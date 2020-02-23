Sunday's Best Deals: A TaoTronics Humidifier, Urban Outfitters 20% Off Sale, RAVPower Chargers, and More

A TaoTronics humidifier, a Kindle books Gold Box, a RAVPower Charger, and an Urban Outfitter’s 20% off sale lead Sunday’s most amazing deals of the day.



RAVPower USB Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m not that great at tech stuff, but nothing sucks more than forgetting the power bar to pair with your actual USB cord to go with your phone, tablet, and other devices you may have. That problem is solved with the RAVPower fast charger — it’s compatible with Apple and Android devices and even has two ports for extreme adaptability. Even better, with the promo code and a clipped coupon, it brings the price down to $16, which is a damn steal! So make sure to grab one before it’s gone.

Dell has a sale on Alienware laptops at the moment, and you know what that means: Stop everything you’re doing right now ... It’s gamer time. If you’re probing for a whole new tower, you can knock $420 off the 9th Gen i5 version Alienware Aurora. For $700 off a laptop, the i7-based Alienware M17 is your bet.



While the latter wields an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip, the Aurora houses a GTX 1660 graphics card. Both are relatively nice with it, and to sweeten the deal, Dell offers no interest financing if you pay either PC off within 12 months. With Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 right around the corner, you don’t want to miss these limited time promotions.

Eufy Security Cameras Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

You can’t be home all the time. I mean you CAN, it’s totally possible, but pretty unlikely. Why not invest in a security system that’s super-easy to install and has full HD recording qualities? The Eufy Security System is a whole 28% off with the combination of a promo code and clipped coupon, bringing the price down to $216! It’s totally weatherproof and is compatible with Alexa, so you can get updates on the perimeter of your house in real time. So why not grab one of these before it’s gone?



Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed out on a great TV deal during President’s Day, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Android TV will cost you just $260 today at Best Buy.



Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Android TV smarts and Chromecast compatibility built-in, an advertised 12ohz motion rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $260 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

If you’ve been looking for a deal on the fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.

If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Just use the promo code KINJA374 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

ILife Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where ILife Pro Robot vacuum cleaner gold box comes into play! At $119, which is 26% off its original price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Remember these gold boxes are only available for the day and while supplies last, so pick one up before it disappears.



Kindle Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher / Amazon

Spend Sunday wrapped up in an engaging and altogether entertaining book thanks to today’s gold box picks. You can save up to 80% for today only, and while supplies last on books that were eventually adapted for the big screen! With familiar titles like The Witcher, Dare Me, and A Walk To Remember, you can get all that sweet context from the movies and shows you already adore! Just make sure to pick up a copy before the day is done!



TaoTronics Humidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $70 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 45 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in the good way!



$70

It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that could find your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.



That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.

I still haven’t forgiven United Airlines since that one time they trashed my guitar and shrugged it off when I complained. But when Gizmodo senior reporter Dell Cameron tipped us off that the company would be replacing its revered serving of caramelized biscuit snack on every flight with Oreo Thins, I shuddered in distress.



Imagine a world deprived of mid-flight speculoos. 30,000 feet in the air scarfing down spiced shortcrust? That’s the real mile high club. In the meantime, I guess we’ll have to settle for stocking up on these delicious European tea cookies in bulk. For $27, you can get a pack of 300 on Amazon right now, and what’s stopping you from smuggling them onto your next flight?

Okay, sure, maybe the TSA is stopping you. But worst case scenario, they confiscate your sandpaper wafer and toss it in the trash. Then you’re back at square one, chasing that brown sugar-tinged high you once delighted in, free of charge, before the whole world went to hell.

Ah, well, nevertheless, at least it’s coming back in May.

Right now, you can *finally* tackle those small DIY projects on your list with this discounted Tacklife 3.7V Cordless Rotary Tool. Whether your task involves sanding, grinding, polishing, shaping, or drilling, this little wonder can help.



At $15, this could work as a terrific treat for the burgeoning Ron Swanson in your life. Just make sure to use the promo code WBFX6A95 at checkout to get the best deal.



