Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

You know about Anker’s soda-can sized Nebula Capsule projector, and you’ve probably seen the sharper and brighter Nebula Mars II as well. But now, there’s an in-between option that you can buy today for less than the usual cost of the Capsule: The Mars Lite.



In terms of picture quality, the Mars Lite is a match for the Mars II, featuring 720p resolution (vs. 480p on the Capsule) and 300 lumens (vs. 100 on the Capsule). Its battery life is a bit shorter than both at three hours, but the biggest difference is that it doesn’t have a built in OS. That means no streaming apps, and crucially, no wireless casting of content from your phone. That’s a big drawback!

That said, you can plug in the streaming dongle of your choice into the Mars Lite’s HDMI port, and achieve the same ends with just a little bit of extra fussing. It’s certainly a worthwhile trade-off when you can get the added brightness and picture quality for just $220.

Today’s Gold Box is marking down a refurbished Dell Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation to just $900. The 15.6-inch laptop packs Intel i5 processor, NVIDIA Quadro M620 2GB, 512GB SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and Win10Pro. While gamers should stay clear, it’s more than capable at getting those TPS reports filed by EOD.

Despite being a refurbished unit, this particular unit comes with a 3-Year Dell On-Site Warranty.

As great as Wi-Fi has gotten, nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection. If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this eight-port switch from TP-Link, now just $20.

Spring is here, and if you have any upcoming home improvement project, eBay’s DeWALT sale may have a tool deal for you.



Right now, you can save up to 15% off tool combos, drill and impact driver kits, wet-dry vacuums, and more.

Full disclosure, you’ll probably get a better deal if you wait for discounts on Stanley gear, which come from the same foundry. But if you’re a brand label-loyal kind of person, like I am, there’s probably something here for you.

The Mueller Report’s got a lot of us stressed out this weekend, but at the very least, you can at least treat yourself to a massage whenever or if ever that thing ever actually drops with this $35 gadget.



We’ve posted a similar product from other companies a few times before, but this one has twice as many shiatsu nodes as most competitors (eight vs. four), so it’ll feel like you have a small army of masseuses tending to your knots.

It’ll also warm up too, which seems really nice. But just make sure to decide soon, this one won’t stick around after today.

Automate your home without the internet-connected security concerns with these mini indoor outlet timers. This two-outlet, two-pack can be set to turn on-and-off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices.



Use promo code TIGMRQ73 to save $3 off the regular price.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off men’s and women’s shoes with promo code SALE30, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through Monday, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.

Today only, Amazon is discounting a bunch of women’s Chico’s apparel. Prices start at $14 and go up to $50. And while I can’t say I’m an expert at women’s clothing, I think these look fine? Like, the women wearing these pieces look comfortable.

I dunno, man.

I really don’t think I’m qualified to talk about fashion, I’ve been wearing non-stop black shirts, underwear, and sweaters for the past 3 months. But, hey, these tops and pants are cheaper today. So, I’m almost certain that’s a positive.

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today. Starting this weekend, you can save 20% underwear and undershirt packs with the promo codes MEN20OFF and 20OFFMEN respectively.



I own a few of those “contour pouch” boxer briefs and I really like ‘em. I’m betting you would too.

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of New York Times bestsellers including TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking, Calypso by David Sedaris, and CIRCE by Madeline Miller. Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $7. I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options.

$5 Calypso 149 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

$7 CIRCE 331 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Curved TVs might be a on their way out, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



Right now you can save a bunch of cash on a couple of BenQ monitors in two sizes, 32" and 35" units. Both units offer AMD FreeSync, high refresh rates (144hz and 100hz), high resolutions (2560x1440 and 3440x1440), and and slim bezels.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on this particular units, outside some strange pricing errors.

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $40, a new all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even mores space? The 512GB card (yes, that exists) dropped from $200 to $130 a few weeks ago, and is still on sale. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to an all-time low $20.

Deals You May Have Missed

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $258 at Rakuten today, down from the usual $329-$349. Is that a lot of money? Yes. Is it worth it? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7CN TVs aren’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $150 on the 55" model today. Or you can spend an extra $400 for another 10" of screen real estate.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set.

And, hey, if you got $1,000 sitting there waiting for an awesome TV deal, this is a great one to consider.

Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire tablets are no iPads, but they’re pretty damn good for the price, and that’s especially true today. Prime members can currently grab the 7" model for $35, which is about as cheap as it ever gets outside of Black Friday.



Just note that the base Fire 7 only includes 8GB or storage, but you can easily expand that with a discounted microSD card.

Staring at a laptop screen sitting on a desk is terrible for your neck and your posture, but a laptop stand can bring your screen up to a more ergonomic height. This one from Lamicall looks great, rotates 360 degrees on its base, and is only $20 right now with promo code LAPTOP44.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code KJEXCLU2) or 6' (KJEXCLU23) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty if it ever did wear out.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

It’s currently backordered by 2-5 weeks, but this 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $617 (compared to $800 at Best Buy). That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space.



Want it sooner? Walmart also has it for $650, which is itself a great deal.

Got big spring cleaning plans? Well, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be stoked to see this 12-pack (!!!) of storage bins on sale. Organize all the things and neatly stack them in a closet. For $2 per bin, it’s a small price to pay to get your shit together.



Get your shit together!

Amazon makes its own luggage, and it’s surprisingly well reviewed, and less surprisingly, very affordable. Today, you can get a 20" spinner carry-on with a built-in TSA lock for just $40, which is less than a single checked bag costs on a lot of airlines.



Amazon’s latest Echo Dot usually costs $50, and its smart plug usually costs $25. Today though, you can get both of them for $40, and of course, they can work together to automate lights, certain kitchen appliances, and more with your voice.



If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 50% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA50. From sneakers, to running shorts, to gym bags, this sale has it all.



You’ll need to sign up for a Reebok Unlocked membership to get free shipping. But, you’ll just need to use the code at checkout for the discount.

Use the promo code MP43 to drop this base Nintendo Switch down to $255. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen on this console, so it’s a great deal if you want to “build” your own discounted bundle.



Alternatively, the NBA 2K19 deal is still live if you’re looking to get some sweet basketball action.

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

If you home has any ceiling mounts for lights or fans, you can install this gorgeous Philips Hue flushmount light for $163 today, down from the usual $200, and within $3 of an all-time low.



Unfortunately, it can’t display colors, but it can shift through various temperatures of white. For example, daylight when you want to feel energized, and warmer in the evenings when you’re trying to wind down for the day.

Join the club — you know, Sam’s Club— because right now, it’s much cheaper than usual to sign up. Via Groupon, you’ll pay $35 for a one year membership; that’s 56% off the regular price. And to top it off, you’ll also receive a $10 eGift Card, not to mention a $15 eGiftCard for first purchase on SamsClub.com over $15, and $10 off basket worth $10 or more of fresh produce. <Does math in head> That’s $35 worth of free stuff for $35, plus the membership!



Or, for $45, you’ll get the membership, a $20 gift card, a $15 online gift card, $20 off a fruit basket, and a free $5 rotisserie chicken. That’s $60 of free stuff for spending $45, not including the membership.

That’s quite a welcome, Sam, so go snag this deal before it sells out.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ 30% off sitewide sale, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser for $16 in one of four on-sale colors (including a unicorn print).



MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.



Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $38. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through spring. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.



A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel with up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. Plus, the brand is offering $25 off purchases of $100 or more, $50 off purchases of $150 or more, and $60 off purchases of $200 or more. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some parkas like it’s your lucky day.

Just in time for picnic season, two different sizes of AO brand coolers (12 can and 24 can) are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.

