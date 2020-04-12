Sunday's Best Deals: Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Crocs Sandals, The Last Jedi Steelbook, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A sale on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, spend $100 to get $50 at Western Rise, The Last Jedi Steelbook, $18 Crocs sandals, and more top Easter Sunday’s best deals.



Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Garmin Vívoactive 4S Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Smartwatches are pretty cool most of the time, but if you’re active, a good one can really up your fitness game. Of course, a high-quality smartwatch that accurately tracks everything is going to cost a lot. Right now, though, Garmin is having a sale on the Vívoactive 4S, so you can get a watch that does it all for $270.



The Vívoactive 4S offers the basics like phone notifications, as well as fitness and health-oriented features like a heart-rate monitor. You can even look up animations for workout moves and some wild stuff like energy monitors and monitoring how stressed out you are. How does this watch know all that? I don’t know, but it’s pretty neat.

So if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, this is your best chance to grab a watch that knows more about you than probably even you do.

ThinkPad E15 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

For the last few years, my laptop of choice has been a Chromebook. As much as I love it, though, the limitations of the Chrome OS and its relative incompatibility with Windows become more apparent with each passing month. So, I’ve been in the market for a new laptop, and with a lot of people working from home now, I’m sure I’m not the only one. Lenovo is having a month-long sale on their ThinkPad products, and if you’re looking for something to get work done on, you’ll want to browse their selection.

The one that catches my eye is the ThinkPad E15. It’s far from the most powerful laptop with 4GB DDR4 memory and a 250GB hard drive, but for productivity tasks it’s powerful enough. The base model is $540 when you use code THINKAPRIL at checkout, and also comes with a year warranty in case something tries to break.

You can also beef the ThinkPad E15 up at checkout with a better processor and graphics card and all sorts of stuff, but if you’re looking for a gaming laptop you might want to look and Lenovo’s Legion laptops instead.

RAVPower Filehub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you use our exclusive code KJFILEHU, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This deal won’t last forever, so get yours before it disappears.

Just as you have to protect yourself from viral infections, you’ll also need to protect your devices. If you aren’t already squared away with one, an antivirus app is crucial when you’re working from home, and probably more so if you’re gaming—you’ve never felt the full wrath of a salty sore loser until you’ve provoked a network attack. Webroot will do the trick on up to three devices for up to two years, the subscription for which Amazon is selling for $50 in today’s Gold Box. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and even Chrome OS. The eight folks still using Linux need not apply.



Now that every last one of us is Extremely Online, it’s time to start thinking like an internet veteran, and according to our own work from home starter kit, one of the best places to start is with a VPN. Among them, ibVPN is one of the most universally acclaimed clients, and its Ultimate VPN plan is 50% off right now using the promo code STAYHOME2020.



Priced at $11 a month or $58 per year at its usual rate, this limited-time discount brings its cost down to just over $5 a month or $29 each year. According to the site, it includes the following features:

High-Speed Connections

P2P/Torrents Allowed

5 Simultaneous Connections

Proxy Servers In All Locations

Socks5 Proxies

TOR over VPN

Double VPN

Unlimited Bandwith

NAT Firewall

OpenVPN, L2TP, PPTP, SSTP,

SoftEther, IPsec

SoftEther, IPsec Stealth VPN

High Priority Support

Versus other plans on the service, this one seems to be the most complete. The stealth VPN, TOR over VPN, and Double VPN functionalities are exclusive to this plan while even Sock5 proxies are limited to this and the TorrentVPN plan. So if you’re looking to save on a reputable VPN, this might be your safest bet.

It’s hard to cook. It’s even harder to cook something like a roast or while chicken while eyeballing it. The best way to know if meat is done is to check the internal temperature to make sure it’s within a safe standard, and the best way to do that is with a meat thermometer. If you don’t need anything fancy, then you’re in luck, as ThermoWorks is having a sale on their ThermoPop thermometers.



ThermoPops usually go for $35 a piece, but if you buy two now, you’ll get them for a total of $50. You may not need two of them, but these little guys can make a great gift. Everyone should have a meat thermometer, but I’m sure you know a few people who don’t have one. So you can grab one for yourself and have a future gift squared away in one fell swoop!

