Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Brondell Swash Luxury Bidet Seat at Home Depot, Cable Organizer Bag, and a Calphalon Flash Event kick off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you hate traveling with all of your electronics because of how disorganized the cables and accessories can be? Do yourself a favor and grab a Cable Organizer Bag while it is $10 with the promo code CQUSPF63. It has space for an 11" iPad or slim laptop, charging cables, SD cards, power banks, and more.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to shred on this deal. Today only, you can save big on four different Bonsaii Paper Shredders during this Gold Box sale. Depending on how many sheets of paper you need shredded, and how fast you need it done, you can choose from four models ranging in price between $25 and $124.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve already preordered a new iPhone, you’re going to want to grab a charger that’s a bit more powerful than the one Apple provides. Right now, you can get a bunch of RAVPower charging ports on sale. The RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is $17 using the promo code KINJAP28, RAVPower 20100mAh PD Power Bank for $36 when you clip the coupon and use promo code P4AH6EKY, and more.

Today, the floodgates opened for pre-ordering the next batch of Apple’s flagship smartphones and with it, a ton of promotions from multiple storefronts.

Here’s what each store is offering:

AT&T is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.)

is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.) Apple , Best Buy and T-Mobile offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while Verizon’s offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.



offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG. Sam’s Club will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation.

will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation. Walmart keeps it simple by offering $100 off the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. This offer only works with an installment plan, but luckily, there’s no penalty if you choose to pay it off early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon offering discounts on Apple products? Not too surprising. Amazon offering discounts on Apple products that aren’t even out yet though? That’s something new.



Releasing September 30, the new entry level iPad features a 10.2" screen (up from 9.7" on its predecessor), a smart connector for Apple’s smart keyboards (also on sale), and...not a ton else that’s new. It’s an iPad. It’s good. It’s pretty affordable. The 128GB version is the one you want, and preorders are available for $400, down from the $429 MSRP.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Been on the market for a bidet? Look no further. Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day is on bathroom fixtures and few bidets are included in this sale. You can get a Brondell Swash Luxury Bidet Seat for $325 (50% off), today only.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to ditch the cookware set that you bought back when you were in college. Right now, you can shop the Calphalon Flash Event at Walmart. The Calphalon Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set is $100, while the hard-anodized 10-piece set is a few dollars more at $104.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for something a little ritzier (that also helps you reorganize your space), the Calphalon Premier Space Saving Nonstick 15-Piece Cookware Set is $500 (which is $150 off retail).

Photo: Amazon

Do you love to keep your drinks nice and cold? You can restock your glassware collection during this sale from MiiR. When you shop on Amazon, if you Buy Two MiiR products you’ll get 30% off your entire order.



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been meaning to stop at the store all week to pick up toilet paper but you just keep forgetting? Just order it online! You can stock up with 12 count of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper for only $6.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Grocery shopping can be a hassle, especially when you have to carry everything inside. If you like reusable bags, for the environment’s sake or just because they’re convenient, we’ve got a deal for you. You can get a two-pack of Insulated Grocery Shopping Bags for $5 off on Amazon.



Advertisement

These reusable bags are extra large (16" x 13" x 9"), come with reinforced handles, a hard bottom insert for added support, and can fold flat when they’re not in use.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you had your current cutting board for a couple of years? Ditch that cut-up board and get yourself a new one while it’s on sale. Right now the Joseph Joseph Cut & Carve Multi-Function Cutting Board (in black) is only $12 on Amazon, which is over 50% off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Today is the 15th day of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty and they pulled out a sale on one of the most popular brands they sell. Right now, you can get 50% Off Facial Sprays from Mario Badescu. Time to stock up on the aloe & green, rosewater, lavender, and orange blossom facial sprays.



Chelsea Stone raved about this Mario spray on The Invetory:

I’ve you’ve ever been torn between the sweet relief of splashing some water on your face and the utter anguish of ruining your makeup, you should be misting. A good mist, like this Mario Badescu Skin Care Facial Spray, will be hydrating without causing your mascara to melt down your cheeks. I’ll spritz it on my face at random moments through the day when my skin feels dry, or at the end of a makeup touchup to make sure.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t sleep on your skincare, get a bottle of Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum from Peter Thomas Roth for $33 (50% off) during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8 or an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $14. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code KINJADB50 to get the whole setup for just $36 ($24 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

Photo: J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe before the summer officially ends? You’re in luck. You can snag an Extra 40% Off Clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code SALETIME.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Football season is officially here, which means it is time to tailgate before you watch your favorite team play. If your tailgate setup is seriously lacking, it is time to invest. Right now, you can get an Ozark Trail 20' x 10' Straight Leg Canopy for $139 at Walmart.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy Sunday! Don’t waste your day off in bed or on the couch. Download a new series and dive right into it. Today only, you can get up to 80% off select series on Kindle. It looks like most books are starting at slashed down to just $3.



