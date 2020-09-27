Sunday's Best Deals: 65" Sony Smart TV, Free Atlas Coffee, Original MakeUp Eraser Set, Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Matcha Organic Green Tea, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A 65" Sony smart tv, a free bag of coffee from Atlas Coffee Club, and a reusable MakeUp Eraser set lead Sunday’s best deals.

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Sony 65-inch Smart TV X750H

If you are in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a Sony 65-inch option.



The X750H model (original retail $999) has mostly positive reviews on Best Buy and Amazon, and it doesn’t drop below $745 on the latter. To get the $720 pricing, you do need to be a Best Buy member, but it is free to join their rewards program. Take advantage of the savings while you can!

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest 128GB version for $395.



Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the aging but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model and it’s got plenty of character despite the lack of storage space.

This deal was originally posted by Gabe Carey in June 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/27/2020.

Whooooooa, this pair of Ankbit earbuds by 1Mii plummets to $16 with promo code 65384LYM, down from a $46 list sticker, and while I can’t vouch for these personally, they’re cheap enough that you can take a chance and not feel bad. These things sport Bluetooth 5.0 AptX sound and IPX5 water resistance, and you’ll get eight hours on a single charge. The biggest shocker might not even be the price tag, though: it’s the fact that its enormous charging case with an LED battery indicator packs 150 hours worth of added playtime. That’s because it doubles as a 2,600mAh power bank that can also charge your smartphone and other devices. Again, only $16.

Sceptre 65" 4K Smart Android TV

If you need 4K at a massive size and not-so-massive price, take a look at th

This item ships for free.

is 65" Sceptre from Walmart. As Walmart’s favorite budget TV brand, Sceptre sets dont get a lot of respect, but for the price, many find it delivers a sharp enough viewing experience. And tis one is loaded with Android TV, giving you a mature smart platform with tons of apps and voice control with Google Assistant. It’s only $398 today.

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $384, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

Indoor Security Cam 2K

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Amazon, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $32, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Monitor stands are evil. Pure EVIL. They take up so much space on your desk, especially if you prefer to double up on your workspace windows. Thankfully, you can solve it with a mounting arm, such as this two-headed monster that’s 20% off when clipping the Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $23. If you have a single monitor, you can also grab a single arm with gas-assisted adjustments for $27, but you’ll need to apply promo code 9ALD8UGE for the discount.

Beyond space savings, these mounts offer the ultimate flexibility with full articulation. Not only can you adjust the height and tilt, but you can also switch orientations from horizontal to vertical, something coders out there especially love.

Buy Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One) FORZA3ENEBA

Advertisement

Don’t look now, but Microsoft is about to yank Forza Horizon 3 off its digital shelves. Although there’s a new one out and it’s available on Game Pass, Forza Horizon 3 is still worth spending time in. You’re dropped into a transformed Australian countryside where racers from all over gather to gain wins, respect, and most importantly, cash to add more rides to your garage. It’s only $7 right now at Eneba with promo code FORZA3ENEBA, and you’ll want to buy it quickly as September 27 is the last day you’ll be able to add it to your collection. Once you have it, you’ll still be able to redownload it from Microsoft’s servers any time you want. Don’t forget that you’ll have the game on both Xbox One and PC with one swift purchase.

You’ll also want to grab the expansion pass ($10), which adds the Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels DLC to the mix. Blizzard Mountain shakes things up from the usual extremities of a sweltering Australian climate to chillier roads up the mountains, giving offroaders another challenge to tackle. Hot Wheels, meanwhile, brings a whole new perspective and adds iconic plastic toy cars to its massive list of hundreds, making Forza Horizon 3 a game that both sim- and arcade-oriented racers can enjoy.

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse

Advertisement

To all my gaming friends, the Razer Mamba gaming mouse is $60, which is $30 off the original list price. With a design of nine programmable buttons, click buttons, and a scroll wheel, this mouse allows you to be as versatile as your gaming collection is. It also has a 16,000dpi optical sensor for precision tracking. What are you waiting for? Grab this and game away!

