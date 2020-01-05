Sunday's Best Deals: 2020 Planners. New Balance Sneakers, IZOD Jackets, Kindle eBooks, and More

A 2020 Planners Gold Box, Men’s New Balance CUSH Sneakers, and Nonfiction Kindle Books lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Advertisement

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Advertisement

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Advertisement

Ultimate Keto Bundle Photo : ButcherBox

Advertisement

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

Advertisement

This promotion runs now through January 12.

SONGMICS Home Storage Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get more organized, now is a perfect time. You can shop the SONGMICS Home Storage Gold Box on Amazon and save up to 35%. There are plenty of cube storage options, hangers, and more.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

2020 Planners Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

There is something very satisfying about writing down a task in your planner and crossing it off your list once you’ve accomplished it. If you prefer physical planners over using an app on your phone, today’s sale on Amazon is for you. Right now, you can save up to 30% when you shop the 2020 Planners Gold Box sale on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.



Advertisement

Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.



Advertisement

Winter Home Blowout Photo : Overstock

Advertisement

If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.



From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Advertisement

Bedroom furniture starting at $129

Sheets starting at $19

Blankets and throws starting at $19

Towel sets starting at $24

Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $26 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.



Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Run into the new year while wearing a brand new pair of sneakers. Today, you can get a pair of Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes for only $30 from Joe’s New Balance Outlet. These sneakers are designed with cushioning to absorb shock on impact when you run.



Just a reminder, this is a Daily Deal from Joe’s New Balance Outlet, which means these sneakers are only available at this price today and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Advertisement

80% off Nonfiction Kindle Books Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of non-fiction books including Good Economics For Hard Times, On the Plain of Snakes, The Lost City of the Monkey God, and More.



I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options. Just remember, this sale only lasts until the end of the day, so pick a few titles up ASAP.

Advertisement

Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Yes, Christmas is over, but opening toys is always fun. The Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar has been marked down again and you can get this for just $22. You can either get this to open for right now, or you can save this for someone for next Christmas. If you want to see who is inside before buying, we’ve already opened this calendar for our Spoilin’ Santa series!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Advertisement

Tech









Home





Advertisement

Lifestyle





Media









Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Batman: The Animated Series Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $42 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resolve Easy Clean Pro Carpet Cleaner System Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Unless you live in a giant bubble, stains on your carpet are a guarantee in life. Kids, pets, and everyday clumsiness are the leading cause of headache-inducing spots and stains. You can tackle them easily when you get a Resolve Easy Clean Pro Carpet Cleaner System. Right now, you can snag this for only $14 on Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon.



Advertisement

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo Char Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Let the past die, or at least plug in this recently released Anker dual-port charger to bring your car’s lighter socket to 2020. Use the code KINJA275 to bring the price down to just $21. This particular plug offers two Quick Charge USB-C ports, one 30W (perfect for laptops and larger devices) and one 18W to charge all of your gear.



Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Night lights aren’t just for little kids. They also come in handy for those clumsy individuals (myself included) who manage to bump into every piece of furniture on their way to the bathroom. Protect your poor shins from another bump in the night. Get a two-pack of the MAZ-TEK Plug-In LED Night Light for only $10. You can snag these LED lights from Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon.



Thanks to the LED battery, this night light has an astounding 50,000-hour lifespan. You can adjust the warm white brightness from 0 lm to 15 lm with a slide switch on the light.

Advertisement

Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Advertisement

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $25 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse, this is cheaper than Black Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Advertisement

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.

Advertisement

MaidMAX 2-Tier Floating Shelves Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Did you take a bunch of beautiful photos with your family over the holidays? Why not put them on display for everyone to see? You can get yourself a set of MaidMAX 2-Tier Floating Shelves for only $20 on Amazon when you use promo code A2VUW68S.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FKCGCYX/?kinja_price=20&kinja_promocode=A2VUW68S

Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure for NVMe PCIe M Key M.2 SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you or someone you know recently upgraded to a larger m.2 SSD (like I have,) you’ll be glad to know that it, like other drives, can be repurposed to be super fast external storage. This Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure makes the job easy, and let’s you accomplish the task tool-free. Better still, it uses USB-C which means it’s basically future-proof.



Just clip the coupon on the page to drop this particular unit down to just $35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

Star Wars LEGO Building Sets Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re still processing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can embrace your Star Wars love in another way. Now is the perfect time to stock up on LEGO building sets. Right now, you can get the Battle of Hoth set for only $24 while a bunch of Star Wars LEGO Building Sets are marked down on Amazon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter Mega Sale Photo : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.

RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.

