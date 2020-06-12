Sunday Scaries' CBD Father's Day Bundle Features Oil, Gummies, and YOLO Shots for $59

Dear Dead CBD Bundle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Dear Dead CBD Bundle | $59 | Sunday Scaries

If your dad has reversed his indoctrination from Boomer School and doesn’t see evil in cannabis, Sunday Scaries has the perfect CBD father’s day bundle. Before you buy, promise me something: you’ll scream YOLO at the top of your lungs at 4A.M before throwing one of those three energy shots right into his beer belly.

After all, dad’s going to be cooking on his own day (because he’s the BBQ master and he has no choice), and that’ll be the perfect way to test their effectiveness. Also in the bundle are relaxing gummies and brain focus oils to enhance his morning routine, which is perfect for counteracting the Bart Simpson treatment you’re about to get.

Normally $123, you can get all five of these for just $59, and shipping is free if your order goes in by 11AM PST on June 15.

P.S. We’re not liable for whatever may result from your dad’s interrupted slumber. Maybe just put it on the table for him if you’re worried.