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

Advertisement

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are not matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is $25 off at Best Buy right now, bringing it down to $75. Compatible with all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile, the Kraken Tournament Edition includes a USB audio interface housing all your volume controls. This set has customizable bass, too, allowing you to tweak the boom in your ears across 17 different levels.

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset

Advertisement

Amazon has a great sticker price on the Logitech G533 right now, offering the well-rated wireless gaming headset for $74, down from a $150 MSRP. With DTS 7.1 surround sound you’ll get full immersion in supported movies and games, and this is a Lightspeed connection, giving you a solid, low latency connection up to 15 meters from the source. The embedded boom mic has a pop filter embedded, and you can toggle mute simply by tucking it away.

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and right now, you can buy it for just $50 at Amazon.

Advertisement

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/27/2020.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months)

Advertisement

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie

Advertisement

Yep, I’m just over it. I think we all are. Even a Tesla-filled Christmas couldn’t save 2020 for me. I don’t often wear my emotions on my sleeve, but technically, this Animal Crossing Tom Nook beanie goes on my head, and it says oh so much without a peep required of me. The best part is you’ll get his cute little nose to show no matter which style you prefer to wear it. Only $12 at Amazon after a $7 discount.

Given the ubiquitous shipping delays from certain competing retailers, Best Buy is a strong contender in the video game pre-order space at the moment. Aside from promising day-and-date delivery, you’ll get a $10 Best Buy credit for every game you pre-order. So if you were already thinking about copping that new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game—either on PS4 or PS5—you’ll have an extra $10 to also pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, making the latter $50 instead of $60.



That goes without mentioning Best Buy’s price match guarantee. Because Cyberpunk is already discounted $10 on Amazon, you can pick it up from Best Buy for $40. You’re welcome. The only catch here is you have to be a My Best Buy member, which isn’t a catch really since signing up is free. You can do that here, and start putting in your orders today. We’re all stuck at home anyway, so you might as well buy some new video games, and maybe a new console or two.

Matcha, an organic form of antioxidant-rich green tea powder, is a popular add-in for all sorts of drinks. You can even get the health benefits in the matcha latte form with not too much effort and for a great deal right now.



Jade Leaf organic matcha green tea powder is on sale right now for 20% off on Amazon. You get an additional 10% if you buy more than one bag, so it might be a good time to stock up. There are additional savings if you sign-up for subscribe and save of 5% or more, but how much matcha powder do you need? That’s a personal choice— no judgment here.

You can easily make your own matcha drinks at home by adding the liquid of your choice to some powder and whisking with a frother.

You’re in luck if you’re shopping for one of those, as the top-rated one is up to 36% off right now. The cheapest options are the black and silver frothers for $12, but you can get them down to $9 apiece if you buy three (that’s 51% off). The other colors are mostly $14, with a few special options held firm at full price for $16. However, you can also get an additional 15% off of those options if you buy three frothers (so the special color options like unicorn will be $12 each). Although I’m not sure why you would need three of them— maybe matcha latte kits would make for thoughtful gifts?

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20

Advertisement

National Coffee Day is Tuesday, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission First Bag Free

Furrybaby Pet Water Fountain 2L

Advertisement

You can keep your pet’s thirst quenched with this deal on Amazon today: The furrybaby cat drinking water fountain is 20% off. This brings it down to a pretty reasonable $16!



I’m considering getting one for my dog. It looks like they respond well to it, too, according to several reviews. Get it before it goes up to its usual price of $20!

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

Advertisement

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $180 until Wednesday on Newegg. This is about as low of a price you can hope to find on a Dyson, since they hold their value pretty well! But take advantage of the savings while you can— this deal is only good for today.



This deal was originally published by Tercius Bufete in March 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/26/2020.

GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack)

Advertisement

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from GE. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $40. We love to see it.



Echo Dot

Advertisement

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $40, which is $10 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.

KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer

Advertisement

In my family, September is the time to start the trial runs for everything that will be cooked and baked for the holidays. My aunt bakes a million cookies and loaves of bread from now until the end of the year and her process improved sustainably after buying one of these. The best investment she ever made for all her culinary concoctions was a KitchenAid Mixer on sale now for $200 less.



