging Accessories, TaoTronics Oscillating Heater, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Discounted Bio Bidet smart toilet seats and Fenty Beauty’s Friends & Family sale lead Sunday’s best deals.



Today Amazon is offering up to 43% off of several Anker charging accessories. You can quickly charge various devices with the Anker USB-C Fast charger for $40 today— that’s a 31% discount.



If you need more lighting cable adapters, you can get two 6-feet USB-C to lightning cords for just $20.

You could also take a charge on the go with you using an Anker power bank. The Powercore Slim 1000 PD model is 33% off today, bringing it down to just $20.

These deals are only good for today, so don’t wait too long! All sale items are below:

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, I am all for saving paper. Let me just say that from the start. But, there are certain work and school tasks that have come up recently in which printing off some things has been necessary.



I was pretty shocked to discover that my local Best Buy has been effectively wiped clean of their printer stock. It seems that with more people working from home, at home printers and scanners are in higher demand.

Thankfully, there are some to be found online— like this candy red Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer. It’s down to just $60 right now, which is a $30 discount. I feel like if I had a printer this vibrant I would never forget to order ink again! Ah, who am I kidding? I definitely would still put that expense off for as long as I could.

JBL Tune 600BTNC Image : Sheilah Villari

Bass lovers come through. This deal is for you. These wireless Bluetooth headphones from JBL have the purest and deepest bass tones and right now they’re just $60. The Tune 600BTNC headphones are ANC equipped so great for travel or while working out. You’ll get 16 hours of playtime off of one charge which takes about 2 hours to get there. However, if you’re in a rush in a 5-minute charge you can get pretty close to an hour of playtime which is pretty amazing. These are lightweight and fold up, again really ideal if you live a life on the go. They pair quickly with your chosen device and come in this beautiful blue color or the traditional black.

Free two-day shipping on all orders.

Bose SoundLink Micro Graphic : Gabe Carey

Everybody loves a good shower karaoke session. Unfortunately, without the right Bluetooth speaker, you’ll be left with a big ol’ brick putting out static sound at best. You’ll need a waterproof speaker to get the job done. This one from Bose is $10 off at World Wide Stereo right now, and it comes in a few nifty colors if you’re looking for a little pizzaz.



PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount PSLF250OFF Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Perlesmith’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 37" and 75" up to 132 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $30 (50% off) with discount code PSLF250OFF.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Probably a residual sale from Prime Day, you can get a pair of Skullcandy True Wireless Headphones for a low $40. They have 16 hours of battery life and are sweat-, water- and dust-resistant. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar Image : Sheilah Villari

Full robust sound can make or break movie watching or even the sports viewing experience. Well, it used to work for sports but you know what I mean. Strong sound can enhance whatever you’re gazing at and make you feel like you’re right in the thick of it. If you’re looking for rich tones and space is an issue the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar might be the answer. Take 35% off of it today only.

Completely upgrade your next Netflix and chill session with beautiful sounds and deep bass. With 5 full-range drivers, the Signa S2 does so much with so little. Combined with the wireless subwoofer setup is quick and easy. As it’s only 2" tall it can fit anywhere and won’t be hard to mount it if you choose to do so. With built-in Bluetooth tech, it’s compatible with a myriad of devices and connects seamlessly with your chosen streaming apps. The Signa S2 is what was missing from achieving your ultimate home theater.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Firsting 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still need a webcam and you don’t want to shell out close to $100 for the best, this $22 unit by Firsting has 1080p plug-and-play functionality, complete with a stereo noise-canceling microphone that can hear you from up to 10 meters away. Just clip the coupon at Amazon to take advantage of the savings.

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $90 right now when you clip the coupon.

Advertisement

It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on setup. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. It’s got full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-colour support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Prime Day deals are everywhere today. Maybe you’ve found something you like, maybe the deals have felt like duds. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose of noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality.



Check out today’s exciting offer at Amazon, which has it knocked down to $199. That price is still available as of this writing!



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/11/2020.

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $27 ($13 off) today.

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a quick charge, check out the RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger. It’s only $21 with the clipped coupon, and includes a 3ft lighting to USB-C cable to charge your iPhone or tablet ASAP.

XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Newegg is offering 43% off of 32 GB of XPG DDR4 RAM for your PC. This is two 16 GB sticks. Of course, you need to make sure of whether or not your motherboard is compatible with DDR4 first, but if it is up-to-date enough, this is a fantastic deal to give your PC a boost. It is probably the easiest upgrade to make and offers a big bang-for-your-buck in terms of the performance boost from my experience.