1080P Full HD Dash Cam 4PG5DD2Q Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The roads may be a little emptier than usual, but having a dash cam is a very good idea if you drive. But, dash cams can be really expensive—if you want something fancy. If you’re in no rush for one, you can pick up this 1080p dash cam for just $30 on Amazon if you use code 4PG5DD2Q at checkout. This camera gives you all the basics you’ll need from a dash camera like night vision, a monitor that will turn on the camera if it senses motion, and a looped recorder that replaces old footage when the storage is full. You won’t get any fancy bells and whistles for the price, but it’ll get the job done.



Advertisement

Looking to upgrade your housewares? There’s no better time like the present, especially considering Hamilton Beach has discounted its TrueAir HEPA air purifier by 15% using the promo code TrueAir15 at checkout and is offering 20% off select hand mixers (6 speed with and without Quickburst) using MIX20 as well as 20% off Sure Cut extra-tall and walk and cut can openers with CAN20, and 25% off stand mixers like this one and this one.



For a more digestible reading of these deals, take a look at the highlights below:

Promo code: TRUEAIR15 at checkout.

Expires: 4/19



20% off Select Hand Mixers

Promo code: MIX20



20% off Select Can Openers

Promo code: CAN20

25% off select Stand Mixers

TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re spending a lot of time in a dry house, it’s time to fix that. Right now, TaoTronics has its cool and warm mist humidifier down to $70 when you use code KINJAITY, the lowest drop from its $100 MSRP that we’ve seen to date.



The humidifier features a simple LCD display showing you humidity levels, and thanks to built-in sensors, it automatically adjusts the settings to keep the air around you nice and moist. It also has automatic shutoff timers and a memory function to keep you from having to tend to it 24/7 like a newborn baby.

Forget beer pong. A good game of caffeine pong in the morning is where it’s at, and we don’t even need the table or balls. Just throw a couple of glasses under the nozzle of this Mr. Coffee espresso shot maker and knock them back liberally. This dual shot system is down to $77 on Amazon.



It lets you pour two cups at once, each feeding from the same nozzle that also has a milk frother to get that ever-so-important top layer looking nice and creamy. It features a removable water tank, heating for both the water and milk, and an electric pump capable of 15 bars of pressure, which is the sweet spot to pull just as much flavor out of your beans as possible.

Be honest: you don’t really want another appliance on your kitchen counters, do you? That’s why we love all-in-one wonders like instant pots and air fryers. Unfortunately, most toaster ovens don’t offer many options aside from setting temperature and time, but they remain invaluable for heating up anything that doesn’t require a full-sized oven. We’ll explain why in a bit, but first, check out these deals for a couple of Breville units: you can get a normal-sized 1800W convection oven for $215, and if that’s too much, there’s a compact model on sale for $151.



Now, for that explanation: you’ve never had good leftover pizza if you warm it in a microwave. The crust gets crispy and the cheese melts a whole lot better. You could simply do it in a full oven, but those take two years to heat up, so screw that. Toaster oven, baby. (Oh, and you can heat a bunch of other reasonably-sized things in there, too, like a whole 12" pizza. Mmmmmmmm.... pizza....)

Meleen Cross-Band Sandal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Everyone is so quick to call Crocs ugly, and that’s just really rude. You don’t have to buy the well-known clogs, you know! Crocs also offers things like sandals and flip-flops, and while they may not take everyone’s breath away at the runway, they’re still comfortable and functional... not to mention very easy to clean. Right now, you can get a pair of Crocs Cross-Band sandals for half off by using the code MELEEN50 at checkout, and start living your best Crocs life.



I find that Crocs are best for two situations: Either as someone that is on their feet all day (then the clogs are best), and when you’re doing something where it’s pretty likely your shoes are doing to get wet or dirty, like the beach or a water park. Crocs sandals are great for the latter, as when your day is done you can just rinse them off with a hose and set them in a shaded area to dry.

And we’ll be able to go outside again eventually, so consider these a future investment.

One thing I’ve been doing since I’ve started social distancing is a wardrobe refresh—once things get back to normal, I’ll be stepping out of my home looking fab. It helps that a lot of retailers are having great spring sales right now, and Western Rise is no exception with its Spend $100, Get $50 sale. Grab $100 in clothes, and Western Rise will just... give you a $50 to use over the next next three months or so. It’s one of the best deals I’ve seen yet!



Western Rise focuses on higher end casual and business casual clothing, so it’s not too hard to hit that $100 threshold, but if you want your dollar to go even farther you can take a look at their Last Chance items. These items are up to 40% off, and they’re going fast!