This professional-grade KitchenAid Mixer isn’t just a lifesaver for baking it can relieve a lot of elbow grease for batter and creams too. The grinder, pasta maker, and ice cream maker attachments add a whole other level of options. You can really expand your culinary horizons with this one item. The sturdy bowl can handle even the heaviest of recipes and mixing. It’s got ten speeds for a variety of whipping. This sizable five-quart bowl allows up to nine dozen cookies or up to four loaves of bread. It’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. As mentioned there are ten attachments that work with this mixer (sold separately) but that really opens up all the options you’ll have to experiment and/or perfect any recipe. Simple to use with endless foodies possibilities. Three colors are on sale and this item ships for free.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter ENFD495V + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $49 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code ENFD495V at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets

Advertisement

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles (which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.



This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing, saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win.

Fairywill Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit DRZQFXN2

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 65% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit.



This kit has a 14-day treatment to return your chompers back to a pristine condition—or at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get 28 Delicate Whitening Strips. The delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day. Make sure to apply code DRZQFXN2 to get the kit for $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/27/2020.

Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Advertisement

Rae vitamins and dietary supplements are 50% off right now on Target. This brings them down to $15 each, which is lower than you can even find these capsules and drops on Amazon. You can get capsules meant to aid a variety of different lifestyle ailments, from stress to insomnia.



I’m curious about the Rae Beauty ingestible drops, also 50% off, which sounds like snake oil at first glance. A look at the ingredients list shows this is just biotin in liquid form. But, biotin is supposed to have great effects on your hair, skin, and nails, so it makes sense. This flavorless drop form can be consumed alone or with coffee or tea.

They say less is more, and this is never more true than when you are searching through your bag for the one makeup brush you need. If you’re in the market for new makeup brushes, consider skipping the big kits and go for this more eco-friendly and compact 4-in-1 travel brush. It includes smaller lip and blush brushes inside of a larger brush body that includes a sponge applicator and a kabuki on the ends. Normally $16, bring it down to $6 with promo code 60RG821Q— although the link should apply the discount automatically.



You can bring some eco-friendly and skin-friendly measures into your routine this fall with 30% off of this Original MakeUp Eraser kit at Ulta. These reusable erasers just need water to activate and remove cosmetics from your skin, making them sensitive skin-friendly as well as far more sustainable than single-use makeup remover wipes. The set includes seven fall-color erasers for $18, which is a great deal for this popular brand. Plus, just look how pretty they are— those purple hues!

JACHS NY Fall Stretch Tech Pants FPT

Advertisement

JACHS NY has a great deal right now on its Fall Stretch Tech pants, now only $39 when you use promo code FPT— that’s a 60% discount.



If you want to stock up, you can get three pairs for $100— these pants come in lots of colors and you can mix and match. You’ll also get free shipping as a part of the bundle with promo code 3PT.

Everyday Scaries Bundle ESINV25

Advertisement

Sunday scaries, everyone gets ‘em. You know the night before you have to go back to work, when you’re filled with anxiety with nowhere left to turn? I’ve found CBD helps, and what better way to enjoy the relaxing, non-psychoactive cannabinoid than in gummy form? If you want to be chill and look chill doing it, check out the Everyday Scaries bundle, now discounted 25% using the promo code ESINV25 (automatically applied at checkout). The brainchild of Sunday Scaries and surf company Everyday California, the bundle includes not only a 20-count bottle of gummies but a matching hat to go with it.



Beachgoers looking to continue radiating those summer 2020 vibes can sit at home drink hot cider, and pop a couple CBD gummies for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, as opposed to the normal kind spent nervously dreading that awful Monday morning adjusting to the workday routine. Instead of wasting an entire weekend moaning and groaning about what’s to come, join me and the thousands of other Sunday Scaries customers raving about their products. Trust me, this is a much higher caliber of CBD than your over-the-counter bodega stuff. Because, for one, it actually works and doesn’t give you diarrhea.

