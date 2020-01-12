Sunday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods, Anker USB-C Charger, Civilization VI, Kindle Sale, and More

A Netgear switch, Washington Post subscription, and a RavPower Qi charger lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $129. That’s $30 less than usual. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for less than usual.



The New AirPods Are Fine The conversation is getting old. You know, the one about how Apple isn’t innovating with new… Read more

Advertisement

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $17. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.

Advertisement

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Advertisement

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best deal.

Advertisement

Ultimate Keto Bundle Photo : ButcherBox

Advertisement

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

Advertisement

This promotion runs now through January 12 17.

CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Add some more light to your house during these bleak winter months with this discounted CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp. If you stack the coupon on the page with the code 62VNTV4R, you can pick it up for a low $53, down from its usual $66. IMO, the brushed nickel aesthetic is super nice and a definite improvement from the one that’s been following me around since college (I’m sure we all have the same one... you know, the one from IKEA?)



Advertisement

By now you’ve probably heard dozens of people rave about their weighted blankets. In fact, everyone in The Inventory now owns one and all of us are believers. Right now, you can join in on the fun and save big on a number of Buzio weighted blankets.



Advertisement

Here are your options:

With each of these, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the price listed. Don’t sleep on this deal.

Advertisement

Up to 30% Off Site-Wide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Make 2020 the year you take your sex game up a notch. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.



Advertisement

In fact, our exclusive discount gets better the more you buy. For starters, you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiousity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out before this deal finishes.

Advertisement

Three Custom Shirts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $169 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJASHIRT.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

Advertisement

And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.

Advertisement

TRX Original - Strong System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the holidays? Right now you can pick up a TRX Original - Strong System from Huckberry for a low $100. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.



It promises to help you “ tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.” And the best part? It’ll pack down into a small, convenient bag.

Advertisement

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with digital downloads of 8 TRX workouts and a moves chart to guide you.

The Washington Post 8-Week Subscription Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up an eight-week subscription to The Washington Post’s Digital Access for just $1. That means you can stay up to date with all of the latest news coming out of 2020. And hell, the Washington Post is a paper of record and they do a lot of great journalism.



This deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP. Unfortunately, it’s only for new subscribers.

Advertisement

Top Reads Kindle eBook Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from a number of “top reads” (whatever the hell that means) with prices starting at $1. Choose from When Less Becomes More, Where’d You Go, Bernadette: A Novel, The Strange Journey of Alice Pendelbury, Conviction, and more.



This is a one-day sale, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of the options.

Advertisement

Xbox One S Digital Edition Consol Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $159 at Walmart, which is $10 away from its Black Friday price. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.



Better still, it comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remedy one of Nintendo’s biggest flaws with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.



This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the best deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Update: Available at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop for the same price. Thanks BurnedAgain.



Right now, you can pick up a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a low $42. The eShop has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same price, but it’s simply better if you buy from Amazon.



Advertisement

Why Mario Kart Is So Fun Mario Kart has been around for 25 years and the fun has never let up. How has the beloved racing… Read more

First, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 5% back. Second, since you’re buying outside of eShop, you’ll get more Gold Coins is since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.

Advertisement

This is a really good price (one of the best we’ve ever seen) on a must-have game for the Nintendo Switch.

Get it now.

Advertisement

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Advertisement

Advertisement

TECH

Advertisement

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 27" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.



Just be warned, this VESA-compatible monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 2ES42OYJ.



Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.

Advertisement

10% Off Your Order Photo : Gravity Blanket

Advertisement

Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% Off Your Order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10. That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more.



Advertisement

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Advertisement

FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Sherpa is a perfectly good fabric. While some people who suck at Pokemon don’t like it, people with refined tastes can enjoy the exceptional FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket from Huckberry for a low $112.



If you’re looking for super comfy layers this season, consider this jacket. It’s soft all the way around and offers a bunch of differed zippered pockets which is good. This usually sells for around $140, so this current price is a steal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the promo code KJPARTY93 at checkout to get the best price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJAUKX. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.



