Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted ASUS Gaming Monitor, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and leather portfolios lead off Sunday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

One of the best gaming monitors, the ASUS ROG Strix 27” Curved Gaming Monitor, is on sale right now. ROG’s line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pros and this $320 FreeSync could help you achieve gaming greatness.

Advertisement

We’ve seen it for a few dollars less during the holidays, but make no mistake, this is a solid deal if you’re looking to upgrade your rig.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and buy this discounted Arris model from Amazon today. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick this up for $60 after the on-page coupon and recoup your losses within a year.



Advertisement

This specific model is suitable for Comcast, Charter, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision. Check with your provider to see if it’s supported, and let that long wait time reinforce your decision to not give them more money than you have to.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. The $350 Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. We’ve seen it go for a less, but this price is still a bargain, and trust us, it’s worth the splurge.

Marie Kondo can’t be mad about your junk if you hide it away in these discounted BRUTE Storage Container. For $23, you can hide away 20-gallons worth of joyless goods. Better still, it comes with handles so you can just pick it up and run, just in case Marie decides to look in your garage.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You’re running out of time to buy your significant other a present for Valentine’s Day. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of jewelry pieces, which offer the added benefit of giving to charity. Benevolence LA says “proceeds are donated to provide clean water for a refugee camp in Tanzania through our charity partners, Hands4Others.”



Advertisement

Which is pretty cool if you ask me. Of course, this deal only lasts the end of the day.

Photo: Amazon

Have meetings tomorrow? Command respect with these discounted leather portfolios from Amazon. Each is made from buffalo leather and offer numerous pockets to hold business cards, a tablet, a legal pad, a bunch of pens and more. Prices start at $52 and go all the way up to $95.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon is ready to buff your eBook library with today’s Gold Box. Right now, snag copies of best sellers, including Beartown, The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, The Mars Room, and Jordan Belfort’s Way of the Wolf. These titles are just $5 right now, so there’s no excuse to keep these on the digital shelf.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m pretty bad at Smash. And if you’re like me and you need a break from the constant fear of falling into a hole, pick up the $20 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game for the Nintendo Switch, $10 less than on Amazon. (It’d go great with a fancy Pro Controller, FYI.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about the same price we were seeing around the holidays. It’s not a massive discount from its usual $69, but we rarely see it drop below $64. I’m not a Smash pro or anything, but I really enjoy using it for Smash, for what it’s worth.



Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugo Award-winning science fiction author N. K. Jemisin collected nearly two dozen of her short stories into a compendium that came out late last year, and you can download a copy of How Long ‘til Black Future Month? to your Kindle today for just $5.

From Amazon’s description:

N. K. Jemisin is one of the most powerful and acclaimed authors of our time. In the first collection of her evocative short fiction, which includes never-before-seen stories, Jemisin equally challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption. Spirits haunt the flooded streets of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In a parallel universe, a utopian society watches our world, trying to learn from our mistakes. A black mother in the Jim Crow South must save her daughter from a fey offering impossible promises. And in the Hugo award-nominated short story “The City Born Great,” a young street kid fights to give birth to an old metropolis’s soul.



With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s President’s Day sale.



For a limited time, promo code George will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$75 off a $500+ order

$150 off a $1,000+ order

$225 off a $1,400+ order

$300 off a $1,750+ order

$400 off a $2,000+ order

$500 off a $2,500+ order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Photo: Amazon

I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $11 for a 6-pack. I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own laundry detergent now, because of course it does, and you can save on both the liquid detergent and the pods. Get 81 detergent pods for $14, or 250 loads of fabric softener for $15 after clipping the $1 coupon. Now if only they’d build an AmazonBasics clothes folding robot.



Photo: Amazon

Your KitchenAid can be used for a lot more than just mixing batters and doughs. Plug in this $64 attachment (the best price since November), and it can also core apples, peel fruits, and spiralize vegetables into healthy “noodles.”



Microfiber cloths are great for cleaning everything from your face, to your computer monitor, to your car (not to mention packing jewelry), and this 36-pack is back down to just $15 today on Amazon, or a couple bucks less than usual.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Well here’s a weird one. AT&T is listing a handful of official Apple iPhone cases—you know, the ones that cost like $40-$50 at the Apple Store—for just $5. Your options are a silicone case in white for the iPhone XS, a leather case in taupe for the iPhone X, and a leather case in multiple colors for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A UPS can give you a chance to save your work when the power goes out, and even keep things like your router and modem running for an hour or so, until the power (hopefully) comes back on. Amazon actually sells its own UPS units under the AmazonBasics umbrella, and this 800VA 450W model is down to $52 right now, the best price since the holidays.



For comparison, this CyberPower model with a similar size battery (albeit with more bells and whistles) sells for over twice as much.