Photo: Amazon

Today only, you can get 4 weeks free of The Washington Post on Amazon. You’ll get a basic digital subscription to the publication for one month. If you don’t cancel, you’ll be charged $6/month for the membership after your free trial.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Oh shit, did I remember to feed my Tamagotchi? If your original Tamagotchi died many, many times, you probably shouldn’t get a new one since you’re clearly a terrible parent. But, why not get one while the Tamagotchi Gudetama Yellow is $17 on Amazon?



Photo: Humble

Update: This deal ends in three days.



Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



Advertisement

As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming





Deals You May Have Missed

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.



Advertisement

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Privé Revaux

We’ve been fans of Privé Revaux’s affordable (but celebrity-approved) sunglasses for years now, but the company’s new Black collection offers a big step up in quality, at a really attractive price.



Advertisement

Retailing at $40 rather than the company’s usual $30, the Black collection glasses are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. And like Privé’s other glasses, the sunglass lenses are still polarized, and the optical glasses feature blue light filtering.

For a limited time, you can pick any two of the frames, and get them for the same $30 each as Prive’s older glasses. Just add them to your cart, and use promo code black25 at checkout.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever touched your hair after you’ve washed it and it didn’t feel clean? That feeling might mean you have build up in your hair. It could be dead skin or product that didn’t get fully washed out. If you need to get a real deep clean of your hair, the HEETA Hair Scalp Massager can help get the crud out.



Advertisement

Aside from helping eliminate product build-up, the massage brush can also relieve itchiness and can promote blood flow to your scalp. The black brush is $5, while the purple and blue brushes are $6.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, you finally caved and bought yourself an Instant Pot? Welcome to the family. If you have no idea what the make in your brand new appliance, why not 500 quick and easy recipes? You can snag the Kindle version of the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook for $4. If you’re a Kindle Unlimited user, this download is free for you!



Photo: Amazon

If your counter space is very limited in your kitchen, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer.



Advertisement

You can get it for $75, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this dish rack. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.

Photo: Amazon

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



Advertisement

They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $32 it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, which includes HD versions of every previous title, is down to a low $26. Complete the set with a $25 copy of Kingdom Hearts III and you can own all of the titles for less than the cost of a regularly priced game. Pretty sweet no?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s a light at the end of the breakout with this Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment. The tool uses red light to calm inflammation and blue light to kill pimple-causing bacteria, no mess, pain, or side effects involved. And now, you can use promo code KINJALIGHT to get one of your own for just $14. Shop now, and finally see your skin in a good light.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $118 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 65% off with promo code SEP65OFF. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Get some air, and save some cash with Nike’s latest deals on Jordans. There are loads of sneakers for adults and kids marked down significantly, along with all the apparel any rising basketball star might need. Just be sure to snag this slam dunk of a deal before the game clock runs out. If they can hold Zion’s feet, they can hold yours, too.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this Warehouse Clearance Sale: Select styles are up to 70% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Hanes boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool harvested from some faraway land, and they don’t have a separate pouch built in for your junk. But they’re boxer briefs. They’re fine. They have a comfortable looking waistband. And at $11 for a pack of eight from Walmart, they’re cheap.



Image: Murad

Murad makes a whole lot of effective products for fighting back against any skin issues, from acne to signs of aging. And starting today, you can add them all to your skincare regimen for 20% off their usual prices in celebration of the launch of their new website. Might we recommend picking up the brand’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried, or the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, one of our favorite retinol treatments in the skincare game? Just be sure to use promo code NEWMURAD at checkout to snag the savings.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s best known for batteries and cables, but their smart home gear is really well regarded. Today on Amazon, you can get their new, smaller smart light bulb for $16 (down from $20), and their smart light switch for $18 (down from $30).



Advertisement

Going with smart bulbs or smart switches is a matter of personal taste, but the bulbs in this case are tunable, meaning they can display different shades of white, which can transform how a room feels. Daylight can energize you when you need to focus, and warm white can help ease you towards sleep and relaxation at night.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone’s favorite bunny brand has some of the tastiest fruit snacks around. Never tried them? Now’s the time because you can get a box of 24 Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks for only $11 on Amazon. You need to select Subscribe & Save (which you can cancel at any time) and clip the 20% off coupon. Included in the box are these tasty flavors: Berry Patch, Summer Strawberry, Sunny Citrus, and Tropical Treat.

