Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went on sale for Black Friday.



You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $60, or half its original price.

But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale for the first time ever, and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.

Photo: Gizmodo

Microsoft is a hardware manufacturer now, and a damn decent one at that. Whether you’ve been pining for the laptop-replacing Surface Pro 5 or 6, the iPad-like Surface Go, or the the wonderfully old-school Surface Laptop 2, they’re all on sale for Black Friday, starting now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.

The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, the 128GB went from $25 to $20, and the 256GB dropped from $60 all the way to $45.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. We haven’t seen any Black Friday deals on the high-end HERO7 Black just yet, but the HERO7 Silver and HERO7 White are already on sale for $70 and $20 off, respectively.



The Silver can capture 4K footage at 30 FPS (the Black bumps that up to 60), while the White maxes out at 1440p footage at 60 FPS. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.

The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $73 for 500GB, $128 for 1TB, or $295 for 2TB, all of which are the best prices ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There will be no shortage of sexy surround sound and Dolby Atmos sound bar deals this Black Friday, but if you’re happy with a really good 2.1 system, or need a sound system for, say, a bedroom TV, this 36" Vizio for $98 is the way to go. That’s $50 less than usual, and it includes a wireless subwoofer.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’re like us, you have a long list of items you hope to get on Black Friday. Like, spreadsheets and phone alarms might be involved. But if snagging a Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of your goals, you can go ahead and check that box today, because it’s already at its Black Friday price of $100. It’s almost like Amazon knows you so well that it could predict what you wanted to buy and decided to make it easier for you. Almost.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s Walmart-exclusive gaming laptop deals aren’t going to play your games at the highest possible settings, but they offer a clean look and solid values. Both include a 1TB HDD augmented with a 16GB Intel Optane SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6" 1080p display. The difference is that the $649 model has a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, while the $749 bumps you up to a Core i7 and a 1050 TI. At $100, that’s probably a no-brainer.

Photo: Amazon

For just $19 today, you can grab Anker’s SoundBuds Surge lightweight Bluetooth headphones, a close relative of the SoundBuds Slim, which won our affordable Bluetooth headphone Co-Op. With magnetic connectors on the earpieces and a water-resistant coating, these would be a great addition to your gym bag or suitcase, even if you already have another set of earbuds.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their ridiculously dark black levels and vibrant colors. If you were waiting for Black Friday to snag yours, the discounted price on the 55" C8 model is already live.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the C8.

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s 8000-series TVs, which are the company’s best non-QLED sets this year, their Black Friday discounts are already live. Every size (55", 65", 75", and 82") includes Samsung’s new Dynamic Crystal Color engine and HDR10/ HDR10+ support, plus some nice quality of life features, like the Bixby voice assistant, and a quad core processor for speedy smart app operation.



These prices are the same that we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and we have no reason to expect them to go any lower. So buy now, and you’ll be set up in time for Thanksgiving football.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but Black Friday is one of your first chances to save on the newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $75 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

The larger, Wi-Fi enabled model is also on sale for an all-time low $99. The Wi-Fi is useful for heating up your water bath on your way home from work, and at 900W, it should heat up your water slightly faster. It will take up more space in your cabinets though.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson’s V6 Absolute sits at the top of the iconic V6 cordless vacuum line, and while it’s been bested in recent years by the V8 and V10, it’s still a fantastic vacuum backed by amazing customer service.

In preparation for Black Friday, the V6 Absolute is priced at $239 on Amazon right now, which is the best non-refurb price we’ve ever seen, and actually cheaper than the lower-end V6 Motorhead and V6 Animal models. Trust us when we say that it’s worth the splurge.

Photo: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Get it for just $139 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $30. The deal goes away at the end of the day though, and could very well sell out early.

You know those weird moon lights all over Instagram? You can get one on Amazon for $27 today with promo code kinja1516. This one’s seamless, and can glow in 16 different colors, both of which are marks of only the finest moon light vintages. I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).

Photo: Amazon

I suppose it was only a matter of time, but Amazon makes mattresses now. This model is sold under its Rivet furniture brand, and includes the same 100 night trial, three-layer foam construction, and slick marketing photos you’ve come to expect from all those other online mattress places.



If you’re in the market for a better night’s sleep, the Full, Queen, and King sizes are on sale for $90, $100, and $125 off their usual prices, respectively, with Prime shipping available.

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the newer Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Walmart will sell you the two camera starter kit for $239 today, an all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

This OXO spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and includes three different blades, and even suction cups on the bottom to keep it locked to your counter. Today’s $24 price tag is $16 less than usual, making it the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cordless hand vacs are handy for cleaning the nooks and crannies of your house, but they’re especially great for vacuuming out your car. This 16 volt model from Black & Decker is just $42 today on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This DEWALT five-tool cordless combo kit would be the ultimate holiday gift for any home improvement enthusiast, and its $349 Black Friday price is a full $50 less than the previous all-time low on Amazon.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but it’s got everything you need to cosplay as a Property Brother, including a hammer drill, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an impact driver, a work light, and two batteries that you can share between all the tools.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Your out-of-town family members are probably not looking forward to nights of tossing and turning on your lumpy sofa when they come to visit this holiday season. Instead of banishing them to the couch, do everyone a favor, and get this $43 queen-sized airbed. It’s 22 inches off the ground, so they won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the floor, and it features a built-in electric pump for easy inflation. Plus, your guests will have nothing but glowing reviews of your hosting skills to share with the rest of your relatives at the Thanksgiving dinner table, so it’s really a win-win.



The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



Advertisement

The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Today’s $450 price tag is an all-time low, and in fact, it’s $50 lower than listings we’ve seen in Black Friday ad scans, so there’s really no reason to wait.