Photo: Amazon

If you have a wirelessly charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If any of the approximately 17 million Arduino projects that Lifehacker has posted over the years have piqued your interest in the affordable electronics board, Amazon’s discounting a couple of starter kits today.



Advertisement

This beginner-friendly set includes everything you need to get started for just $28, and the complete set adds a ton more components for $48.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



https://gizmodo.com/the-new-cheap-ipad-is-all-the-ipad-you-need-1825206545

While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With the ability to fold up to practically nothing, and designed to hold a tablet at both typing and video-watching angles, Twelve South’s Compass might just be the ultimate tablet stand. It’d normally cost you $40, but Amazon’s got the black and silver models marked down to $28. But not rose gold, I know, I’m devastated too.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45QABN4K, while they last.

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $14 charger (with promo code MLLEQP8P). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $200.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain—but this Valentine’s Day promotion is crazy. Use the coupon code PZM4EVER and you’ll have a really terrific 1080p projector.

Photo: Amazon

You probably own a Lodge cast iron pan or two that you love, but today, you should add a grill press to the mix. It can be used to flatten bacon or squeeze out unwanted fat if you’re trying to eat healthy. And, if preheated, it can really speed up cooking times by applying heat from both sides.



Like all cast iron kitchen equipment, if taken care of properly, it will last a lifetime. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for a measly $12 right now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You know what would really take your relationship to the next level? Becoming parents — to a cactus or succulent of some kind, of course. Tell your significant other that you care on Valentine’s Day by committing to raise a plant with them. Amazon is marking down a selection of Valentine’s Day-themed plants that would make perfect gifts. Honestly, if you’re with someone who wouldn’t love to receive a succulent in the shape of a heart with the phrase “Life Would Succ Without You” printed on the planter, break up with them.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts on sale items, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles. All shoppers get 30% off these select items with code COFFEE. The time to stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more is now.

Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking up to 60% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their End of Season Sale. So stock up jackets, parkas, boots, and everything else you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring’s not quite here yet, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. All the more reason to get some fresh air sooner rather than later: REI is taking up to 50% off a wide range of camping gear, outerwear, winter boots, and other footwear.



Advertisement

If you want to stack even more savings, REI Outlet is running a similarly huge sale as well. A lot of items are only available in limited colors or sizes, but you can score some seriously great deals there. Gather your gear of choice quickly, though; like the cold, this sale won’t last much longer.

Grab a Nike Breathe Hyper Dry tee for just $24, Patagonia’s eco-friendly Silent Down jacket, a new pair of premium Smartwool socks, a fan-driven BioLite camp stove, or check out all the deals from these popular brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen up, cool guys: Filson, a brand that seems made for some sort of sophisticated outdoorsman, makes our favorite backpack and shearling-collared jacket, and right now on Zappos, you can shop a range of the brand’s apparel and accessories at marked-down prices. Currently on sale, you’ll find plaid shirts, pants, jackets, a couple handsome backpacks, so seize this opportunity to add some casually ruggedness to your wardrobe.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need to be a celebrity like, say, Kate Moss or Mark Wahlberg or Brooke Shields or even a Kardashian-Jenner to score some quality Calvin Klein underwear, apparel, or accessories. In fact, today you can get it for much, much cheaper than usual. Nordstrom Rack is discounting a range of men’s and women’s Calvin Klein styles — everything from boxer briefs and bralettes to tees and pajamas. The iconic brand is back in style in a big way, and just saying, there’s nothing wrong with gifting someone underwear on Valentines Day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t let this deal make you go red in the face; we’re all adults here, so we can all acknowledge that lingerie is maybe the most sought after item on the Valentine’s Day gift list. So pick up a few quality pieces at Journelle, which happens to be taking 25% off lingerie from their Journelle Collection through February 10 with promo code HEARTEYES. Their stuff is known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive, so no red flags when it comes to this sale.

Star Wars Quadcopters | $35 | Massdrop

They might not be as fast as the Millennium Falcon or as maneuverable as a real tie-fighter, but at just $35, these Star Wars-themed quadcopters are more fun than a game of holochess. At checkout, you can choose between the 74-Z Speeder Bike, Tie Advanced X1, and T-65 X-Wing Star Fighter, all for the same price.

Photo: Amazon

Keeping an eye on your blood pressure? This smart cuff can sync with your phone to help you keep track of trends overtime. Plus, it’s only $69 right now on Amazon. Nice.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

With apologies to anyone that bought an Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet with just a few games, you can now buy one with 12 games built in, and it’s on sale for just $300 at Target right now, complete with a 12" riser to bring it up to a more comfortable height.



Advertisement

Normally $400, the Deluxe cabinet includes the following games, and authentic artwork on the sides of the cabinet to boot.

Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe

Don’t forget, you can sign up for a Target REDCard as well to save an extra 5%. They even have a debit option that draws directly from your bank account.