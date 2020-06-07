Sunday's Best Deals: Affordable Projectors, Pajamas, Kindle eBooks, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A versatile water-proof backpack, a sale on pajamas at Nordstrom, a new slew of Kindle eBooks, Jurassic World collections, and more are the top of Sunday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

In our reader sourced roundup of the best VPNs, Kinja commenter Gigith called NordVPN, “Pretty solid for one of the marketed VPNs.” With concerns over security once again looming over the American public, no thanks to reopening conversations around Section 215 of the Patriot Act, now is the time to secure your browsing data from prying eyes. As always, NordVPN strikes a nice balance between pricing and features, and it’s 70% off when you pay for 3 years.



Advertisement

While NordVPN is no stranger to controversy (its servers were reportedly breached in March 2018), the company has at least been candid about its shortcomings. It also boasts “military-grade encryption,” and keep up to six devices protected at a time. You can learn more about NordVPN here, but the gist is this: If you don’t want your internet service provider spying on you it might be time to invest around $3/month on a VPN. If not for Nord then for one of these discounted options.

Advertisement

APEMAN Native 1080P HD Video Projector EYGXKRVD Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you want to upgrade your home theater? It’s time to get a projector! The APEMAN 1080 projector is $170 until the end of the day if you use the code EYGXKRVD at checkout, and it’s well worth checking out. Just read the first review on Amazon, and you’ll see exactly what’s in store for you as compared to a HDTV. Extremely helpful!



This 6000 lumen projector can be placed on a table or mounted, and can effectively replace a TV in most situations. But, if you’re an avid gamer, always be careful with your projector purchase. In general, you might feel input lag with any projector, so make sure you’re ready for that potential compromise.

Advertisement

AUKEY 104-Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG12 Photo : Aukey

Advertisement

You want a mechanical keyboard, but you really don’t want to pay a lot for one? Aukey’s mechanical keyboard is what you want to grab. I gave Aukey’s line of tech accessories a try, and I got to say, I found them all surprisingly solid. These items come at a low price, but the build quality overall feels great.



Advertisement

But now, you can get the mechanical keyboard for even cheaper. If you use code KINJAG12 at checkout, you’ll be able to grab this baby for just $40. That’s quite the steal! So, if you want to enter the world of mechanical keyboards, now is your chance.

Advertisement

Aduro 3-in-1 Charging Stand for Apple Devices Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Convergence is a lost art. If you can rope all your mobile device charging needs into one neat device, you should, and this Aduro stand is perfect for those in the Apple family. It has charging bases for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and your AirPods, allowing you to continue using any of the devices while their digital bellies are being refilled with all the nutritious electrons they can handle. It’s only $19 at SideDeal.



Sonos Playbase (Renewed) Image : Sonos

Advertisement

Embrace even more sizable savings by opting for Amazon’s renewed (refurbished) version of the Sonos Playbase, which chops another $100 off the site’s new price. This price is only available for the white version, with the black version providing less dramatic savings.



Advertisement

McAfee Anti-Virus Software Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you tired of your slow-ass computer becoming slower and slower after another computer virus? Well, you should check out McAfee’s Anti-Virus software. For $10, you can get a year’s subscription to secure your online browsing for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 9, and 10. Grab it before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Jabra Elite 75t (Refurbished) Photo : Caitlin McGarry ( Gizmodo )

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day. Typically, they’ll run you $180, but a refurbished pairis only $100 on Newegg right now. You might not get the convenience of a charging case like you’d get with AirPods, but your ears won’t mind when you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.



Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/20/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 6/7/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today at Amazon, get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $25 ($20 off). The subscription grants you free and discounted games, access to an ever-growing list of Game Pass games, online play, and more across Xbox One and PC.



Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5/11/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/5/2020.

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Amazon, you can add a whole year to your account for just $42. You can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Now for the same price.



PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



Advertisement

As for PlayStation Now, you get unlimited streaming access to over 800 new and classic games dating back to the original PlayStation, and around 300 of those (from PS4 and PS2 only, for some strange reason) can be downloaded directly.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 6/3/2020.

25% Off Batwing Ita Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love an ita bag because it’s a safe way to display your pin collection without the fear of losing any of them. This dreamy goth girl ita bag can be just that. I’ve seen ita backpacks before but this one is really unique with its little batwings and devil tail. Yes, it’s a very specific look but it’s also 25% off and extremely cute.



It can be converted into a backpack or kept as a crossbody bag. It is a good medium size as well, plenty of room on the inside. It’s made from high-quality durable polyurethane leather. And most customers mentioned using it exclusively for their pin, saying they were able to get up to twenty or so stuck on there. This bag is super sharp and perfect for any gothic lolita aesthetic you might be going for. But honestly is just devilishly adorable.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Advertisement

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slim Water Resistant College Travel Backpack ZIYE93SJ Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I find myself in sudden need of a backpack. Something lightweight, that can hold essential gear, but something that won’t cause problems if I need to move quickly. This backpack is lightweight, water-resistant (which is nice, it rains a lot in Florida this time of year), and should be good to hold everything you need. If you use code ZIYE93SJ at checkout, you can grab one in a variety of colors for just $19.



The backpack has a few other nice features too, like a luggage strap so you don’t have to carry it around in an airport and a place to thread a wire through to charge devices. It’s a pretty nifty backpack for a good price!

Advertisement

60W LED Garage Ceiling Lights J5CS6V62 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Is it dark in your garage? That’s no good. Squinting and being unable to see clearly while working on your DIY projects isn’t great for your eyes, and can be downright dangerous. So, why not pick up some super bright LED lights for your garage?



Advertisement

According to the Amazon reviews, this baby is super bright. And, since it’s an LED light, it’ll last a long, long time too. You can also use it outside the garage, but there seems to be conflicting reports on how waterproof it is, so maybe just use it for the inside of your garage. By using code J5CS6V62 at checkout, you can pick this up for just $18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For anyone residing in a studio apartment with two pets and a partner at this time, first of all my condolences. Second, maybe you’ve found that storage is ... limited. When you’ve downsized, you don’t always have the space for modern luxuries like “waffle makers” and “egg bites.” Instead, you have to buy miniature versions of these things to satisfy your breakfast cravings. That’s exactly how I ended up with the Dash mini waffle maker, now 12% off on Amazon. And though I haven’t tried the egg bite maker, it’s down 20%.



Photo : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When I first got my hands on the waffle maker, I accidentally made 20 waffles by doubling the instructions on the mix for six full-size pancakes. (Don’t ask me why I did this.) It turns out, despite their size, the waffles themselves are quite filling, so it took me about three weeks to get through the batch. The waffles themselves are garnished with charming lil’ flower patterns. Just be careful not to put in too much mix or it’ll bleed out the edges as evidenced in the header image above. At $26, it’s worth it for the lazy weekends alone.

Advertisement

10% Off Manly Indulgence Candles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We buy scented candles to create a mood and relax. These ones Manly Indulgence are currently 10% off and come in a few varieties. It’s cheeky and fratty for sure but they are quality and smell great.



I tend to like what would be considered more foresty scents. I’ve bought this campfire one from Huckberry twice. I’m recommending the Ivy League one because it has a more approachable scent with lavender, amber, oak, and more woodsy nature smells. I also like clever branding. Manly Indulgence is a little bro-ish but it’s done with a wink. 5 O’ Clock Shadow, Suit & Tie, and Bachelor Pad are just some of the offerings. They burn for sixty hours and would make a wonderful housewarming gift.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Advertisement

Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs FLEX2PK Image : Amazon

Advertisement

If you don’t need a loud speaker or something flashy to go on a desk, the Amazon Echo Flex might be more your style for smart home voice control. These little things socket right into your wall like a Glade plugin, and when you buy two, your total is just $35 (normally $25 each). Use code FLEX2PK with two of them in your cart at Amazon for the discount.