Whether you need more RAM to assist your multi-tasking or your gaming, I would take advantage of this deal. In addition to the discount, you will also receive a $10 Newegg gift card.

This deal is only good for Saturday!

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Image : Nintendo

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion that the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock on Amazon in Turquoise for the retail price of $199, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated with new information on 9/28/2020.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Image : Best Buy

While I may be a bit too old to play an AR toys-to-life Mario Kart game, the Nintendo kid in me is ecstatic it exists. Mario Kart is such a meaningful part of my life I almost skipped my high school graduation to play Mario Kart 8 for Wii U the day it came out. Hell, I bought a Wii U for that game and still don’t regret it. Now you can share your love for Mario Kart with your little ones, complete with real-life courses they can customize around the house, in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. On-screen and off, karts are affected by environmental damage. Run into a mushroom and watch as toy Mario soars past his big bro. Get hit by a shell and real-life Mario will slow down as he does in the game.



Back in stock at Best Buy, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a novelty you’ll want to experience, and it comes out today for Nintendo Switch. As pre-orders were largely out of stock at most retailers for a while now, it comes a surprise it’s available at Best Buy on day one. But don’t miss out and grab a set while you still can. You never know when it’ll sell out yet again.

Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.



It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). These shut-ins won’t go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on increasing your gaming hours to fill the time, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Three Months) XGPUOCT Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $25 at Eneba (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X. Just use promo code XGPUOCT at checkout to secure the savings.

Advertisement

Have a Prime credit card or willing to enroll with Visa? You might just be in luck. Avid gamers who check out with their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card can get 25% back through October 18 from a wide range of titles and subscription memberships. Refill your PlayStation Plus membership and take home $15 to fuel up again later. Nintendo Switch owners can net anywhere from $1 to $25 depending on the amount you spend on eShop credits. Xbox faithfuls can score up to 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes access to over 100 games and online multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold.

That said, if you’re not into credit cards or not entirely sold on the concept of getting one from Amazon, I can’t say I blame you. Luckily, Eneba is also selling PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions at steep discounts today, courtesy of our own Quentyn Kennemer. So either way, you’re set.

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is down to $45 right now, so if you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Tom Nook Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $4 off.

These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good game can help you unwind after a stressful day of slogging through work or just checking Twitter. They can be pricey, though, so it pays to scope out a good deal or two. Right now, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition for $20 each, so take your pick and get your game on. You could even snag all three for the same price as most major titles.

Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Gif : Square Enix

Advertisement

While Final Fantasy X and its divisive sequel aren’t quite the most fondly remembered in the longstanding JRPG series, it does hold up better than most of the games which preceded it, even without the full-on makeover treatment that graced Final Fantasy VII earlier this year. Yes, it’s true, Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch is merely a remaster of the original games, their assets upscaled for a more recent console than their native PS2. Still, with 60 rearranged music tracks, it sounds better than ever. Plus you get to experience the infamous Tidus laugh all over again—in breathtaking high definition.



No matter how you feel about the Sphere Grid upgrade system or blitzball mini game (my wife loves it, I’m inclined to disagree), much of the series’ charm is still intact. The move to a “conditional turn-based” (CTB) combat system, as opposed to its former active time-based, remains controversial to this day. However, compared to modern-day entries like Final Fantasy XV, it’s much more comparable to its predecessors. And for Kingdom Hearts players who never got around to it, you’ll finally get to know Wakka, Rikku, and Auron on a deeper level. (Speaking of which, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also 40% off as of this writing.) For $25, maybe it’s time to finally give Final Fantasy X a shot, or revisit it for the first time in over a decade and indulge in some nostalgia.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130 when you use promo code KINJALY1, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $46, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 25% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you haven’t upgraded to a bidet yet, what are you doing with your life even? Spending a lot of money on toilet paper, I imagine. Get a more sustainable and economical change for your bathroom by upgrading to a Bio Bidet toilet seat! Today, several of their models are on sale at Amazon.



The best bang for your buck is the Bio Bidet Slim Two smart toilet seat, which is 30% off and down to $209 today. I have a Bio Bidet model very similar to this one and I love it. A model like this really offers all the bells and whistles you might be looking for: A heated toilet seat, heated water, multiple bidet modes, a self-cleaning nozzle, and a nightlight for your toilet to help you find your way to the bathroom easier at night. This particular model has a wireless remote to control it with.