Turtle Wax Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If your headlights are dull as a motherfucker, it might be time to put in some elbow grease with this Turtle Wax headlight kit. It’s only $5, and can be used on all lenses, including plexiglass and plastic surfaces. So if your lights are yellow or dull, invest five minutes per lens and watch them sparkle and shine. It even includes a cool lens sealing wipe to prevent those headlights from FUTURE discoloration, which is basically just past you doing yourself a solid. That’s something everyone can get behind. Anyway, pick up one of these bad boys before they’re gone!

Orolay Down Jacket Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter still isn’t over, so why not bundle up with an Orolay down jacket? With different styles, you can choose the one that makes your toes tingle with excitement. Prices start at $80, but since it’s a down jacket, it’ll definitely be an investment for a couple of winters to come. Just remember with Gold Box deals, it only lasts for the day and while supplies last, so grab one before they’re sold out!



20% Off Sale Image : Urban Outfitters

For all my shopping junkies, Urban Outfitters is having a 20% off sale for all the brands we adore — Adidas, Nike, Fila, Dickies, you name it and they probably have it on sale. The deal lasts for TODAY ONLY, so grab some styles that could potential start off your spring fashions in just the right way. Maybe I’ll grab a pair of sneakers, who knows! The day is young and so are we.



50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Daresay Athletic Performance Apparel Graphic : Gabe Carey

Shorts starting at $11? Check. Crewneck mesh tees from $16? Check. $23 closed mesh shorts? You betcha. Dare we say the Daresay athletic performance apparel sale on Woot is enough to get you back on track toward your 2020 fitness goals.



You may have slacked off a bit after the New Year, but worry not, spring is still almost a month away. That’s plenty of time to at least drop a few seconds off your 5K splits. This might not be the most glamorous (or stylish) selection of athletic wear you’ll find, but does it matter when you’re working out?

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

50% off Office-Ready Styles | J. Crew



If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.

What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.

25% off CBD Products Sitewide Photo : Gabe Carey

Do you like kicking back after work and blowing a fat vape cloud to spite all the haters who ever doubted you? Or maybe you want to explore the health benefits of legal cannabis like alleviating muscle pain and anxiety.



Whatever the case, you’ll love Hemp Bombs, a site that sells not only e-liquid CBD concentrations and flavors, but gummies, syrups, and oil for pets as well. And it doesn’t have to hurt your pocket either. Using the coupon code KINJADEALS25, you can get 25% off everything on the site right now.

The best news? I won’t even ask you for a hit.

With spring right around the corner, it’s probably time you start thinking about adding some new pieces to your wardrobe. Right now, you can pick up one of Jachs’ denim or chambray shirts for just $25. Typically selling for *checks notes* around $55, this is an amazing time to buy.



I, for one, an partial to the bird print chambray shirt and the black denim western shirt. But there are over a dozen styles to choose from. So make sure to check ‘em out.

Everyone knows the first rule of online gaming is that nobody should be able to hear you breathing on the other side. Unfortunately, most pack-in chat headsets can’t even reach that low bar. The good news is you can pick up an $8 PDP Afterglow headset with passive noise cancelling from GameStop right now.



Normally, these headsets sell for up to $15, so you’re getting a pretty hefty discount. But I’ll let you in on a secret: the camo models are less of bargain since they can be found for $10 on any other day of the week.

You’ll get more bang for your buck plunking down a fiver and three ones on one of the standard black and blue (PS4) or black and green (Xbox One) versions. It ain’t much, but it’s a deal nonetheless.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon



Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Maybe you couldn’t get into Galaxy’s Edge but still wanted to play with a lightsaber.

Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Or, for $5 more for PC.

Tech

RAVPower USB Charger | $16 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA132 and Clip Coupo

4 Pack Nylon Braided iPhone Charging Cables | $8 | Amazon | Promo code 2QXE9GKB

Eufy Security Cameras | $216| Amazon | Promo code EFCAME99 and clip coupon

Aduro Wireless Power Bank | $23 | Woot



72% Off Aduro 6-Port USB Rapid Charger | $17 | Woot



Xcentz Universal Power Adapter | $18



| Amazon | Promo code KINJA374

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Android TV | $260 | Best Buy

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop | $680 | Dell | Coupon code AWR8420OFF