Advertisement

SKIL 20V 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill Driver w/ Battery Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop putting that weekend fixer-upper on hold and grab this 20V SKIL cordless drill driver, complete with a 2.0Ah PWRCore 20 lithium battery and charger, for just $55 ($21% off). It has two speeds, directional indicators, and an LED light for safe operation.



Advertisement

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

Advertisement

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Advertisement

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Women’s Sale Loungewear Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, we’re all in PJs a lot nowadays. Well, at least I am. Often my big accomplishment of the day is putting on actual clothing, and of course, I’m writing right now in my PJs. If you’re like me, though, you want to be comfortable, and what better way to be comfy than some Nordstrom loungewear being on sale?



Advertisement

The pajamas on sale at Nordstrom’s site look super comfy, let me tell you. Like, look at this oversized hoodie. Or these very, very blue pajama pants. There’s a great selection here, so make sure to give the whole list a look-through and pick up some new PJs. You earned it.

Save on Multipack Packages Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Wracking your brain on what to get Dad for Father’s Day? How about some underwear? But not just any pair of boxers... why not treat your Dad to some super comfy, super fancy boxer briefs? Right now, Related Garments has a sale on some of their packages, so you can get a multipack of briefs and socks for your father for a little cheaper.



What makes Related Garments stand out? Well, the boxer briefs are made with a modal/cotton mix, which are softer and allow for more air flow. The socks also match! Which is cute. There are a variety of prints too, from the more wild to some solid colors, so there’s something for everyone here. Grab a pack now, Father’s Day is coming fast!

Advertisement

Naipo oCuddle Neck and Back Massager Z48CZ39E + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My friend has something she refers to as a stress lump—you know, a muscle knot that bunches up when stressed out. My stress lump happens to be in my right shoulder blade, and it’s been there for A WHILE now. With everything going on, a good massager can help with some relief, and Naipo’s massagers are pretty darn good. The oCuddle massager is only $40 right now, if you clip the coupon and use code Z48CZ39E at checkout.



I have a different version of this massager, and let me tell you, it’s a god-send. This particular version is fancier than mine, with adjustable straps, a carrying case, and two heat settings. If you have a stress lump, you owe it to yourself to grab this, even if it won’t make the stress go away.

Advertisement

32 Lululun Sheet Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

All five variety packs of Lululun’s face masks are now on sale at the SkinStore. You can save $6 on the best selling sheet mask company in Japan, that’s a 24% discount. Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers.



There’s something for a variety of skin concerns in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than it’s competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Vintage Luxe Golf Bags Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When you’re out there on the course trying to score your next birdie, few things are more important than a caddie bag. Stitch Golf’s self-described “perfect caddie bag,” then, must be the antidote to a successful match. Woven from proprietary Stitch Touring fabric, there may be some credence to that claim, assuming the bags are as “durable, lightweight, and water-resistant” as the company says on their website.



Regardless, it doesn’t take a hands-on review to see the appeal of Stitch’s vintage luxe golf bags. The super lightweight caddie weighs only 57 oz. in both its “Sand” and “String” finishes and comes with a matching rain hood. Sophisticated without being too flashy, the Stitch Vintage Luxe golf bags might be worth it at full price, but down 46%, avid golfers should at least consider it before this flash sale ends June 5.

Advertisement

The Lego 3-Film Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Need something to entertain the kids for a day? Why not do a LEGO Movie watch party? You can grab the Lego-3 Film Collection right now for only $15, which is a pretty darn good deal for hours of content. The collection includes The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, and The Lego Ninjago Movie. Pop some popcorn for the kiddos and sit down to enjoy some fun family-friendly movies.



Advertisement

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $30. Yeah, this was definitely $25 back in March, but hey, consider the $5 a “waited too long to grab it” tax.



