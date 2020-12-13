Sunday's Best Deals: 70-inch Hisense Android TV, Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum, Garmin GPS Devices, Kiehl's Ultra Skincare Duo, Etude House Water Tint, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A sale on Garmin GPS smart devices and a 70-inch 4K Hisense Android tv lead Saturday’s best deals.



Hisense 70" H65 Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

This highly-rated, massive Hisense tv is on sale over at Best Buy right now for just $480.



For less than $500, you can get 70" inches of 4K television. It’s a smart android tv, so you can access Netflix, Hulu and all the other most popular streaming services straight from the box.

This might not last long, so get it while you can for this low price!

Up to 43% off Garmin Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Right now, Garmin has a sale offering up to 43% off select GPS-enabled devices, including smartwatches, navigation tools, fitness trackers, and the like.

For any little ones, there are a variety of fitness and activity trackers now on sale in plenty of appealing shades and designs. This Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity tracker is only $40 and comes in a lava shade at a 50% discount. If you have a Frozen lover to buy for, this Elsa-inspired tracker is 29% off right now. And don’t even get me started on how cute this BB-8 tracker is!



If there are any golf lovers in your life, it seems like this Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for $200. I’m not going to pretend I’ve ever played golf, so check its features out for yourself right here. There’s this sleek-looking one for half the price as well.

If you’re trying to get more active, consider this Garmen Forerunner 45S, down to $150 now. You can easily sync this watch with a training program to keep yourself on track for fitness goals in 2021— which is just around the corner!

If you are looking for a smartwatch to pair with any outfit for everyday use, Garmin has you covered there too. Check out all the sale items right here.

If there’s one thing you can probably never have too many of, it is very likely batteries. This is especially true on Christmas morning, when you find that every item suddenly needs AA batteries. Why not invest in a more sustainable solution by buying some rechargeable batteries?



These Tenavolts 4-Pack rechargeable AA batteries can be yours for 30% off when you apply coupon code TENAVOLTS at checkout, bringing them down to $24.

If you’re wondering why that seems to still be a bit higher than other rechargeable battery sets, this Tenavolts set is a fast-charging model. Your batteries can be recharged in as little as 2 hours, whereas others (like this $15 Energizer model) need 5 to 11 hours to charge.

Take your pick! Time, or money?

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $110 on Amazon right now. They’re still listed as $125, but you’ll get an extra $15 off at checkout if you check the coupon under the price. Please note: The AirPods won’t ship until close to Christmas on Amazon as of publishing time, but this is still a great deal! Keep in mind that means they won’t arrive until after Christmas Day.



If you haven’t tried the AirPods yet, nows your chance. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, and they’re easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone. Plus, they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400 depending on your configuration. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has a refurbished Arlo Pro security system with four cameras for $250, down from $380.



While still pricey, you’ll get four weatherproof cameras with 720p recording, motion detection, and seven-day cloud storage. It also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Homekit, so it’ll tie into all your other smart home gizmos without any trouble.

This deal will only last through Sunday!

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $60, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

Advertisement

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Asus ROG 17.3" Gaming Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you’re not up to date on your tech acronyms, ROG stands for Republic of Gamers and that’s just funny. Nothing makes me laugh more than saying Republic of Gamers out loud. Can’t get enough. Jokes aside, you can grab an Asus ROG gaming laptop $400 off at Walmart right now and that’s no laughing matter. That takes it down to $1,300, which is a fair price tag considering what you get. You’re here for some specs, so let’s talk specs. We’re rocking a 17.3" screen, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and a GeForce RTX 2070. This little guy has a 144Hz refresh rate to keep frames coming your way. Take a gander at the listing and see if this checks all your boxes.

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home from a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 45% off today.

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

32" Dell QHD Curved Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Here’s a fact: screens don’t have to be flat. You’ve been raised for decades to believe that a screen is like a window, letting you peer into the digital world through a flat display. It’s all a lie. What if I told you there was another world? Another dimension possible for your gaming and movie-going experiences? It’s not a dream; it’s real life. Welcome to the Curved era. You can grab a Dell QHD curved monitor on sale at Best Buy right now for $350 and see for yourself. Beyond its curved 32" display, this is a solid option in its own right. It has a 164HZ refresh rate and a 2560 x 1440 display. That makes it a solid all-around option for gamers looking to split the difference between frame rate and visual quality in their games.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Image : Fitbit

Advertisement

Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?

