Sunday's Best Deals: BarkBox Subscription, Car Jump Starter, Portable Laptop Stand, Mophie Powerstation Charging Bundle, Windshield Snow Covers, and More

A BarkBox subscription and an Imazing portable car jump starter lead Sunday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Portable Laptop Stand 606JP97A Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got work to do, and you gotta keep your laptop happy to finish it. Keep your computer cool as a cucumber with this portable laptop stand for 60% off with coupon code 606JP97A.



Sure, this stand looks like a big pair of glasses, but it’s also super sleek and can easily be popped into your bag so you can use it anywhere to allow airflow to the bottom of your laptop.

Apply the code 606JP97A at checkout to bring the black or silver stand down to just $8. Unfortunately, this code won’t work on the rose gold version.

2-Pack Mophie Powerstation + Charging Accessory Bundle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got a lot of things to charge— and that’s ok, we’ve got you covered with a charging bundle today from Meh.



For just $19, you’ll get two 8000mAh Mophie Powerstations to charge on the go, as well as a wall 3-USB port wall charger and four car chargers.

With Meh, you can pay $8 for shipping one-time or pay $5 a month for a membership which gets you free shipping at not only Meh, but also MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Just imagine it: Legs kicked out in front of you, lounging on the couch, your favorite takeaway on the coffee table, and this massive 75-inch smart tv playing your favorite show.



That vision can be yours when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon to get this 4K tv with built-in Alexa for just $980. You can have this thing delivered in time for the Super Bowl! What are you waiting for?

El Gato Cam Link 4K Image : Amazon

Look, let’s get something straight. Webcams? They’re fine. If you want to stream and broadcast your beautiful face, a good webcam will certainly do in a pinch. But there’s no substitute for a very nice, professional camera. Whether you have a DSLR or something especially fancy, you’ll usually get better video quality by plugging that in rather than using a webcam. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, you might want to pick up an El Gato Cam Link 4K, which is currently $107 on Amazon. This simple tech tool allows you to connect any camera to your computer and broadcast in 4K at 30 frames per second (or 1080p at 60fps). It’s a simple “plug and produce” option that’ll really make your face shine through in full detail.

Hisense 55" 4k TV Image : Hisense

There’s no shortage of TV’s out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4k TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own processors, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.

The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited compatibility issues with software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $73 off the Silver 512GB MacBook Air at $1,176.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

While rechargeable batteries are obviously the better environmental pick, big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $15 when you clip the 30% off coupon on the page.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter promo code KINJA48AAA at checkout.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

If you want to go even bigger, you can grab a 77" version for $3,297, which comes with all the same features listed above. As a little added perk, you’ll get a $400 Visa gift card with your purchase, which cushions the cost out a bit.

Note that the Super Bowl isn’t broadcasting in 4K or HDR this year due to pandemic-related production challenges, but there are OLED benefits beyond 4K. Besides, this set will serve you well beyond a single football game.

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.



Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

By now you’ve probably found a distraction or two that keep your mind at ease in quarantine. If you’ve found an escape in video games, you may be looking for a speedier PC to keep up. Asus’s new ROG Zephyrus 15.6" laptop—available for pre-order now—seems to pack a hefty amount of power into a sleek-ish profile that won’t take up as much space as some of the bulkier gaming laptops out there.



At $1,800, it’s far from the cheapest good laptop you can get, but its specs might sway you. Its 15.6" display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Those specs are all powerful enough to do some VR gaming on the go, if you’ve got the gear. If you’re not too keen on VR, this laptop still packs enough power to blitz through your favorite games, though it’s also perfectly suited for just getting a bit of work done, too.

If you’d like to pre-order, you can do so now at Best Buy. It should ship on February 16.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 22% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon on the page.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $17 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Andrew Hayward

The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but a refurbished pair is down to $80 at Newegg right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and thumping bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s 30% off the list price at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 54,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker. Only the black version is this cheap, although you can get it in blue or red for a couple bucks more each.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

XPG SPECTRIX D50 32GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 16GB sticks of XPG Spectrix RAM for just $143 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $180.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This $37 off deal is only good until Friday ! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $10 Newegg digital gift card as extra incentive for buying, so why not?

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/27/2020 and updated with new information on 1/30/2021.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $10 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Twitch

Ah, February. Do you smell that? Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it positively reeks. Twitch Prime is looking to help its subscribers up their game this month with a batch of free indies that are perfect for romance training. Players can grab Table Manners, a physics based dating simulator, and Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition to get in the spirit of dating. If love isn’t your thing, maybe Stealth Bastard Deluxe is more your speed.