If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 3/7/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 6/7/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh yes dear readers, it’s Sunday. Let’s see what Amazon has on sale to add to our book backlog, shall we? For today only, you can grab Amazon’s “best of the month” picks for up to 80% off. What are the “best of the month”? What criteria did Amazon choose to pick these Kindle ebooks? I don’t know, but it did lead to some pretty good books being on sale.



There are a few stand-outs here as usual. Now, the first result I’m seeing is Woody Allen’s memoir, but I don’t don’t really recommend buying that one:

Advertisement

It’s your money, but it doesn’t sound like a great read. Instead, let’s look at some books you can buy instead, such as Murders and Metaphors: A Magical Bookstore Mystery (alliteration!) or The Economists Hour (money!).

As always with these Sunday sales, they only last until the end of the day, make sure to get what you want before the sale ends!

Advertisement

Star Wars Epic Collections Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You know, Star Wars has a pretty good story at its core—the scrappy Resistance fighting and winning against the monolithic and dangerous Empire. People that, despite all the odds stacked against them, keep on fighting. It’s pretty great. Now, thanks to ComiXology, you can pick up a whole slew of Star Wars comics for weekend reading... or whenever you next need a day for self-care.



These Star Wars epic collections are, indeed anthologies, and there are a BUNCH of them. 585 of them, to be precise. Pick an arc or two and pick up some anthologies, and you’ll be good to go!

Advertisement

Hurry though—while the plight of the Resistance seems eternal, this sale only lasts until the end of the day Sunday.

Advertisement

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is fun. Is it a masterpiece? No. But some of us can use a fun distraction right now. On Amazon, you can grab the 4k + Blu-Ray version of the movie for $28, or the Blu-Ray+DVD version for $21. It’s a pretty good deal, and it’s a fun movie for kids and adults. Go ahead and grab a copy before it speeds away!



Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.

25% Off Bathrobes KINJAROBE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Crane & Canopy want to give our fine readers a deal on one of their top items. For the next week use the code KINJAROBE and get 25% off their plushy Turkish cotton bathrobes.



They come in three colors: grey, light grey, and white. They’re the classic long luxury designed robes like the one you’ve tried to steal from a four-star hotel. It ties at the waist and is so soft you’ll want to live in it. This would make a great gift especially if you have it monogrammed. It does come in standard unisex sizes so it’s not a one size fits all scenario.

Advertisement

The code is good until June 13.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KJRPB010

Advertisement

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just $16 with our exclusive promo code KJRPB010.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

Advertisement

25% off Your First Box BP25 Image : Bespoke Post

Advertisement

Subscription boxes aren’t for everyone, and Bespoke Post knows this. Because some of us DON’T like surprises, the way their subscription boxes work is this: You take a quiz, they choose a box based on your interests, and then you can either switch it out for something else or cancel your order altogether. At no cost. Try it out risk-free for 25% less using the promo code BP25. Given the usual $45/box price, that brings it down to around $34.



Depending on how you answer their questions, you could end up with vastly different results from mine. While I’m getting Barebones’ “The Ultimate Tool” outdoor knife, a Baselight gold moss and activated charcoal scrub bar (otherwise known as soap), and an Audubon bird call, you might see a whiskey glass, cigars, and a weekender Hawaiian button-up in yours. If so, hit me up and let’s trade because that is way more what I need right now.

Advertisement

Honeywell Fan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Hey, it’s starting to get hot outside. Maybe you should cool off with a fan? This Honeywell personal fan is only $15, and let me tell you—it has gotten me through hot nights in bed, and hotter days, especially during my college days. It has three speeds and can be easily cleaned or transported to room to room when needed. Don’t suffer—cool the hell off.