Boltune Wireless Headphones KJ8RYN6H + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. Usually $42, the pair is down to $25 with the promo code KJ8RYN6H and a clipped coupon. They have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge and a built-in mic. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!

AUKEY LC-A3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock KINJAWDI + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I may be new when it comes to wireless charging docks, but I do know a good, affordable product when I see one. For just $20 with the code KINJAWDI, you can charge your iPhone, headphones, and Apple Watch all at once with an Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. You’ll be able to power up your phone to 10W, and your Apple Watch and headphones up to 5W. It’s backed by a USB-C wire to seamlessly and quickly boost your battery overnight. What are you waiting for?

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh power bank for just $14. Just be sure to clip the $6 off coupon code below the price ahead of checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off. I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is lightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel. It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

25% Off Select Alienware Accessories Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Several hot Alienware peripherals and accessories are discounted by an additional 25% off, and the result is that you can now get some select products for almost half off right now on Amazon.



I’m personally eyeing this Alienware low-profile RGB gaming keyboard, which looks pretty vibrant with its bright white color. It’s down to just $99 right now, and it usually hovers closer to $130.

If you need a new mouse, you can grab this one for almost half off, bringing it down to just $40 right now. If you prefer a wireless version, it’s 30% off right now for $70.

If you’re more of an on-the-go player, this Dell Alienware gaming laptop backpack can handle a device up to 17-inches for $85, a 43% discount.



This is only a small sampling of what’s discounted today. Check out everything Alienware on sale today right here!

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Naughty Dog

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at Thursday night’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. Last year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process, but at least we’re not arguing about Cyberpunk 2077 anymore. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Amazon.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO) CP20OFFXBOX Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been interesting, to say the very least. It’s spurred a hot bed of debate, leading to some genuinely psychopathic reactions from its most ardent supporters. On top of all that, it’s running into performance issues across just about every console, from bugs to graphical hitches. Even with those flaws, a lot of players seem to be enjoying their time in Night City so far. If you’re looking to jump in, but are a little put off by the bug buzz, Eneba is currently selling a digital key for the Xbox One version of the game for $48. You’ll have to use the promo code CP20OFFXBOX at checkout to get that discount. That’s definitely the cheapest price we’ve seen for the game so far, so it might be a good excuse to dive in.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Well, last night’s Game Awards were fun right? I drank a Rockstar and couldn’t sleep. But at least we got to see some exciting announcements like a new Mass Effect game, Perfect Dark, and Master Chief in Fortnite. Oh, we also saw Mario die. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got today says.



Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $45 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is coming to the game as a playable character sometime this month, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $30 at Best Buy. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.

Last night’s Game Awards featured quite a few snubs, as games like Hades were nearly shutout in The Last of Us Part II’s unstoppable sweep. The biggest snub of them all though? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild didn’t win anything! I know what you’re thinking. “That game came out in 2017!” Sure, but Among Us came out in 2018 and it won two awards last night. So if the year a game was released doesn’t actually mean anything as it pertains to eligibility, why can’t The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild compete? How about a Best Ongoing Game win? It continues to be really good! Action/Adventure? Pretty much still the best! All I’m asking for is either consistency or respect. Either will do. In the meantime, you can grab a digital copy of the game for $40 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Did you know that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 quite literally just came out while everyone was arguing about Cyberpunk 2077? That’s right! The sequel combines two of the genres best for a unique puzzle fusion game. You can currently grab both the Xbox and Switch Launch Editions of the game on sale at Amazon for $34 (no discount on the PlayStation version). The first Puyo Puyo Tetris is a charming little puzzler that was a perfect companion for the Switch in its early months. The sequel doubles down on everything and even adds a new skill system to the mix, so there’s plenty of new content to dig into for fans of the original.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months CYBERPLUS2020 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code CYBERPLUS2020 at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $27 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

