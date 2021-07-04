Sunday's Best Deals: Bella Air Fryer, SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, World of Warcraft 60-Day Timecard, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Is your internet performance dipping in certain areas of your house? Or worse yet: Can it not even reach some rooms? Grab yourself a NETGEAR WiFi range extender EX2800 for 34% off today and take care of it! This nifty device provides 1200 square feet of coverage so you can continue your YouTube binge without dipping into your data plan.



This wifi range extender easily plugs into the outlet of your choice and can connect to 20 devices at a time. It’s also universally compatible with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem that uses wifi.

G/O Media may get a commission World of Warcraft 60-Day Time Card $24 at Eneba Use the promo code 20210704

So whether you need to get wifi on your porch or on your second floor, you can grab this extender for just $26 right now over at Amazon.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. Activity Tracking Band Image : Andrew Hayward

If your kid is pestering you for a smartwatch and/or you’re looking for a way to encourage and incentivize physical activity, then Garmin’s Vivofit Jr. activity tracking band might be a good option. It’s a kid-sized and kid-styled fitness band with a small screen for showing the time and tracked steps, plus it’s swim-friendly and can be used with a companion app to reward activity, chores, and other tasks. It’s half-off the list price at just $40 at Amazon right now in multiple styles.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $526, or 30% off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $200 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.



They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. If you’ve been waiting for a bargain on one, Amazon luckily has some options right now.



Amazon is offering up to $100 off certain configurations, such as the 40mm LTE-equipped models for $399. Don’t need cellular service? The base 40mm Wi-Fi model sees a strong $80 discount in (Product)RED, landing at $319, with other styles at a lesser discount. Browse the listings at Amazon to find the right fit and style for you.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $140 today at Amazon, a savings of $110 off the list price, and it’s both portable and rugged with a good-sized chunk of storage to access anywhere.

USB C Docking Station Image : Joe Tilleli

You’ve been working from home for over a year now and you’re still just hunched over your laptop screen while sitting on the couch? That’s no good. It’s time to invest in an actual working space for yourself. This docking station has 5 separate traditional USB ports (three USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0) as well as the option to connect to a monitor using VGA or HDMI (or both!). The PD Charging port is 100W and will keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged while it’s docked. You can grab this USB C docking station from Amazon at 20% off right now.

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB base model, is $100 off at $700 right now. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The 256GB version lands at the same $1,000 price (that’s $250 off), so you might as well double the storage if they have the color you like!

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings for the latter at checkout.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $300 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,700 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 15% proves to be a pretty significant discount here.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $250 off the current list price of the 5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $950 for the unlocked Mirror Black version, a nice dive from the original $1,500 launch price.

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $15. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads. This is the lowest price seen at Amazon to date for this product. It comes with an 18-month warranty, too.

World of Warcraft 60-Day Time Card 20210704 Image : Blizzard

It’s already July 4th, and in all of the post-vaccine excitement a lot more of us have been spending time with family and friends in the outdoors this summer. That’s all been well and good, but let’s be honest: You’ve been missing the extra gaming time you used to have when socializing in person wasn’t an option. Why not get the guild back together for another session with the help of today’s Eneba deal?



Snag a World of Warcraft 60-day time card for just $24 on Eneba when you add promo code 20210704 at checkout. This key is only valid for U.S. accounts and the deal is only good for today— so if you want to be able to raid to your heart’s content for the rest of the summer, don’t miss out!

Advertisement

Samsung G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

The oppressive empire of flat-screen media is over. No longer will you be chained down with a screen that could be mistaken for a chalkboard: Samsung is here to save you with the G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor for the discounted price of $500. Surround yourself with 2560 horizontal pixels across 27 beautiful inches as pictures refresh in front of you at a rate of 240Hz.



Viewing angles of 180 degrees are out. It’s all about 178 degrees, baby. Look to your left. Monitor. Look to your right. Still monitor. Flat surfaces should only be used to set your coffee down or play basketball on. The Earth is not flat so why should your computer screen be? Also, you can game and stuff on it.

This deal is only good for the 4th of July holiday, so don’t miss out!

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilelli on 5/21/21 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 7/4/21.