Alienware M17 Gaming Laptop | $1,400 | Dell | Coupon code AFF700AW

AboveTek Adjustable Laptop Stand | $24 | Amazon | Promo code E8X2AZJC

Asus VivoBook 15-inch w/ AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | $550 | Newegg

DBPower LED Keyboard | $14

| Amazon | Promo code GTRBN23K9

Home

TaoTronics Humidifier | $70 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA257 and clip coupon

ILife Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Gold Box | $119 | Amazon

Kindle Gold Box | Amazon

Lotus Biscoff - 300 Count | $27 | Amazon

Oral-B 12 Pack Shiny Clean Soft Toothbrush Set | $8

| iTechDeals

Save Up To 60% On Home Items | Bloomingdales

40% Off Home Items | Urban Outfitters



50% Off Klymit Large Drift Pillow | $25 | Woot



20% Off Nest Thermostat | $135 | Woot

Tile Essentials 4 Pack + Google Home Mini 2nd Gen | $70 | Tile

Tile Combo 4 Pack + Google Home Mini 2nd Gen | $75 | Tile

Tile Pro 4 Pack + Google Home Mini 2nd Gen | $100 | Tile

Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Gold Box | $55-$70 | Amazon

Digital Kitchen Scale | $10 | Woot



26% Off Omega Multi-Purpose Juicer | $170 | Woot



Tacklife 3.7V Cordless Rotary Tool | $15 | Amazon | Use the promo code WBFX6A95 at checkout

Lifestyle

50% off Everything | Nasty Gal

Orolay Down Jacket Gold Box | Amazon

20% Off Sale | Urban Outfitters

50% off Office-Ready Styles | J. Crew

60% off Bugaboo Jackets | Columbia | Promo code BUGABOO60



Extra 25% Off Sale | Bloomingdales



Winter Jackets Starting at $50 | Steep & Cheap

Extra 20% off Discounted Sorel Footwear | Backcountry

Extra 20% off Clearance | Century 21 | Promo code EXTRA20

Tops, Bottoms, and Suits | BOGO for $20

| Express

20% Off Tarte Cosmetics | Tarte

25% off CBD Products Sitewide | Hemp Bombs | Promo code KINJADEALS25

Media

Gaming

PS4 Afterglow LVL 1 Chat Headset | $8 | GameStop

Xbox One Afterglow LVL 1 Chat Headset | $8 | GameStop

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $25 | Best Buy



AbkonCore K595 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $39

| Amazon | Promo code ABKOK595

AbkonCore Astra M30 RGB Gaming Mouse | $20 | Amazon | Promo code ABKOAM30

Deals You May Have Missed

Right now, you can save $150 on Samsung’s gorgeous 32-Inch “The Space” 4K UHD Monitor. This sleek monitor does away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need.



This is a significant markdown for this fancy monitor. It’s $20 more than what we saw on Black Friday, but it’s still a good deal.

Columbia Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re searching for a great deal on a decent winter jacket, look no further than the Columbia jacket sale. From now until March 1st you can get a whopping 60% off select Bugaboo jackets with the code BUGABOO60. No, I don’t know why Columbia named a coat after the legendary Destiny’s Child song, but at least when you wear it, the song can be a constant melody in your head, reminding you not to date folks who always wanna check up on you when they’re bored. Did I go too far? Grab this deal before it’s gone, y’all!

Advertisement

You might not expect MSI, the gaming hardware company whose logo is a literal dragon, to make good creator laptops. It’s trying to change that perception with the P65 Creator, a thin and light studio laptop that reminds me of a certain GS65 Stealth Thin I have tucked away in my closet at home. (I guess that explains the naming convention.)

Equipped with a Studio version of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, however, this machine is tailored to designers, video producers, photographers, and other content creators first and foremost—inside and out.

Weighing just over 4 pounds, this high-performing, contradictory feat of engineering normally retails for $1,899, but until February 28, that price is dropping by $100 for those who use the promo code 100CREATOR at checkout. While that doesn’t sound like a huge discount, if you were already thinking of buying one, now just might be the time to start reaching for your wallet.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter Graphic : Gabe Carey

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Until February 20, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code N9EX9Q5M at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or your phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.