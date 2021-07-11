Sunday's Best Deals: Bestway Saluspa Hot Tub, Mophie PowerStations, Insignia 39" Fire TV, Keurig Coffee & Latte Maker, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Summer blockbusters are a thing again— but after you remember how expensive movie theaters are, you’re going to be looking for some good deals to make up for that expense. Why not have movie night at your place instead by spending that movie theatre snack money on this Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV? It’s just $190 today at Amazon.



This is a Fire TV, so it comes out of the box ready to go with the top streaming apps already installed. What’s more, you can control the TV through your voice— all you have to do is press the microphone button on your remote and give a command to Alexa to launch apps, search for shows, play music, and more.

This 24% off deal might not last, so get it while you can! This item ships for free.

3-Pack: Mophie PowerStation Power Banks Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve been venturing out of the home now more after a year cooped up inside, you may be surprised to remember the need for a backup charge for your mobile devices once you’re no longer at home all day and just three feet from the nearest outlet. Be prepared with this 3-pack of Mophie PowerStation power banks for just $19 over at SideDeal right now!



You can get your set of portable chargers in blue, pink, or a combination of both colors. With this many Mophie PowerStations you can keep one in your bag, one in your car, and still have an extra for work or a friend!

If you like the deals at SideDeal, consider joining their monthly membership program. For $5 a month, you get unlimited free shipping at not only SideDeal, but also at Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

This deal was originally published on 3/13/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 7/11/21.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $60 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $539 each for most colors. Looking for even more storage? The 256GB version is $50 off the list price at $699 right now.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication, browsing, and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $219 at Amazon right now, a savings of $41. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games.

A version with a touch display is just $10 more. The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds. They’re only $40 at Amazon, which is 33% off the original list price.

These have about 5 hours of listening time in the buds and another 19 hours’ worth of charge in the case. They’re also sweat and water resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Amazon customers give them a strong 4.3-star rating. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Edifier HECATE GX Headset WYOWAPSM Image : Joe Tilleli

This gaming headset is compatible with your PS4 or PS5, your Xbox, and your PC with options to use USB C/USB/3.5MM audio jack. The headset delivers great sound quality with ENC noise cancellation. It’s all got RGB lighting on the sides the fit in with the rest of your RGB lit computer setup. This headset will be down to $54 through July 11th with the code WYOWAPSM. That’s down from $90. If you’re in the market for a new headset, now is a great time to jump on one.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $396, or 47% off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $300 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $71 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds KINJAEDI30 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until July 11, save 30% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code KINJAEDI30 at check out, but this will only work for both the white and black ones.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

It’s summer, and you’ve got too much of a gaming backlog to justify buying something new to play. But you can still treat yourself to something a little special to make your gaming experience even better— like this Corsair VIRTUOSO gaming headset, down to $159 today for a brand spanking new and sleek model.



Get $21 off this sleek gaming headset at Newegg right now, just add promo code 93XRK46 at checkout. With its wireless USB functionality and its 7.1 surround sound, you won’t have wires cramping your style and you won’t miss a single thing creeping up on you either. Get on this while you can!

This deal was originally published on 2/14/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 7/10/21.

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $50 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $13 | Amazon Best Buy

Doom Slayers Collection (PS4) | $14 | Best Buy Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Doom is a franchise that prior to 2016, I don’t think anyone saw making as comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then went by the wayside. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.

Everyone’s favorite game of 2020 that actually come out in 2018 was by far Among Us. Journalists composing GOTY lists had to reconsider what it meant to be “Game of the Year.” Even though it wasn’t released in 2020, it was certainly the game that defined 2020 for a lot of folks. And now, you can grab special physical editions of this groundbreaking indie title. The Crewmate Edition comes with a physical disc of the base game plus DLC, 6 downloadable PC/phone wallpapers, 1 of 12 special MIRA HQ holographic access cards, a Skeld map blueprint poster, and a sticker sheet. The Imposter Edition includes all of those plus an enamel pin, a lanyard, and a purple crewmate with a crow plush doll. You can pre-order the Crewmate Edition and the Imposter Edition now for $30 and $50, respectively.



Note: at the time this article was published, the PS5 and Nintendo Switch Imposter Editions have not gone live yet.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the Xbox One is $14 right now. With an expandable roster and awesome anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this game.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) Screenshot : Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $24 on Xbox One today.

The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Walmart just marked it down to $20, the best price we’ve ever seen for the Switch version. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a posable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $20 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $80 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEYEA28 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEYEA28 at checkout.

And here’s the best part. Xbox allows you to have up to 36 months prepaid on your account. If you buy three 1-year subscriptions, do not turn on recurring billing while redeeming the codes (this will add a free additional month which won’t allow you to add the last code). Then you can pay $1 to upgrade all of that to Game Pass Ultimate. Congratulations. You just paid super cheap for three years of access to Xbox Game Pass’ expansive library—something that would normally cost you $15 per month. You’ve beat the system. Good job. Take note though that this will only work if you are not already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate.

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the console versions on Amazon for $50. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Yoshi’s Crafted World Screenshot : Nintendo

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $45 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

Gloomhaven Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $96 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

Kirby Star Allies Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

It’s Kirby! Masahiro Sakurai’s very own affront to God! Or, perhaps Kirby is God himself. We know he is canonically the most powerful character in Super Smash Brothers or any Nintendo franchise. And here he is in Kirby Star Allies showing off his power again by taking hold of three “friends” and having them answer his every beck and call. Though, those three can actually even be real friends of yours in the all new four player co-op. Kirby Star Allies is down to $45 at Best Buy.