In addition to those free games, Twitch Prime is sharing the love when it comes to cosmetics. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players can claim a free slushie bear costume and get 6500 kudos while they’re at it. Apex Legends fans can grab a Wraith Queen of Hearts skin too, which particularly suited to the February festivities.

That’s just a small slice of what’s available for subscribers this month. If you’re curious, grab a 30-day Prime trial and see what other goodies you can grab in Roblox, FIFA 21, UFC 4, and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and while color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $91, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

NBA 2K21 (XSX) Screenshot : 2K Sports

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something that’s really going to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 is the game to beat. On several occasions, I’ve been scrolling Twitter quickly and passed an image of a basketball game, only to realize it was a screenshot from a video game. For whatever reason, it looks photorealistic on new consoles, making it the real next-gen graphical powerhouse you’ve been looking for. While it’s been discounted on past-gen consoles for a bit, the Xbox Series X version is now down to $43 at Amazon. Next, I would like to see a very realistic remake of Mario Hoops 3-on-3 in this art style. That’s the dream.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $37 at Amazon ($47 on Nintendo Switch). The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

Imazing Portable Car Jump Starter Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

When you’re in need of a jump for your car, you can’t beat a portable car jump starter that you can use if you’re stranded away from civilization. Plus, you probably want to keep your distance from strangers right now anyway, right?



Thankfully, this Imazing portable car jump starter can be yours for just $54 when you clip the coupon below the current deal price on Amazon.

This deal might not last long! Jump on it and be prepared the next time you have a dead battery.

Cosyzone Car Windshield Cover CYNPMHCU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Sure, you can scrape that snow and ice off, but why not plan ahead with a great deal on a Cosyzone car windshield cover today instead? Then that time toiling and scraping away can be better spent enjoying a nice cup of hot cocoa or coffee instead.



Normally $16, snag this Cosyzone cover for just $8 when you apply promo code CYNPMHCU at checkout. Speaking as someone currently living in the snowy state of Minnesota, you want to make sure the cover you get will stay on your car through the windiest of snowstorms. The nice thing about this cover is it has pockets that go over the sideview mirrors and magnets at the base to keep it snug to your vehicle.

BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I love to get my dog new treats and toys, but it can be pricey to appease her endless desire for more squeaky toys to rip apart. A fantastic deal on a BarkBox subscription today can make that goal a bit easier.



You can grab a BarkBox full of treats, chews, toys, and other pup-pleasing selections for just $25 today. What’s more, you can select a box with treats and toys sized for small, medium, and large dogs.

Of course, you don’t know exactly what you will get in your Barkbox, but that is part of the fun, right? What you do know is that the treats will be made in the US or Canada, and they will also be wheat, corn, and soy-free for the health of your best friend. As a bonus, they often seem to have a theme to them. For example, I got my cairn terrier a BarkBox for Christmas last month that had a Home Alone theme, which included Harry and Marv squeaky toys.

Just a heads-up: If you snag this great deal, the BarkBox will renew at its standard price of $35 the following month unless you cancel before then.

This deal is only good for today, so don’t sleep on it! Your pup will thank you later.

This deal was originally published on 11/21/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 1/31/21.

Topvision Car Power Bank TOPVISION Image : Topvision

With a cold front hitting certain parts of the country pretty hard right now, you might be worried about the health of your car battery. You see, in the winter, a car’s battery weakens by around 35% in 32-degree weather, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. At 0 degrees, that figure can reach up to 60%, making it far more likely that you break down in the winter than in more temperate months like the spring and early fall. Fortunately, jump starters have gotten much cheaper over the years, and at the same time, they’ve even gained functionality like the ability to charge your portable devices like your phone, tablet, and in some cases, even your laptop.



One such device is the Topvision 2,200A Peak Car Power Bank, which as its name explicitly indicates, features a 2,200A peak current powerful enough to jump-start 12-volt vehicles, including those with 7-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines, or so the company claims. For a limited time, you can snag one for yourself for 25% under the list price by clipping the 10% off coupon on the Amazon page here, then entering the promo code TOPVISION at checkout. This jump starter power bank combo comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and “24 months and lifetime technical support,” the listing suggests. If anyone knows what that means, leave a comment below with an answer to technical support can last only 24 months but also a lifetime.

The Topvision 2,200 Peak Car Power Bank has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon with over 10,000 customer reviews, making it a safe bet for anyone looking to prepare themselves for the presumably brutal forecasts yet to come.

Ergo Standing Desk Converter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re thinking about organizing your work from home station, a Standing Desk Converter might be a perfect and easy way to upgrade. This set from Ergo gets you up and on your feet to help with productivity and back pain. It’s 34% off and ideal for all your zoom calls and skype sessions.



