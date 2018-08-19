Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Echo Buttons let you turn your Alexa device into a trivia-based game console, and you can get a pack of two for $15 today, down from the usual $20. Using Amazon’s game show template, you can even program your own trivia night, with custom questions.

The Amazon Echo Plus isn’t just a smart speaker - it also combines the hub capabilities of a variety of smart home gadget ecosystems, allowing you to seamlessly control all of them with your voice, without plugging a bunch of different dongles into your router. Get it for $100 today, complete with a bonus Philips Hue White bulb that you can control with nothing but the speaker.

Want a big new TV for football Zion Williamson season? This massive 82" Samsung TV is marked down to $2300 at Walmart right now, a full $1100 less than it costs at Amazon. It should go without saying, but this set includes 4K resolution, HDR, and Samsung’s excellent smart apps as well.



If you need some more lights to feed your Philips Hue addiction, several styles of full color bulbs have rare $10 discounts today on Amazon, including the standard A19 bulb that you can never have enough of.

You’ll need a hub to control these, so if you don’t already have one, you can still get the two-bulb starter kit for $100, or $50 less than usual.

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is only the second time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $140. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD23 at checkout (must be signed in) to get it for just $139.

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, today’s your lucky day.



The Brother HL-3170CDW has all the features you’d expect from a Brother printer, including wireless networking (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print), and the ability to spit out roughly 20 pages per minute, but with the added bonus of printing in color.

$150 is a little more than you’d spend on a monochrome printer, but that’s within $10 of the best price ever, so it’s time to kiss that inkjet goodbye.

Note: We posted this yesterday at $175, which was itself a good deal, but it’s since gotten even cheaper.

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

If you do a lot of work on your laptop in bed—hey, I’ve been there—this lap desk can make the experience much more ergonomic for just $19 with promo code 76VMX9OY. One side tilts to bring your keyboard to a better angle for typing, while the rest can stay flat to hold documents and snacks.

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate back to school season, you can save an extra 20% at checkout.



Several categories are included in the sale, including computers, furniture, and Amazon devices, but it seems that a lot more items are eligible than you’d expect from advertised categories. For example, I got it to work on a DSLR, though it didn’t on a SONOS speaker. The search bar tool at the top of the page seems to return all Amazon Warehouse items, not just eligible ones, but it’s worth a shot if you have an out or production or rarely-discounted item you’ve had on your wishlist.

Have any suggestions? Let us know what you got in the comments!

Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $65 is a very nice price for a racing-style desk chair with height and recline control. Just use promo code WOW5 at checkout to get the deal.

The best part of the Apple Watch might just be its ingenious, easy-to-change band system. While Apple’s own straps are hilariously expensive, third party ones are plentiful, varied, and very affordable. Today, you can get a handsome stainless steel strap (42 mm model only) in the color of your choice for just $19 with promo code 78UO5H8Y.

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $34 hubs from VAVA are designed to perfectly match your space grey (promo code KINJA8888) or silver (promo code KINJA7777) MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $25, but you can get it for just $20 today ($1 less than our previous mention), no promo code required.

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $60 is an unbelievable deal.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Once you start drinking out of double walled stainless steel, everything else is second rate. This $19 tumbler includes a handle, a metal straw, and two different kinds of lids, and will keep drinks hot for up to six hours, or cold for an entire day. You even get to choose from several different colors for the same price.

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.

My parents bought a wood pellet grill like this one a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven. Get your grill for just $400 from Woot, today only.

It may be time for a new reader poll, because Cabeau just improved our readers’ favorite travel pillow, and the new model just got its first discount ever.



The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the same shape, and made of the same memory foam material, as the standard Evolution. The only significant difference is the inclusion of two adjustable straps on the back that can hook into airplane seat headrests to keep the pillow (and thus, your noggin) in place as you drift off to sleep. You can even choose to position the pillow below the headrest (as pictured) to support your neck, or directly in front of it to surround your head.

The S3 is regularly priced at $40, the same as the standard Evolution, so there’s really no reason not to choose it, as far as I can see. Today’s $30 deal is also about as cheap as the old model ever gets, so I wouldn’t wait around for a better deal. Safe travels!

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand (but well-reviewed) equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Sheets & Giggles new bed sheets are made from eucalyptus trees instead of cotton, which is way better for the environment, and just as importantly, makes for really comfortable sheets. They’re already 10% off this month as a preorder special, but for a limited time, promo code GIZMODO will save you an extra 10% on top of that.



Want to know more? Check out our impressions over on The Inventory.

This Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons to set your temperature. And at just $114, you’ll have a lot of money left over to buy meats.

If you do your own oil changes, or would like to start learning, Walmart has several five quart bottles of Penzoil synthetic on sale today, and you can stack those savings with a $10 rebate from Penzoil. The best part? You can do the rebate entirely online, no stamps or licking required. Just double check that the bottle you’re buying is included in the promotion, and that it’s eligible for the full $10; some oil varieties have smaller rebates than others.

If you get your hide over to Amazon today, you can save big on a variety of leather goods, including purses, wallets, messenger bags, and even toiletry kits. With the exception of a $55 messenger bag, everything in the sale costs $35 or less, so you can add a bunch of it to your cart.

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $13 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your style, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal. I own a few of both, and they’re absolutely terrific, especially at these prices. At this time of year, my pick of the bunch would be the micro modal boxer briefs, which are a steal at under $8 per pair.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering a $3 coupon on three-packs of Neutrogena’s version today, in both SPF 50 and SPF 30. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

You don’t need any accessories to do push-ups, that’s sort of the point. But nevertheless! The freely-rotating Perfect Pushup system reduces stress on joints and works out some extra muscle groups, so you’ll get the most out of your workout. At $20, they’ve never been cheaper.

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another Kindle ebook sale. The theme this week is “New York Times Bestsellers,” which is a pretty great focal point, as these things go. Everything costs $5 or less to download, so get reading.

If you’re going to buy your textbooks on Amazon anyway this year, be sure to use promo code TEXT10 at checkout to save 10% on any $100 textbook order (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), up to a maximum $50 discount. That might not seem like much, but for a semester’s worth of books, 10% savings could buy a whole lot of ramen and Natty Ice.

Terms and conditions here.

Though you’ll still need an expensive-ass computer to run it, the Oculus Rift VR system is finally approaching affordability, with the headset and controller bundle now available for $349. That’s a match for the price we saw around Black Friday last year, and an all-time low.

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Up to this point, Nintendo Switch console bundle savings haven’t really been a thing. Right now though, Walmart’s taking preorders for the new Nintendo bundle of the Switch, plus Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, for $359. You’re basically getting one of the two games for free at that price.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