40% off Adidas Favorites ADIFAVS Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Any veteran runner knows that quality running shoes are important for health as well as performance. They also wear down often, needing to be replaced annually (or more often depending!), and the costs can add up fast. So when sales like 40% some of the most popular Adidas brands happen, it’s a perfect time to grab a new pair of running shoes without breaking the bank.



So, while $130 for the NMD_R1 shoes might seem a little steep, using code ADIFAVS at checkout will shave a hardy 40% off the price, bringing it down to a more palatable $78. This code does have some exclusions, however—I found that some color styles aren’t a part of this sale, even if they’re on the Adidas Favorites sale page. Just make sure the code applies because pulling out your wallet!

Easter Basket Bundle Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you’re quarantining solo or with a loved one, we could all use a little affection right now. Ella Paradis is giving Kinja readers its Easter Basket Bundle Gift Box, which come with two waterproof vibrators and 12 bath bombs for plenty of relaxing nights of self-care, for $50 (with a retail price of $130).

Bellesa Vibrator Giveaway Image : Bellesa Boutique

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Best Buy is the place to go for Star Wars steelbooks... which ends up being great if you can wait, because Best Buy also has a lot of sales on said steelbooks. Right now, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi steelbook is on sale for the low low price of $15, so if your collection has a Last Jedi shaped hole in it, you can fill it for less than the price of some DoorDash carryout.



Have you read any of the Pokemon Adventures manga? If not, you’re missing out. The Pokemon anime and manga are quite different, and the mange generally has the better plot beats so it’s worth looking into even if you hate the anime. Amazon currently has a lot of the Pokemon Adventures box sets on discount, so now is the perfect time to jump in.



The box set on the biggest discount is probably the Gold and Silver box set, which is only $30 for seven volumes, but there is a catch. At least early on, the Pokemon Adventure manga was a continuous story, so without the first seven volumes you’d probably be a little lost. The first seven volumes are slightly discounted at $50, but if you’ve taken advantage of a previous sale on the first box set, you’re read to go with the second set. Or, you can just grab the Gold and Silver box set now and wait for the rest of the sets to hit a deeper discount!

Advertisement

Marvel Avengers Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love the Avengers? (Note: I will not be taking opinions about not liking the Avengers at this time.) ComiXology is running a huge sale on Avengers comics, so if you’ve been itching to learn more about Earth’s Defenders outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now is your chance. Old Avengers, new Avengers, different Avengers... they’re all a part of this sale, which runs until the 16th.



With over 1,000 comics on sale, there will definitely be some arc or volume to pique your interests. Just don’t try to add ALL the comics to the cart, like I did—ComiXology can’t deal with quite that much Avengers love.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

While things are mostly not great right now, there’s plenty of great new music that’s come out recently, and there’s plenty of time to dive in. The Weeknd and Dua Lipa both just dropped excellent new retro-inspired albums, Jay Electronica’s much-awaited album finally came out last year after years of hype, and Thundercat just graced us with another record of groovy tunes. Whatever floats your boat, you can probably grab it on Tidal, and right now you can get a free trial for 30 days to give it a spin.

Image : One Free Month of CBS All Access | CBS | Promo code All

Gotten through everything on Netflix and Hulu? No worries! CBS is giving new subscribers a free month of its streaming service, CBS All Access, with the trial code ALL through April 23. You can give the new Star Trek: Picard series a shot, catch up on Survivor, or watch a few episodes of the 2019 version of The Twilight Zone.



Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition (PC Download) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Did you already beat Final Fantasy VII Remake? Or lamenting the fact that the physical copy is currently sold out on Amazon? Well, I got just the game for you. You can grab the complete edition of Final Fantasy XIV, the MMO, for just $48 on Newegg. Containing what I can only imagine is about ten times the content of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’ll give you plenty to do while you either wait for your copy of the game, or wait until the nebulous time in which part two of the FFVII saga is released.



Advertisement

The Final Fantasy XIV comes not only with the base game, but the MMO’s three expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. Each part of the game is a beefy expansion on its own, and between that and the other free story content, you’re looking at at least 200 hours of content. Probably more, but I’m not willing to admit how much time I’ve sunk into the game.

The Complete Edition also comes with a free 30 day subscription, but you’ll need to pay monthly beyond that. But, you’ll get those 30 days to figure out if you want to keep paying, or if you want to wait for the biannual free login periods instead.

If $48 if still too rich for your blood, the Starter Edition is $16, and contains the base game and the 30 day subscription.