5-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from Amazon right now for just $12.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

Take 25% off Anything FAMILY25

Advertisement

Friends and family discount week is back at Too Faced. I’m a fan of this company, clearly as I wrote this review on their new Pumpkin Spice Palette. From now until next Tuesday take 25% off your entire order so you can grab that palette or any others for a little less. All you need to do is use the code FAMILY25.

But wait, there’s more because of course there is. If you spend more than $75 you also get a free tote bag with the same code. I will enthusiastically recommend the purchase of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara. It has been my go-to for years and it really is perfection. And honestly, most of the products I’ve had from this company have been really quality but if you want the best mascara that’s it. The code works until September 29.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Take 40% off Vibrators FALL2020

Advertisement

Whether or not we’re headed back into another possible lockdown we are definitely headed into the time of year where we spend more time indoors. What better way to prepare than with this month-long sale at Honey Adult Play. From now until the end of October take 40% off all vibrators.

Because one guy keeps tweeting at me that we don’t cover enough dildos, this featured item is for you. The King Vibrating Dildo is what you were asking for. This velvety silicone vibrator is the perfect size and shape for anyone looking for fast fun. With nine vibe modes and three different rotations, you can hit all the spots you’re aiming for. You’ll actually never want to leave your house now that you’ve got your new buzzing bestie.

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $25 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

480 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like five cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag, your car, and in every room, you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. Each sheet is made of 75% alcohol so it’s able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Fenty Skin Start'r Travel Set

Advertisement

Our own Ignacia wrote an extremely comprehensive and helpful review of the Fenty Skin Start’rs where she was pleasantly surprised. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but are still on the fence this travel set might be the way to go. It’s half the price of the full-size set but only available for a limited time.

I was gifted a set also, have used it for over a month and can say I love the cleanser. I use it a few times a week and it smells unbelievable, super fresh, sweet, and inviting. But if you’re averse to more perfumed products this might not be for you. However, the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer held up pleasantly well during the more humid days at the tail end of summer. It never felt heavy and was breathable enough to still have on with my foundation. Fenty Skin gets two thumbs up from me.

All orders ship for free.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray)

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $38. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.

Marvel's Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover)

Advertisement

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

Advertisement

2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons

Advertisement

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

Advertisement

This combo will ship for $5.

While the capabilities of Samsung’s latest smartphones put them in an elite class of their own, the price tags match and it keeps many at bay. But today, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G for $200 less than they usually cost. That’s still $800 and $1,100, respectively, a big pill to swallow for sure, but if you’re a Note fan who refused to pay four digits for one, this seems like your time to shine.

The Note phones are big, but for a purpose: they’re the ultimate powerhouse champions. You’re in for one of the fastest processors in the game, a massive AMOLED display to show multiple apps simultaneously, and the Wacom-powered S Pen for doodling, note-taking, and multitasking. Four total cameras come on board for your photography needs on the $800 Note 20, you’ll get all-day battery life that can be charged in minutes with “Super Fast Charging”, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s Galaxy Note 20 review to see what all the hype is about.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon really does right by parents with its Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.

As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $50 off the 8” tablet and ditto for the 10” tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Singles Week Bundles

Advertisement

Our pals at Ella Paradis want everyone to take some time for relaxation and self-care. This week the company is giving us the gift of these Singles Bundles. Now obviously you don’t have to be single to save in these deals are experience some good products but you don’t need to feel bad if you are.

It’s not often I see a good deal for the gentlemen so this bundle is a pleasant surprise. Not only is this pack $81 less than it should be it’s a nice mix. There are two masturbators to choose from because we like variety. You’ll receive both the Hawk Dual Masturbator and the Juicy Topco Masturbator. Plus you get a pack of Pjur Aqua Lubricant to try out. Not bad for just $40.



Ella Paradis really loves the G-Spot HeroRelax and you will too because they are practically giving it away as you’re saving $80 on this bundle. Take a ‘me day’ and chill out with a nice hot bath and these extra sensual bath bombs. Then get cozy with one of the company’s top-selling vibes. This is the perfect bundle for a boss babe.

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint

Advertisement

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $6 a bottle.

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get an additional 5% when you buy two bottles (must be of the same shade to work from what I can tell) or try all three for $15.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $49 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/19/2020.

b