Even if you don’t do much DIY work, you should probably have a screwdriver extension shaft in your toolbox. These let you access awkwardly placed screws that regular screwdrivers can’t reach, and this $8 one (with promo code 2LE7VHC4) even comes with a full set of bits.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of the seemingly dozens of private label brands Amazon has launched this year, Solimo is probably the broadest. Encompassing everything from gummy vitamins to shampoo to coffee pods to razors, it aims to be your everything when it comes to home essentials.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering discounts on dozens of different items, including their ultra-popular melatonin gummies, a big bottle olive oil, food storage bags, and a lot more. Like I said, it’s a really broad brand.

Some of the deals are straight discounts (usually 20%, as far as I can tell), and some require you to clip an on-page coupon. Some deals combine both, so you can stack the savings.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If there’s a day that will make you take a long, hard look at your current appliance situation, it’s Thanksgiving. Is your oven capacity adequate for everything you need to cook? Do you have enough fridge space for all the leftovers? Can your dishwasher handle the massive flood of plates and utensils coming its way?



The more questions you answered “no” to, the more you’ll save during Home Depot’s appliance sale, where buying two appliances will net you $60 off, but a purchase of six or more will save a whopping $500. That means you can upgrade your entire suite at once! (If you need help finding a sixth appliance to add, wine coolers totally qualify.)

Note that some exclusions apply, but many items are already legit deals at Special Buy prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gerber’s suspension multi-plier features 12 tools in one package, meaning you’re spending less than $2 per function today. If you don’t already own one, you should take this opportunity to rectify that. If you do, buy some more to give away as holiday gifts.

Photo: Casey DeViese ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Free bacon. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll get $10 off your first box, plus a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: This sale ends tomorrow. As we mentioned, REI doesn’t participate in Black Friday, so this is your chance to save here.

REI famously opts out(side) of Black Friday, but instead runs one of their biggest sales of the year leading up to Thanksgiving. It’s a distinction without a difference, and it’s live now.

As part of their Gear Up Get Out sale, the outdoor superstore is offering up to 30% off on select gear and clothing — including all their best stuff. Our readers’ favorite men’s socks, puffy jackets, and raincoats are just a few of the great clothing buys currently up for grabs. In terms of tech, there’s a $60 gift card available with the latest GoPro, which is the same deal we’re expecting elsewhere on Black Friday.

Don’t wait too long to bring in your haul. Everything from apparel to outdoor adventurers’ must-haves are sure to go quick, and by November 19, this sale will be off into the wild blue yonder.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than a page full of $80 Ray-Ban deals? A promo code that makes them all $65, obviously. Use code KJRAYBAN to get any of these dozens of styles for that glaringly low price. You won’t find any Aviators here, sadly, but there are a few Wayfarers, plus a ton of other unique styles.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 30% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code NOVSALE to snag this deal on everything from sneakers to athletic apparel, and feel like you scored a gold medal.

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, it’s time to change that. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount this Black Friday: use the code KINJABF35 and grab any full-priced watch for 35% off. That beats the standard 30% discount that everyone else gets.



It should go without saying that these look better than any smart watch, and even if your wrist is already spoken for, these would make thoughtful gifts for any watch collectors on your list.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s only November, but snow has already blanketed much of the Northeast. Good thing Columbia is taking 40% off select gear for men, women, and kids. A whole lot of outerwear is up for grabs, and with winter arriving so early this year, you can bet the whole family could use a new vest, puffer, fleece, etc. But don’t wait to stock up; this sale only lasts until November 21, unlike the cold weather, unfortunately.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Looking to bag a new bag this season? Coach is taking 30% off select full-priced items for both men and women with promo code THANKS18. The sale event includes a variety of trendy handbags, backpacks, and wallets, not to mention a few key chains, belts, and even some shoes, all of which would make for a classy holiday gift. Just don’t forget a present for yourself for being such a good gift-giver.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing, shoes, and lingerie are marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.

Image: Zach Custer ( ( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes, but the price tags can often make you turn your heels. So when they kick off their Black Friday (ahem, Grand Giving) sale, it’s the perfect time to act.

For a limited time, you get 30% off sitewide, including shoes, apparel, and yes, even already-discounted sale items. Their Semi-Annual sales are also 30%, but are only valid on full-price items, so you can step into some huge bargains if you play your cards right.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend you check out their 2.ZERØGRANDs, as well as the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about on The Inventory recently.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

Photo: Indochino

You know Indochino for their reader-favorite custom suits, but they also make really nice blazers and chinos, and both are on sale already for Black Friday.



All blazers (including, somewhat inexplicably, dinner jackets) are $219 with promo code BLKFRI, and the chinos come in at two pairs for $129 with the same BLKFRI code (normally $79 each). The best part? You still get to go through Indochino’s famous customization process, and pick your preferences for everything from pocket angles to hem designs to jacket liners.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear out some closet space: Nordstrom ushering in Black Friday with a totally separate, but still very good Fall Sale. The department store is taking up to 40% off an expansive range of items for both men and women, including regular and designer apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home goods. But don’t waste any time; just like leaves in winter, this sale will be gone by November 18.

Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and you can try three months for just $3 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, but this deal is open to all. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to over 13,000 apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books, divided into different age group buckets to make it easy to find the right content to keep your kids quiet for a few minutes enrich your kids’ minds.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for free, if you have an Amazon Echo device tied to your account.

This is the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, and it’s even available to non-Prime members. If you have an Echo and you’ve never been a Music Unlimited subscriber, there’s no reason not to sign up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a PS4, this is the Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. Get the console plus a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man (which is excellent) for just $199, or $100 less than the typical MSRP for the console by itself. There’s no telling how long this will last (or even if it will last through Black Friday, given how early it’s going live), so don’t let the deal escape your web.