Borderlands 3 ( PS4 Xbox One

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. And honestly, right now, a beefy co-op game to play with your friends is a perfect way to socialize while everyone’s apart. Who knows how long Amazon will keep this price point for this time, so if you’re tempted, grab Borderlands 3 before it’s too late!

GMG Spring Sale Image : Capcom

Advertisement

Itching for the next big game? It may have already come out, albeit just recently. Green Man Gaming’s annual spring sale, which lasts through April 23, features a wide array of new releases both triple-A and indie. Resident Evil 3, for instance, hit the virtual shelf last week and is already down to $46. Need a co-op shooter to pass the time with a friend or significant other? Get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for a mere $44.



Other highlights include Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $26, Just Cause 3: XXL Edition for $4, and one of my personal favorites, Assassin’s Creed Creed: Odyssey (Gold Edition) for $28. A good chunk of these games are jam-packed with DLC—or, in the case of MHW: Iceborne, ARE DLC—yielding countless hours of playtime. Here are some of the highlights. For the whole gamut of offerings, peruse this here landing page.

PowerA Fusion ( PS4 Xbox One Switch 20POWERA20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Gearing up for Friday night fight club? You’ll want to come equipped with the latest and greatest fightpads including the PowerA Fusion, now discounted 20% using our exclusive promo code 20POWERA20.



This fightpad has swappable magnetic faceplates, a six-button arcade layout with Alps action buttons, and customization toggles for the D-pad and shoulder buttons. Better still, it’s available for PS4, Xbox One, and, yes, Switch. Never lose sight of winning again. Maybe if I’d used one of these instead of a Miller Lite can, I would’ve beaten Eric Andre at Street Fighter 5 last year.

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.



This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

6 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Missed out on the last big Game Pass Ultimate deal? Don’t fret. Amazon is once again offering to add free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time to your account. You pay the usual $45 for three months, and Amazon will throw in another three months on top of that. You’re limited to one code per account and mailing address, too, so no hoarding—that’s what tissue is for.



Game Pass Ultimate is an insanely good deal. Not only do you get Xbox Live Gold access—which entitles you to multiplayer and free games each month—but you’ll also get instant access to the hundreds of games currently on offer via GamePass, including some heavy-hitting triple-A first-party titles on launch day like Gears of War 5.

P.S.: Microsoft is also running a pretty good deal of its own, giving you your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, after which your monthly bill jumps to the usual $15. This offer is only good for new subscribers.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $36. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

Bundle and Save on Select Movie Collections Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Once again, VUDU is allowing you to bundle several movies for one low price. You can bundle four Men In Black movies for $20, and to celebrate the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, three not-so-great-not-so-bad Resident Evil anime movies are going for $10. Other great deals include the entire 9-movie Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection for $100, eight Harry Potter movies for $70, all three Bad Boys films for $30 (or just the first two for $10), The Hunger Games 4-film collection for $25, a 3-film How to Train a Dragon collection for $25 for the kiddos, the entire 4-movie Shrek lineup for $21, and five Jurassic World / Jurassic Park movies for $45.



Up to 60% Off Newly-Discounted Items Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

REI Outlet merchandise is already dirt cheap—that’s why they’re in the outlet, silly—but you can save even more in the apparel company’s latest sale. Take up to 60% off items that were just discounted, including shoes, bags, compression jerseys, sunglasses, and a headlamp that doesn’t even look fit to illuminate the entirety of a tent (which are also on sale). Head to REI’s website and take a look for yourself!

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today, you can get RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger for $10 cheaper than usual by clipping an Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $16 before taxes and shipping. It’s compatible with almost any device that uses Qi wireless charging, including your iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, smartwatches, AirPods, and more. RAVPower claims its charger juices up 30 to 80 minutes faster than typical wireless pads, which sounds about right for a 10W charger, but remember this is highly dependent on the device you’re using.



As an added bonus, the charger receives power from a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 adapter capable of 18W with an accompanying micro-USB cable. You’re kind of getting two products in one here because you can use the adapter directly with any compatible device to get a much faster charge than the wireless setup, perfect for a last-minute top-up.

The Sims 4 Image : EA

Advertisement

For those feeling cooped up and isolated right now, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. There’s a whole world of Sims people right now just waiting to be created and have their actions dictated by you. Lucky for you, The Sims 4 and its multitude of expansions and Game Packs are up to 88% off right now on Amazon.



