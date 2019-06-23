Graphic: Shep McAllister

A big Kindle ebook sale, a bunch of menswear deals on Amazon, and travel-friendly bike repair tools lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Photo: Amazon

This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for $90, an all-time low.



This isn’t WD’s newest drive (though it does carry a 4.3 star rating from over 3,000 reviews), and thus doesn’t have built-in software like password protection and encryption like WD’s newest drives, but those are things that you can easily set up yourself.

Photo: Amazon

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, you can get the new black model for $30 after clipping the $10 coupon, easily the best price we’ve seen on this charger in any color.

Photo: Amazon

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $23 today after clipping the $4 coupon. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $17 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you take biking seriously, you know that owning some portable, bike-specific tools allows you to perform quick maintenance in the middle of a ride, rather than strapping your broken bike to a bus and dragging it home.



Today only, several of Pro Bike Tool’s top-selling products are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, including portable CO2 quick inflators, travel-friendly wrenches, and a tiny pump, in addition to an outdoor storage cover.

Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so pedal over to Amazon to check out the sale while you can.

Photo: Amazon

There are few things more viscerally satisfying than pressure washing a dirty driveway, and today only on Amazon, you can choose from a couple of Briggs & Stratton pressure washers on sale.



Just note that the cheaper, 2000 PSI model is electric, while the more expensive 3100 PSI option is gas-powered.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your garage or basement could qualify you to appear on Hoarders, Home Depot’s one day storage sale could be just what you need to finally do some spring cleaning in these oft-neglected spaces.



Inside, you’ll find storage on hanging shelves, standing shelves, metal cabinets, rolling carts, and even full workshop cabinetry sets. Just note that all of these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you need toilet paper anyway, so you might as well get it delivered, and buy it while it’s on sale. $6 is a terrific price for 12 big rolls of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare, one of our readers’ favorite toilet papers.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads line of men’s clothing is incredibly affordable, but if the couple of shirts I own and the review scores are any indication, it’s really good too.



We’ve seen a handful of Goodthreads deals over the past few months, but today’s sale offers steeper discounts than usual, and on (at least for the items we spot checked) every available color for each style, rather than just one. The catch? This sale is only running today.

Options literally run the gamut from swim trunks to parkas, but staples like button downs, chinos, shorts, and affordable blazers make up the bulk of the offerings. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the options, many of which are priced at under $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robert Graham’s bold designs and colorful fabrics might be a bit outside your comfort zone, but at these prices, it’s worth taking a fashion risk. The company’s semi-annual pop-up sale is on, with up to 70% off dozens of styles for men and women.



Even if you aren’t going to go full paisley, they do offer some more understated options and solid, neutral colors. But where’s the fun in that?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing worse than stepping into a damp boot. Okay, that’s not true, but it’s unpleasant, and also easily avoidable with this DryGuy boot dryer. They also work great on gloves and socks!



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $15 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $9 . The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I must say, I still don’t understand why vinyl is making a comeback. But if I were collecting albums myself, the Weezer Blue Album would be one of my first purchases, especially at $12.



No, this deal doesn’t exist only in dreams: it’s very real. But it could sell out at any time, which will have you yelling, “say it ain’t so!”

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s Sunday, it’s time for a Kindle ebook sale. Today’s offering doesn’t have a theme (unless you count “top reads” as a theme), but it includes authors like Michael Connelly, David Baldacci, and Tim Ferriss, one book that was in Oprah’s Book Club, and even Bird Box, which I was not aware was a book.



For the rest of the selection, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Things are only impossible until they are not, and for the longest time, getting the complete Star Trek: TNG Blu-ray for under $100 seemed all but impossible. Today on Amazon though, it’s marked down to $92 (or $91 if you choose no-rush shipping), and if you’re a Trekker, you know that resistance to this deal is futile.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Many of you won’t bat an eye in spending $50+ on a good gaming mouse, but don’t neglect the mouse pad! This extra long model from Corsair is available for $15 today, about $5 to $15 less than usual.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you want to get your young kids away from screens, these outdoor-friendly Melissa & Doug toys are just the ticket. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Screenshot: Target

If you can drag yourself off the couch and into your nearest Target today, you can save 30% on select video games by choosing in-store pickup at checkout. Some of the deals, like a full-priced copy of NBA 2K19, are terrible. Others, like the first-party Nintendo games for $35 after the discount, are incredibly rare.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $40 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

Circle with Disney | $24 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent.

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $24 price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Corey Foster

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.

Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 20% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, as long as you’re okay choosing the red, white, or blue model. Now go get that grill clean!

Photo: Chewy

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



All three colors are down is down to $42 on Chewy and Amazon today, but these deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $17 after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code UP4NKWGI. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.

It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.

Update: Both of these codes are working now, if you were having trouble earlier in the week.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.

Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KYOKUCXU at checkout to slice $20 off the price of the 8" chef’s knife that we tested, or code KYOKUSN2 to save on a 7" Santoku version, which is more maneuverable when rocking back and forth to chop vegetables.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $123, Walmart’s Ozark Trail 52 quart high performance cooler is only a fraction of the cost of a comparable YETI, but it can keep ice frozen for over five days (as evidenced by this video), and even comes with a removable shelf insert, so why pay more?

I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $12 for a 6-pack.

I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.

Screenshot: Soylent

If your Soylent supplies are running low, the company just kicked off its summer sale. Add any three cases of the drinks, powder, or Squared bars to your cart, use promo code SUMMERDAY at checkout, and you’ll get one of them for free. Cheers to that.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sweat Block is antiperspirant, but in lotion form, so you can use it on your hands and feet, instead of your armpits. Our own Jolie Kerr suggests using it on your feet, but feel free to let your mind wander about the possibilities.