PowerA Animal Crossing Wired Controller Image : Andrew Hayward

That face... Every time I close my eyes, I see that face... Staring at me. Well now you too can experience the fear I feel every day by getting this controller with Tom Nook on it! This Animal Crossing branded controller is an excellent option for Nintendo Switch players not looking for all those extra bells and whistles. The joy-cons and the pro controller each offer a wide range of features from the gyro motion controls to amiibo support. However, sometimes we don’t want to spend upwards of $70 on a controller. This wired controller from PowerA is only $17 so it will not break the bank unlike the mortgage you still owe Tom Nook on your house.

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) Image : THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.

Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller Image : Andrew Hayward

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re a D-pad faithful who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left joy-con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. The newly announced Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature all the content from the original release as well as a new chapter in Jin’s story in which you will get to travel to and explore the island of Iki. In addition to the new content, there are some welcomed quality of life updates too. The PS5 version will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also be able to expect 3D audio enhancements, 4k resolution options, better load times, and 60fps. Lastly, if you select the game’s Japanese voice over, it will actually be lip synced.

Current owners of the game on PS4 can pre-order the Director’s Cut for PS4 for $20. After August 20th, owners of the Director’s Cut on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 and owners of the original version for PS4 can upgrade all the way to the PS5 version for $30. Yeah, its a bit of a headache, but it does have new content so think of it like buying a DLC pack.

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20th this year.

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Image : Joe Tilleli

Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $8. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.

Dishonored 2 (Xbox) Screenshot : Bethesda

Dishonored 2 wasn’t without its flaws, but if you enjoy first person stealth games, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $7, an all-time low. Game Pass users can play for free with their subscription.

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. A sequel was announced at this year’s E3 so make sure to play the first title before you gear up for the next one in 2022. It’s just $20 right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now the Steam version is more than half-off at $15 from Amazon.

Get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. It also supports VR, putting you directly in the pilot’s seat. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $50 on Amazon (you’ll get a digital code for the Steam version).

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 on Switch and PS4 at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn-based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is down to $40 right now, so if you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Cuphead (Nintendo Switch) Screenshot : Studio MDHR

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your Switch over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Target currently has the game on sale for $15. You’ll get a digital code for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your Switch gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Neckset is just the strangest term I’ve heard. Go ahead, say it out loud. Neckset. I mean, it does make sense. A headset you wear on your head, so what should we call the same product but for around your neck? Neckset. Maybe sound necklace? No that’s a dumb name. Neckset isn’t dumb, it’s just... strangely uncomfortable. Ironically, the neckset itself doesn’t look uncomfortable to wear at least. In fact, this seems to be a pretty clever design to create 3D sound in a low profile product. This specific... neckset... is designed for use with PS4, PS5, and PC and is available for pre-order at Amazon. The neckset releases October 18th, 2021.

I have a terrible habit of starting to drink a La Croix and then forgetting it somewhere in my apartment when there’s about 1/4 can left. That’s a wasteful habit I’d like to break, and I really am trying to cut down on the amount of waste in my life and budget these days.



One way to solve that dilemma (or the issue of the expense of canned sparkling waters and sodas) is to make your beverage of choice yourself, and they’ve got a deal for you over at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

You can snag a SodaStream Fizzi kit for just $70 today, which comes with a 60L CO2 canister, a BPA-free water bottle, and the maker itself. Pick from white, black, ice blue, or rose gold.

You can make sodas and sparkling waters in a plethora of assorted flavors with this bad boy! According to the reviews, you can make a pretty close Red Bull copycat with the energy drink syrup for $12. Give it a try while it’s down to this fantastic price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/21/20 and was updated with new information on 7/4/2021.

LAMONKE 3 Channel Dashcam 35E5E1QJ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Want extra peace of mind on the road? You can feel secure in the knowledge that your interior and exterior views are covered by this LAMONKE 3 channel dashcam, yours for just $51 right now.



To get that lovely deal price, clip the coupon below the original $85 price and add coupon code 35E5E1QJ at checkout.

This Lamonke dashcam captures roadside incidents in up to 1080p, capturing both front and rear exterior views. You can see the footage clearly on its 2-inch display, and can even set the cam to motion detection mode when parked. This way, the cam will automatically start recording once it detects motion within a certain range, giving you added security as your little parking monitor.