I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re still in the midst of a heavy travel season, due to the holidays and the time off from work people get. If you’re going to be traveling during this time (or have a trip planned soon), check your luggage now to make sure it isn’t broken. If you want to replace your normal checked bag, you can get a GoPenguin Hardside 26" Rolling Luggage for $112 on Amazon.



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $275. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

Advertisement

This $98 price tag is on the 26" spinner in white and black. Additionally, the 30" (in black and white) spinner is also marked down in price to $112.

Advertisement

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.



It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TaoTronics Therapy Light Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick seasonal depression’s stupid, good-for-nothing face with this discounted TaoTronics Therapy Light. Stack our exclusive code KINJA0106 and the $5 on-page coupon to drop the price to a low $18. There’s no lack of awful in the world right now, and hopefully this light therapy lamp can help out.



Advertisement

Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Round out your cookware collection with this super affordable Ozark Trail cast iron skillet Set. For $19, you’ll get a 8-inch, 10.5 inch and 12-inch skillet. These would also be a great set to go camping with, just in case you don’t want to scuff up your fancy enameled ones. This usually sells for about $8 more so this is a great chance to buy.



Advertisement

Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Throw out your current strand and get yourself some new lights before the next holiday season. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $6 when you use promo code PPJX64M7.

Advertisement

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Advertisement

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Advertisement

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.



Advertisement

Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.



Advertisement

Winter Home Blowout Photo : Overstock

Advertisement

If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.



From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Advertisement

Bedroom furniture starting at $129

Sheets starting at $19

Blankets and throws starting at $19

Towel sets starting at $24

Advertisement

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Advertisement

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.

Advertisement

Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip KJSNOWSCPR Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Snow season is officially upon us. Have you been driving around with the same crappy ice scraper for the last five years? Get yourself something that will actually clear the snow off your car. The Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip from Daily Steals is $13 when you use promo code KJSNOWSCPR. It has a side to brush off inches of snow pile up, a side to scrape off the ice stuck to your window, and extends to reach those tricky spots on your car.



Hanes Tagless Boxer Briefs Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I am going to say this very nicely, but you really do need new underwear. You shouldn’t wait until your boxers have holes in them to replace them. Underwear sits on some very sensitive parts of the body, and thus, probably should be replaced more often than we all do. Get yourself a 10-pack of Hanes Tagless Boxer Briefs for $26 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJHANES.



MaxKare Massage Gun Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

How are those 2020 workout resolutions going? We’re somehow already almost two weeks into the new year. If you’re really pushing your muscles to the limit at the gym, you should also be thinking about recovery afterward. You can get the MaxKare Massage Gun for only $105 on Amazon when you clip to 25% off coupon.



This Massage Gun has five levels of intensity that range from 1200 to 3300 percussion per minute. Depending on the type of massage you need, the gun comes with six interchangeable massage applicators for a more precise way to target different body parts and muscle groups.

Advertisement

The Polo Event Photo : Original Penguin

Advertisement

Did I say the word polo enough in the headline? Cause I’ve got a few more Ps for you. The popular Polo Event is back on at Original Penguin. You can get a variety of styles starting out at just $20 (almost $50 off) when you use promo code OPPOLOS at checkout. You can get all the polos you desire on sale from now through January 19.



Slipper Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are your feet feeling particularly vulnerable this winter? If so, we’ve got something that could help.



Right now you can invest in comfort with fancy new slippers during Huckberry’s slipper sale with prices starting at just $34. Whether you’re looking for a pair from SeaVees, Pendleton, Glerups, or New Balance, it’s highly likely you’ll find something comfy to slip into.

Advertisement

To be clear, these aren’t like those throwaway pairs you find in the bargain bin of some warehouse. These are bonafide slippers, and some like Glerups, have our readers’ stamp of approval. So make sure to check out all of your options in the deal page.

Advertisement

Transitional Closeout Henleys Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Look, we don’t want to admit that holidays are over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that winter is here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $19 each when you use promo code HEN at checkout. These soft Henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



Camping and Hiking Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, REI’s discounting a ton of hiking and camping gear, with discounts of up to 50% off. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Black Diamond, The North Face, and so much more.



Advertisement

All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.