While the base game is down to a mere $5, the expansions which normally sell for $40 a pop, are now around $20 each. Game Packs, which are smaller expansions featuring cosmetic upgrades, new settings, and bite-size storylines, are roughly $15 each. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, The Sims 4 will likely scratch that itch, and for a pretty penny less right now too.

If The Sims, Second Life, et al. haven’t made it obvious that people would much rather live out exciting virtual lives than toil away in our boring reality, I’m here to inform you of the trend. Now that none of us are getting out of the house anytime soon (take that extroverts!) perhaps it’s time to try your hand at roleplaying, which you can do with a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC (Steam), which is just $15 at Humble Bundle.



Once you buy it, look up FiveM, and prepare to literally live a changed life. You can run jobs as a cop, an investigator, a paramedic, a mechanic, or just that homeless guy on the street who can’t get enough of the bubbly.

Or, you could just play through the campaign and hop online for PVP like everyone else.

PreSonus Studio One 4 Recording Software Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With all this extra time we have these days, it’s important to find something productive to fill it with. Whether you’ve been banging on drums in the garage since you were five or you’ve already made several revolutions around the gig block, there’s no better time to learn how to record a song or an entire album than right now, and PreSonus Studio One for Artists is some of the best software to get the job done. Amazon is issuing digital licenses for just $70, a 30% discount.



From recording podcasts and spoken word poetry to multi-layered tracks made-for-radio, PreSonus gives you everything you need. It supports unlimited vocal and instrumental tracks. You can even tickle your producer bone with support for virtual instruments and a live sampling engine.

It’s a little daunting, especially for beginners, but PreSonus has plenty of excellent tutorials to get you up to speed.

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Bethesda

Advertisement

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.



Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

With Spring in full swing, if you haven’t already gotten your wardrobe in order, Forever 21 is where you want to be. Use code GETMORE30 on any order of three items or more for 30% off. Promo code GETMORE40 works similarly, only it’s four or more for a 40% discount. And although Forever 21 is marketed heavily toward women—there are tops, dresses, and rompers, oh my—there’s a lot here for the fellas, too, like these knee-torn skinny jeans that I just can’t ever picture myself wearing.



Naipo Massager Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50!) with the promo code NAIPO407, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in NAIPO407 at checkout!

With everything that’s going on right now, you can never be too safe with a newborn baby. It’s important to get the bottle right considering it’s the delivery vehicle of choice for milk and water. If cheap plastic bottles worry you or you’ve grown tired of the wear and tear they quickly amass, try these Philips Avent glass baby bottles, which are down to $42 at Amazon.



You’ll get two 9oz bottles, three 4oz ones, two different styles of nipples to go along with them, and a nipple cap that doubles as a pacifier. Designed for babies up to 3 months old, the glass and silicone are medical-grade, so as long as you do your part to keep them clean, you won’t have to worry about any harmful byproducts entering your baby’s digestive system.

Itching to move at breakneck (15.5 MPH) speeds around the cul de sac until sundown? You’re not alone. Unagi is selling its acclaimed Cosmic Blue E500 and E250 model electric scooters for 25% off by entering our exclusive promo code GIZMODO25OFF at checkout. That generous discount brings the total cost of the dual motor E500 down $1,485 and the single motor E250 to a modest $630.



Especially with the warmer weather approaching, an Unagi scooter could add a fun solo activity into your daily rotation. As long as you’re six feet apart from the next rider, it’s a safe adult thing to do. Here’s what our friend Andrew Liszewski had to say in his review over at Gizmodo:

“... even for someone like myself living in suburbia and working from home, in a little over a week’s time the Unagi has managed to work its way into my daily routine. It’s made the boring walk to the community mailbox something I look forward to every evening, and it’s greatly expanded my range of lunch options. Now if only I could put snow tires on it.”

RAVPower PD 3.0 Power Bank KINJA0407D Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 using the code KINJA0407D.

Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $14 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Just make sure to use the promo code KINJANANO at checkout to get the $14 price.

YnM Weighted Blanket (Various) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I don’t care how old you get, there’s no better way to usher in bedtime than being tucked in, and because most of us are likely way too old for that, these weighted blankets work wonderfully. Right now, you can take anywhere from $15 to $25 (depending on size) off YnM’s 100% cotton blankets when clipping an Amazon coupon.



They’re filled with glass beads, breathable fabric, and you can attach a duvet for added style, comfort, and protection. Sizes range from Twin to King across 21 designs, and there are even different weight levels to choose from to better match your body, so head on through to Amazon, take your pick, and get ready for the best night of sleep you’ve had in a long while.