The code 35E5E1QJ is only good until July 8, so use it while you can!

Bella Pro Series 6qt Analog Air Fryer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think their time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. If you’re ready to see what air frying is all about, this Bella Pro Series model is half off today at Best Buy.



This 6-quart analog air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much faster than other fryers and convection ovens on the market.

Although it might seem small, this analog air fryer can handle up to five pounds of food at a time, so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken, the Bella Pro can take it. There’s auto-shutoff after an hour, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. And cleanup? Have it done in a snap: The pan and tray are both dishwasher-safe.

This will ship free from Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/15/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 7/4/21.

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously— I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal, and even for help when cleaning/sterilizing dishes. It’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.



Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass water kettle.

You can get this sleek glass water kettle over at Amazon for $56 currently. C’mon, you know you want one!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/04/20 and was updated with new information on 7/3/2021.

C Crest Glass Meal Prep Containers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I was sick of the way I couldn’t store things like spaghetti sauce without staining the containers, and I never was quite comfortable microwaving them either, which meant using MORE dishes to eat my leftovers for lunch. But no more!

You can make the switch now too for a great deal. Get a 10-piece set of C Crest glass meal prep containers for just $29 in the color of your choice. Choose between mint, blue, pink, orange, or lime.

I kind of like the consistent look of these containers when they’re the same shape and color. But if you can’t decide on a color, grab a multi-color pack for $35!

If you’d like a mix of round and square meal prep containers, grab this nine-piece set of Bayco glass food storage containers for just $30 when you clip the $7 off coupon on Amazon.

Advertisement

Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer Image : Bella

If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss is around air frying, here’s an affordable way to take the plunge. Right now, Best Buy is taking half off the price of the Bella Pro Series 4.2qt air fryer, which is just $30 after the savings. We’ve highlighted Bella’s pint-sized 2qt air fryers in the past, but this one has double the capacity for crisping up veggies, meats, and more. Give it a try!

Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save 24% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you fired up the Hallmark channel? Are you already making your lists? Are you the family member with your tree up on November 1? Maybe you need a revamp for 2021. All jokes aside, this is a beautiful artificial tree currently 23% off and ready to be loved this holiday season. Just clip the coupon on this 6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

This is a chonky tall tree that will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 680 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating when the time comes.

This tree will ship for free for Prime members.

15% off Regulator Climacool Sheets SUMMER Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s that time of year to start thinking about making your sleep space comfy for warmer weather. If you prefer an icebox situation or cohabitate with someone who does, getting cool enough for a peaceful slumber can be challenging. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue; take 15% off their temperature regulating sheets with the code SUMMER.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now; it’s the whole plushy set. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and help in an overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot, this is a gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less. They are made from premium bamboo rayon and designed to be lightweight but strong enough to withstands multiple washes. They come in ten colors, and the size range is extensive, one of the best I’ve seen from a company like this.

These will ship for free, and you even get a ninety-day free trial to see if they’re for you. I trust they will be.

This deal will run until July 5.

Up to 70% off Patio Furniture Image : Sheilah Villari

With the Fourth of July basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the summer months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next three days, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors. It’s also a best-seller and 67% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 59% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 255 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

These will all ship for free. This sale ends on July 4.

Advertisement

Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Image : Sheilah Villari

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are two neutral hues to pick from, and they’re currently 60% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until July 5.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Image : Sheilah Villari

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours with three settings. There is the option for combination cooking, and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum, so it’s all easy to clean, and the LCD display makes it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals we covered, you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $6. That’s over 60% off the original price. This deal runs until July 5.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $13. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until July 5.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJAJOE03 Graphic : Amazon

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $53 off the list price when you use promo code KINJAJOE03 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty Use the promo code 107Honey

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Image : Homage

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Champion Cotton Tees Image : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until July 5.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!



Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Grab a bottle of the cult-favorite skin moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, for just $13 right now at Amazon.

Using plant extracts like gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, Weleda Skin Food hydrates without the use of synthetic compounds or chemicals. Grab a bottle for yourself and see what the fuss is about, why doncha?

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.