Advertisement

24-Pack LED Light Bulbs EASY1999 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As it stands, there are about eight light fixtures in my home that just checked out on life. If you’re in the same boat, take this opportunity to fix it with a pack of 24 warm-toned LED light bulbs, down to $20 at Amazon when you use promo code EASY1999. They’re equivalent to 60W bulbs and shine as bright as 750 lumens.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dead vehicular battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $22, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not picking up a battery charger just in case. That’s what you’ll pay for a GOOLOO 6V/12V unit that features smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and an LCD screen, but only with promo code QW9LXSA8 and a quick clip of the coupon at Amazon.



Advertisement

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

Bongo Buddy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Bongo Bags come in all shapes, sizes, and shades to make storage more fun and colorful. This frog one is currently 36% off. It’s made from durable nylon, is easy to store, and sits thirty-four inches high.



Reading up on this company my initial theory is correct. These were designed to make clean up fun for kids. They pick up their dirty clothes and feed them to whichever hamper animal they have. But there’s no part of me that doesn’t think parents will just say this horrific frog will eat them if they don’t satiate it with clothing. To me, this is nightmare fuel, but you do you fam. At least the house is spotless.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Life Ergonomic Handheld Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Given our coverage, we swear this mini handheld massager is totally innocent. It’s 80% off the original price and packs quite a punch for such a little stress reliever. Again this totally just a massager for just $12.



What’s cool about this little egg is that it heats up to mock what a hot stone massage would be like, and if spas are still closed where you live this is a nice alternative that won’t break the bank. It comes with a single-point massage lid to help target problem areas. And the interchangeable head plates allow for a multi-point massage for larger tense spots. Its small size means it’s easy to transport if you want to travel with it. Batteries are included. And again this is totally just a massager.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Therapedic Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Quality sleep is important to good health, and more often than not, your pillow is sabotaging that endeavor. Fix it today with this 2-pack of Therapedic memory foam pillows at MorningSave. For $39, you’ll get two breathable pillows that will bend to the contour of your head and spinal cord to keep your bones and muscle meat feeling good in the morning.

Select Pet Beds Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Amazon has put a few pet-friendly pieces on sale today to make the days a little more fun and comfortable for the fur babies. These Amazon select pet items will change in value as you pick the size you need. Is your pupper a big boy or an itty bitty boy? The sizes run the gamut. Sales run up to 25% off.



There are two different styles of cuddle bolster beds both in different patterns and colors. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and will give either your dog or cat lots of comfort. The faux-Sherpa padded bed is perfect for crates and pens. Speaking of there is also a travel playpen and a tree for your kitty kat.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Up to 50% off Pop Vinyls Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It is my contention that Funko Pops are tacky. I also have at least three of them displayed in the shelving unit next to my bed. We contain multitudes. Right now you can do the same—at a steep discount in Amazon’s Gold Box sale. Want to show off your love of Star Wars? One 7" tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked down 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $9 off the 10" Joker vinyl. Remember Game of Thrones? Daenerys is $19, a 38% reduction in price.



Peruse the wider catalog of discounted Funko Pops over on the Amazon sale page. Whether you like it or not, I’m certain you’ll find a character that pulls at your heartstrings. How could Baby Yoda not? He’s a freakin’ Muppet Baby. You’ll never unsee this horrific Goose from Captain Marvel replica. For better or for worse, there’s plenty more where those came from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Father’s Day is around the corner, and if your dad is anything like mine, what he REALLY wants is shiny new tech to bedeck the living room with. The Vizio M-Series, a TV I proudly own and game on, is an affordable place to start. For $399 at Newegg, you can get the 55" version refurbished for $399. Considering this set regularly goes for over $500 or is completely out of stock everywhere else, this my friends is a steal.



For the uninitiated, the Vizio M-Series puts picture quality first. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10, it leverages quantum dot technology to make colors pop while deep blacks reach impressive heights. Although its smart features leave something to be desired, it does have AirPlay so you can “cast” content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Otherwise, I recommend pairing this TV with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+, or even an Apple TV for stans of Tim Apple.