This set is made of wood and metal, is thirty-six inches wide, and adjusts to thirty inches high depending on your vertical needs. There’s absolutely space for two monitors if that’s what your set up requires. You’re also getting a ring light with a holder for your phone, so you’ll be well lit on your next video call. A gel wrist cushion is a really nice bonus as well, so even your hands get a bit of relief while they’re hard at work.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

As we start 2021, there’s no shame in wanting to enter this year with new things. Since we are likely to still be at home a little longer, we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 60% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until February 2.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Supima cotton, and that count is 550. The chic stripes on this Damask collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is not needed as they are lush and plush. There are nineteen color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I will purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

KitchenAid Architect Series 11-Piece Knife Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really chic too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Architect Series Knife Set and will make you want to elevate all your meal to accompany how stylish these are. You’re saving 25% on this elegant set too.

There are eleven knives in the set, each made of durable stainless steel with natural walnut handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect slices and dices each use. The contoured handles allow for a comfortable grip. You’ll get a chef knife, slicer, bread knife, santoku knife, two utility knives, paring knife, peeler, shears, and even a sharpener in this set. They have a beautiful matching block to stay safe in between uses.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $179, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCCOLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

72-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $29 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving 60% and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

TYY Star Projector Image : TYY

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the TYY Star Projector is marked down to just $33 at Amazon today, a savings of 29%. It has a 4.6-star review average from 1,500+ customers and offers eight different projection modes and four unique angles, plus it has a remote control for easy access from bed. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Hilife Travel Steamer Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re traveling or not, a good steamer is the key to saving a last-minute outfit. My mom has bought me a travel steamer a few times over the years, and I cannot count the number of times it helped. I know I’m not the only one who hates ironing, and these little steamers are pretty amazing at how well they fix even the most wrinkled of garments. Grab this Hilife Travel Steamer.

For its size, this steamer will run for up to fifteen minutes, so if you’ve got multiple items, it will likely be able to get each to pristine condition. The extra-long cord is great if you have outlets in not ideal spots or steaming a larger piece like a dress or coat. These heat up very fast, usually under two minutes to get fully going. This 7-in-1 Multi-use steamer can handle a multitude of fabrics in no time. I’ve never had an issue with this rusting; only I highly recommend dumping excess water out after each use so you do not get mold, which will grow inside. My only other tip is to keep it away from kids and pets. These do get very hot even after shut off, so be sure to place it in a safe spot to cool down.

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice. It’s a couple of versions back from the newest Echo Show 8, which is also on sale for $80, which is 38% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) 63WTNTY84A Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished model for just $290 when you use the code 63WTNTY84A until 01/31, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $20 more right now.

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

Ancient Greek Remedy Oil Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ok, I’m a little doubtful that this Ancient Greek Remedy Oil is actually ancient or even Greek, but can over 13,000 people that gave it a five-star rating be wrong about how good it is at hydrating? Maybe, I don’t know. But you can try this moisturizing blend of extra virgin olive oil, sweet almond oil, grapeseed, vitamin E, and lavender essential oil for just $13 today and see for yourself.



This organic oil can be used for everything from moisturizing your cuticles to your scalp, and can even be applied directly to your face.

Get yourself some while it’s at this great price!

Layla Pajama Sleep Set Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS Graphic : Sheilah Villari , Gabe Carey

Super comfy PJs are always needed, and if you’re thinking of upgrading your current set, we’d like to recommend Crane & Canopy. Their Layla Pajama Sleep Set is 40% off when you use the code KINJA40.



If you’re familiar with the brand, you know luxury is their game, and that’s in everything they do from bath to bedding and even to PJs. There is something very retro about a matching pajama set like this, especially with the classic contrast piping. Getting these monogrammed absolutely adds a layer of prep and chicness. They’re soft, feel stretchy, and above all, are relaxed to get a great night’s sleep. They come in three colors light grey, navy, and black. And this two-piece set is a rayon blend and runs from extra small to extra large.

This will ship for $16 but make for a glamourous night’s sleep.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 1/27/2020.

We’re a month into this new year already— can you believe it? Treat yourself for making it 1/12 of the way through 2021 with some new masks from Onzie.



Onzie’s Mindful Mask line is 40% off today, no coupon codes needed. These masks are made using up-cycled activewear material, so they should be perfect for daily walks and outdoor exercise. I’m personally eyeing this emerald tie-dye and black combo for $17 (pictured on model above).

Another option with tie string closures is this pair of lavender and grey masks— the flower print is my favorite.