Bestway SaluSpa 71" x 26" Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Bestway SaluSpa 71" x 26" Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub | $600 | Amazon

Up to 40% off on Pools, Spas and Toys | Amazon Gold Box

You’ve had a long week at work, and nothing would be better than a long soak and a nice cool drink to enjoy with friends— why not enjoy all of these things at the same time in your very own hot tub?

Amazon is offering up great deals on pools, spas and toys right now, and that includes this lovely Bestway SaluSpa inflatable hot tub for $600— a 65% discount!

This hot tub fits 5-7 adults and can be set up without any tools. Setup takes around 20 minutes according to reviews— though you’ll need more time to fill it with water and heat that water up. It also has a power-saving timer though— so you can set it to be warmed up to 72 hours in advance of when you want to use it.

If a smaller hot tub but a better price is of interest, check out this Intex 4-person spa for $418. With a 36% discount and simple setup, what’s not to love?

While these are the best hot tub deals for today, you can also save on inflatable pools the whole family can enjoy, as well as pool toys to go with it. Check out more pool deals below (and all of them right here).

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, and it’s the same discounted price at Amazon as well, a $30 reduction.



This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 7/11/21.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is $40 less today only at Best Buy.



This 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time— so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken the Bella Pro can take it.

There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this nifty appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/05/20 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 7/11/21.

Zosen Dog Car Seat Cover I3DK8ML8 Image : Zosen

Advertisement

Summer road trips can finally be a thing again—and you know your best friend is going to want to come with you! As much as you love bringing your buddy along though, you really don’t want the dog hair left behind on your car seats. We’ve got a deal for that.



Grab a Zosen dog car seat cover for 50% off when you add promo code I3DK8ML8 at checkout. This can convert from a standard bench cover to a full hammock for complete coverage of your backseat. Measuring 58 inches wide by 54" long, it should fit most vehicles, whether you’ve got a sedan or an SUV.

Advertisement

And the best part? You can throw it in the washer when it needs a refresh.

Get yourself one while the deal is good and give that vacuum a break!

Lacoste Beach Towels JULY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Things are kind of normal again, I guess. Either way, ‘tis the season for good weather and outdoor lounging. Whether it be poolside, on the beach, or in a park, you can never go wrong with a new beach towel. All twelve of Lacoste’s Beach Towels are currently on sale for just $18. I’m a big fan of Lacoste and have a set of their bath towels. These are made of just the same quality. Each is constructed of terry cloth and cotton to be both soft and absorbent. Lightweight to toss in your bag but durable enough to withstand a season of fun in the sun. Toss in the wash when needed, and each features the classic crocodile, either big or small depending on selection. Lots of vibrant colors and patterns to pick from to bring a little preppiness to your summer. The deal will run until July 13.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

True & Tidy Spray Mop With Refillable Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Your home has probably been full of people on top of each other like never before if you did the quarantine with a large family. A home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets, even in the best of times. Destress about dirty floors with this True & Tidy Spray Mop that’s now 66% off.

It can be assembled in mere seconds for your next cleaning session. The head swivels a full 360 degrees to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. Fill the spray bottle with your own cleaning solution to cut grim and sanitize stains, all without harmful or harsh chemicals because you pick. That refillable bottle holds 22-ounces of disinfectant delight. The stainless steel pole is sturdy and easy for anyone to use without overexertion. It’s lightweight, and the spray trigger doesn’t require much for full control. This mop can handle wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. Pick from three colors: pink, blue, and white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Greenworks 17" Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your current lawn mower isn’t cutting it anymore (quite literally), then maybe it’s time to upgrade to something to help you avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, and this cordless option is discounted right now. A Greenworks 40V cordless electric mower with a 17" deck is down to just $220 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. It’s $84 off the list price, and the included battery provides up to 60 minutes of sustained mowing per charge.

bObsweep Bob PetHair Robot Vacuum and Mop Image : bObsweep

Advertisement

Save $480 on the bObsweep Bob PetHair Robot Vacuum and Mop today over at Best Buy! This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This automated ally will sweep, mop, and even shine a UV-C light on your floors to help kill germs.

Like most robot vacuums, the bObsweep knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save some moola and time with a great deal. It comes in a lovely Champagne or Rouge color. This deal is only good for today!

AeroGarden Sprout $54 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $54 right now at Amazon - a savings of $46 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year. Ready to invest in a much, much larger setup? You can also save $217 on the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus right now at a discounted price of $578.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are five patterns still available in full or twin sizes. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Rainbow. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 20% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re among the more motivated this year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable, and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

This will ship free in one day for Prime members.

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This Macy’s sale is so good you need to start overhauling old ratty towels and spruce up your bathroom for spring. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3. This deal runs until July 12.

They come in six colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX Image : Eufy

Advertisement

Who has time to sweep? That’s especially true if you have kids running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling Cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the RoboVac 15C MAX is well fit for the job, especially at today’s price.

It falls all the way to $176 at Amazon. That’s $104 in savings for a little helper with powerful 2,000Pa suction capabilities, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors to most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

64-Pack: Daelmans Jumbo Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 64 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be. They come in honey, chocolate, or a combo of those two.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Save 25% on Clueless Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Clueless defined a generation and continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 25% on any one of these Clueless items and get a free gift with your purchase too.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Advertisement

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $18 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use code eufyscale at checkout.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

Advertisement

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Advertisement

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

Advertisement

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.





It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