Advertisement

If you want to splurge, the Bio Bidet Bliss smart toilet seat has been slashed down 67% to $489. That will get you the ultimate bidet seat which includes even more features, like a continuous stream of heated water and heated air drying.

If you are a beginner to bidets and don’t want to invest in a full seat just yet, the Bio Bidet SlimEdge attachment is down to just $25.

The bidet seat and attachment are easier to install than you might think, so why not take the plunge into a cleaner and more sustainable lifestyle today?

TaoTronics Oscillating Heater 25WARM002 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I know it doesn’t feel too cold yet for most of us. Even here in Minnesota, we are just now getting the first hints of winter’s arrival. Still, now might be the time to think about how you’re going to keep your home warm this year— especially now that we have a fantastic deal on a TaoTronics space heater for you.



Getting out of a warm bed is rarely easy in the morning, but knowing you can get toasty quickly with an oscillating ceramic heater on hand can make it a little bit easier to bear. Plus, this TaoTronics heater also includes a remote control— what could be easier than that?

Advertisement

To get this heater for only $55, be sure to clip the $5 coupon underneath the item’s price on the Amazon page, then add promo code 25WARM002 at checkout for $20 off.

Lenrue White Noise Sound Machine F6XJCTQI Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Are you up early on this lovely Saturday morning because you have to be, like me? Or is sleep just escaping you again?



One remedy for restless nights is a white noise machine, and we have a promo code for you to get 50% off of the Lenrue white noise sound machine at Amazon. If the apartment complex’s dogs or the neighbor’s TV have you unable to doze off, drown them out with the 21 pre-set white noise sounds this machine offers. You can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your own music. It has an auto-shut off option so it won’t keep running after you’ve managed to catch your z’s, or you can allow it to continuously run.

Advertisement

You can get the Lenrue white noise sound machine for $15 with promo code F6XJCTQI until Oct. 21.

Kuppet Air Purifier Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

The changing of the seasons seems to have resulted in an allergy and sometimes an asthma flare-up for me. I also try to keep my apartment as clean as possible and vacuum regularly, but dust is still an issue in an old apartment no matter how reliable your Dyson is. Between these two issues, I walk around lately sniffling as if I’ve just had a good cry in the mornings before my allergy meds kick in.



I’m fine, really, I just need some good clean air! I’ve had an eye out for a decent deal on an air purifier for a while now as a result, and today I found that this Kuppet air purifier is 30% off when you clip the coupon on Amazon— a pretty steep discount. This purifier captures and filtrates pet dander and hair, smoke, mold, odors, dust, and other allergens and pollutants in the air. This model is ideal for medium spaces of just under 400 square feet.

Just check the little box below the $176 price point on Amazon to bring the device down to $123 at checkout.

Echo Dot Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.

Eufy Security 2K Wired Video Doorbell Image : Eufy

Advertisement

If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate with them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security wired doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and Best Buy has it discounted by $30, making your final total $170. You’ll need a base station if you don’t already have one.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delightful Dash appliance.

Cube Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Cleaning everything is pretty important right now. Our hands, face masks, doorknobs, and every other surface we touch. We might not think about cleaning the air though. Considering how COVID-19 is spread I’m surprised purifiers aren’t flying off the shelves. I have seen a few restaurants that have opened their doors have invested in air purifiers. I say if you find a good one go for it. Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier is $150 off currently and is one of the most solid ones on the market.

My roommate and I actually have an AirSoap and I can tell you it really does feel different in the living room. The Cube Air Purifier has a triple layer HEPA filtration system which is incredibly helpful if you have a few pets, which we do in our home. This will help clear dander, dust, allergens, and will even deodorize. Most of these run super quiet even while putting out a really calming and cool draft. You can connect this purifier to your Alexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control. The digital panel display is simple to read and understand. The filter lasts up to one year before needing to be changed which is definitely one of the longest use ones I have seen. This is a great investment for a more comfortable house and a safer living environment.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Copper Tri-Ply Cookware Set Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece copper-clad Cuisinart cookware set. Now, say that three times fast and head to MorningSave if you want a set. Down to $249, this tri-ply cookware includes three layers of metal, including stainless steel innards for evenly-heated, nonstick cooking. The package includes the following pieces, each accompanied by its respective lid:

1x 10-inch skillet

1x 1.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 3.5 Qt saute pan with helper handle and cover

1x 4 Qt Casserole with Cover

1x 6 Qt Stockpot with cover

MorningSave has all this classy-looking stuff for $250.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot Image : Le Creuset

Advertisement

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. The 2-Cam Kit has money off today so you can put your mind at ease.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam with 2" LCD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred. This model also has a 2" LCD screen that the cheaper version lacks.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

If you find yourself in need of more sweaters, boots, and other fall apparel as we head into the second half of October, you should check out ASOS. The retailer is offering up to 70% off some seasonally appropriate attire right now, and I found more than a few good deals.



