Sunday's Best Deals: Bella Pro Air Fryer, Gabba Goods Webcam, Over the Sink Dish Rack, iHerb Skincare Essentials, and More

Gabba Goods 1080P HD Webcam

Gabba Goods 1080P HD Webcam Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a webcam for yourself— or maybe you want to order one for the person you want to see? Grab a Gabba Goods HD webcam today over at SideDeal for just $14. That’s a damn good price for a webcam, I have to say.

I will say, too, that Gabba Goods is just a plain fun brand name. It makes me wanna say “Where’s the Gabba Goods?” in my best Michael Scott impersonating Tony Soprano voice.

This webcam has a 1080P HD resolution for a clear picture. So whether you need a cam for streaming or for using on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, or other video call services, this should have you covered.

Shipping is $8 unless you have a monthly $5 membership at SideDeal, which gets you unlimited free shipping for the month not only there but also Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/21/21 and was updated with new information on 5/30/21.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Amazon is currently offering them for just $149.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Babbel Lifetime Subscription Image : Stack Social

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 64% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $179.

If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Anker Wireless Charger Stand ANKERB95 Image : Sheilah Villari

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love. It’s 19% and just the accessory you were missing. Just use the code ANKERB95 checkout. This deal will run until June 5.

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon



Want to add a pop of color to your desk? Grab one of these bright baby blue 60% mechanical gaming keyboards for just $42 right now. You can grab it in white or black too for the same price, and all have RGB lights to liven up any desktop.

These mini keyboards have blue switches, meaning they make that pleasant clackety-clack sound as you type.

If you want a quieter keyboard, grab a black one with Brown Switches for $41.

Resident Evil Village (PC) RVILLAGE8 Screenshot : Capcom

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $42 at Eneba by using the code RVILLAGE8 at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card NINTENDOMAY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $43 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDOMAY. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $7 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $39 at Eneba (you’ll get a digital code for the PC version). Just use the promo code ALL3GAMESANDMORE at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $21 discount.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) WasItFixedYet Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $24 at Eneba with the code WasItFixedYet. That’s more than half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

140 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate XBOXPROMOMAY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

NOTE: These codes are end-of-life and will not work after 06/01/2021 11:59 PM EST. The codes must be applied to your Microsoft account before that date.

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 140 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 14-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code XBOXPROMOMAY

Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $23. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

Advertisement

The holidays are only 6 months away. Stop procrastinating and get your gifts picked out already. Pre-order Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar for your fellow vault dwellers or for yourself a way to have a little more fun this holiday season with twenty-five days of surprises and unique keepsakes from Fallout.

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Graphic : StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 on Xbox, which is almost 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $35. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

PlayStation Game Sale Image : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. The previous year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Walmart and upgrade it to PS5 for free.

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists and has been since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind paintball gun while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee, but Bruce refuses his proposal—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $30 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

Lonove Over Sink Adjustable Dish Drying Rack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Lonove Over Sink Adjustable Dish Drying Rack | $45 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I don’t know what your kitchen situation is, and I certainly don’t want to presume— but mine is absolutely tiny. I feel like I’m always looking for solutions to make the small space work for me and my cooking needs.

Regardless of how spacious your kitchen is, I feel like more counter space is always welcome. One way I improved my situation? Investing in an over-the-sink dish drying rack. Thankfully, this Lonove over sink adjustable dish drying rack is only $45 after clipping the coupon under the price on Amazon. It even has a slot you can put your cutting board in and for knives.

I also really like this HEOMU stainless steel version which is down to $51 right now. This one has hooks for holding coffee mugs as well as utensils!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/25/20 and was updated with new information on 5/30/21.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer | $45 | Best Buy



Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is $55 less today at Best Buy.

This 6-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time, so if you’re thinking of making a large friend chicken the Bella Pro can take it. There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

This will ship free from Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/15/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 5/30/21.

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re still quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming.

You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a strong choice, and it’s $250 off today at Best Buy. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.

Lacoste Beach Towels MEMDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Things are kind of normal again, I guess. Either way, ‘tis the season for good weather and outdoor lounging. Whether it be poolside, on the beach, or in a park, you can never go wrong with a new beach towel. All twelve of Lacoste’s Beach Towels are currently on sale for just $17. I’m a big fan of Lacoste and have a set of their bath towels. These are made of just the same quality. Each is constructed of terry cloth and cotton to be both soft and absorbent. Lightweight to toss in your bag but durable enough to withstand a season of fun in the sun. Toss in the wash when needed, and each features the classic crocodile, either big or small depending on selection. Lots of vibrant colors and patterns to pick from to bring a little preppiness to your summer.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Power XL Smokeless Grill Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As much of the US prepare for a three-day weekend, the unofficial start of summer begins. A quintessential part of Memorial Day the cookout. But not everyone has a yard or space for a gathering off the BBQ. No worries, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 17% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks, so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque. This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room. The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. You can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal.

This will ship for free.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Right now, you can save $102 off the list price at Amazon with no coupon clip or promo code required. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so when a sale comes along, we notice. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega Memorial Day sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Advertisement

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through May 31.

Winter is the prime season for the crockpot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s, and she made almost everything in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot, I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price, what not? Take $30 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker that’s at Best Buy.

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines make concocting dishes a million times faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe.

This item ships for free.

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Advertisement

Madrid Premium French Press Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Premium French Press from Grosche Madrid is 17% off and has a dual filter system to perfect every cup of coffee or fresh loose tea leaves. So you can use ground coffee safely, and it will brew fully within minutes. Both tea and coffee will result in bold rich flavors, and you can make two or three large cups at a time. Obviously, mug size will determine that. This 34oz capacity French Press is made of high-quality borosilicate glass. This makes it not only durable but resistant to very high temperatures. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Image : Eufy

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen | $27 | Amazon



Want to have beach-ready skin in a flash? Grab yourself a bottle of the dermatologist-favorite EltaMD UV physical face sunscreen for $27 from Amazon right now.

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

Grab some while it’s 20% off!

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA0819 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA0819, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

2021 Sun Care Kit SALEAWAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It is the time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin if you plan on fun in the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code SALEAWAY and save 20% on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $17 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Advertisement

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading. At $17 right now at Amazon, it’s 15% off the usual price and quite a bit cheaper than it was selling for last fall!

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer (White) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ok, so I’m going to be upfront with you: The entire time I’ve been prepping this deal, I’ve been catching myself slouching and fixing my posture. I caught myself slouching while photoshopping the image you see above, I slouched while typing the headline— and, shit, even now while I’m typing this! I’ve been fixing my posture again and again.

But, I think it’s time to make a longer-lasting habit change— and maybe you feel the same way? Be honest here: Did you or did you not fix your posture when you clicked this article? Yeah, I thought so.

We all know that maintaining good posture is better for your body, and it helps anyone look more attractive and confident. Now, technology can help remind us to keep our spines straight via the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer device.

Now on sale at Best Buy, you can get this nifty little posture trainer for just $45 today.

The Upright GO 2Posture Trainer sticks to your back with adhesive and works with a companion app that helps you track your progress toward building better posture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For less than $19 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code eufyscale at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $30 list price.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Advertisement