B2G1 Next-Gen Games Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Switch Games Screenshot : Ubisoft

Advertisement

It’s time to give your Nintendo Switch some love. The portable console took a backseat to Sony and Microsoft this year as gamers fawned over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Frankly, it’s jealous. Like an older sibling dealing with a new baby in the house, it wants you to pat attention to it. It’s out there drawing on your walls as a cry for help. Best Buy currently has a solution to this parental issue. When you buy select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll get another 50% off. The list of games includes first-party hits Super Mario Odyssey, recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising, and standout indies like Ori and the Wii of the Wisps. While it’s not a complete selection of games, there’s plenty to sort through here. I’m sure your Switch will thank you for it.

Look, there are methods to quickly defrost and defog your windows. But if you live in a snowy state like me, a snow cover over your windshield is essential for saving yourself from extra work.



You can get this $22 RIFNY Windshield Snow Cover for just $13 when you apply code 2YK4QQXD at checkout. This code will only last until Monday, so don’t wait if you want this deal!

Dyson vacuums dominate recommendations for dirt-sucking dust devils, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright vacuum in brand spanking new condition is down to $200 (50% off original retail price) today at Best Buy. This is about as low of a price you can hope to find on a Dyson, since they hold their value pretty well!



Advertisement

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?



You can get your household into the holiday spirit for years to come with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo. It’s only $50 on Amazon right now.

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using a 10% off coupon to get it for $72.

These and other Christmas deals are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some holiday cheer to your household! Either of these trees can still arrive ahead of Dec. 25.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

Advertisement

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higher than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

7.5 ft Lighted Christmas Pine Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 7.5 ft lighted Christmas tree is 22% off and needs a good home just clip the coupon for the savings.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 550 perfectly placed lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free and guaranteed to arrive well before the big day for you to enjoy.

Furbo Dog Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $100 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

AeroGarden H arvest Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

As a holiday deal, Bed, Bath, & Beyond has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest. For a decent $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Gingerbread House Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you plan on staying home for the holidays, as you should be, maybe you need a festive activity to keep up the yuletide cheer alive. A Gingerbread House is as traditional as it comes and can be fun at any age. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just $10 unless you sign up for their membership then it’s just $8.

This is a great way to pass the time inside since so much outside is still closed or has major restrictions. Spend a cozy afternoon decorating and constructing this fine Gingerbread cottage. I like that it lists a 9-month shelf life so if for some reason you get wily in spring and want to make an Easter gingerbread mansion be my guest. This house will be about 12" long and 10" high so plenty of real estate to work with. Your decorating options are candy lights, large gumballs, mini jellies, and lots of edible multicolor beads. There’s premixed frosting with two different tips to help you keep it all together. Obviously, be as creative as you want and add your favorite treats or candies to it to really make it your own.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam 5B8SV2PD Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam for $26 and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.



Advertisement

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

Advertisement

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

Advertisement

Advertisement

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $5 a bottle right now.

Advertisement

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get a set of all three colors for $13.

Advertisement

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, which is a $30 discount. This includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.



Advertisement

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

Grab it while you can for this price!

Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.

I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample sets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try. The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version. With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.

Advertisement

To get free shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me maybe it’s time you buy a few more so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies and get free shipping today.

These are as cozy as they come. Made from Powerblend fleece warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the kangaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons. These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are 11 colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because at this price they’re selling out fast.

Advertisement

Free shipping 0n all orders today.

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass pus straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

October to January are the heavy sweets months and it’s an onslaught. Candy, cookies, cake, just food galore. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $59.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to make sure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks. This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days and you can connect to Alexa who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. In this starter kit, you get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle with already with a toothbrush head, the charger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

Advertisement

One-day shipping for Prime members.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code KINJA50.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic.



And if you’re stressed out from the holidays, you can grab a Holiday Survival Kit, only $53 after discount that can chill you the hell out so you can spend time with family, together or apart.

You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $32 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $5 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $52 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s w