Perhaps the best deal is this super cute boxy crew neck sweater, only $14 right now. You can layer over it with this classic Only Lally Boucle wool coat, $63, as the season gets chillier.

Advertisement

These $41 London Rebel block heeled boots will pair perfectly with any outfit, and you can add a cable knit scarf in a bright shade for a pop of color for $22.

The men’s section has some sleek-looking burgundy leather boots on sale for just $43. They have the classic look like they will go with any fall outfit, which should definitely include a Brave Soul 100% cotton roll neck sweater— only $18 now. The weather may not be too cold yet, but you may also want to invest in warmer wear like the longline sherpa coat for $42, just to think ahead.

Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale Image : Fenty Beauty

Advertisement

The weekend isn’t over yet, so that means there is still time to stock up and stack discounts on beauty products at the Fenty Friends and Family sale. You’ll get 25% off items, with an additional 10% off with the code EXTRA10. What are you waiting for? The deal lasts from now until 10/19. My math may be a little off (I’m a writer, not a mathematician) but some of the best deals seem to be the bundled items, like the Complete Your Complexion Essentials. This includes Fenty’s top of the line concealer, setting powder, and makeup refreshing spray for only $46 after discounts have been applied— and did I mention shipping is free too?



If you’re new to Fenty Beauty, maybe stick your toe in the water with one of the mini sets offered, like the Lil Fly Stunna mini eye and lip set, which includes a travel-sized Flyliner and Stunna Lip Paint for only $16 after coupons have been applied.

Advertisement

This is also a great time to start thinking about holiday gifts, and I feel like there are a few people in my life that might enjoy the Holo’daze Mini Gloss Bomb collection, which is down to $24 after promos are applied.

With a brand as popular as Fenty, you should take advantage of these discounts while you can— The Friends and Family sale ends tomorrow!

iHerb has a fantastic deal going on currently on beauty favorites meant to keep your skin looking fresh. The super exfoliating toner Glow Pixi Tonic is probably the best deal, as you can get it for 23% off right now, which is substantially cheaper than its Amazon price.



Most of Acure’s line of products, which are completely vegan and cruelty-free, are also on sale at iHerb right now for 15% off. I am personally going to stock up on some of Acure’s brightening scrub. This scrub is seriously thick and a deep green since it is chock full of french green clay, but my skin feels so refreshed and exfoliated after using it! Weirdly enough, this particular item has a very cheap price of $6 at Amazon today.

Advertisement

The Acure line has all kinds of creams, oils, scrubs, and cleansers for various skin types and many are on sale over at iHerb, but this deal is only good until Oct. 21. The sale includes other brands, too. I’m personally feeling nostalgic for this mint julep mask which has multiple uses per tube and is only $3.

Advertisement

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste is a concern. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the ass-kicking adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies packed into one meaty 4K Blu-Ray collection for just $23. All that’s required on your end is to clip the $7 coupon at Amazon.

70% off National Geographic Print Subscriptions Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Some might think print magazines are archaic. I disagree; there is still something incredibly fulfilling about a tangible piece of media. If you grew up in a certain time, Nat Geo mags probably filled your school libraries. Maybe you were lucky enough to have a subscription of the Kids version yourself. As travel is difficult right now and it seems like so many parts of the world are still closed off, maybe the best way to explore is through beautiful photos and compelling stories. No magazine does that better than National Geographic, and today you can save 40% on a yearly subscription.

Choose from the classic version, the history-heavy one, the kids’ ones, and there’s even an option for younger tots. With the savings, you could grab one for each member of the family. We never stop learning and being curious, and what better way to foster that than with the quintessential magazine for photojournalism? Traverse the globe without leaving the comfort of your home. There is a Kindle option for each as well.

Advertisement

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

Advertisement

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $14 on Amazon.

