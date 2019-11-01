Summer's Over, But That Just Means You Can Get Some Amazing Espadrilles For Dirt Cheap

60% Off Rivieras | Huckberry

Look, you’re probably not going to wear these any time soon, with the possible exception of a two minute dog walk, but Rivieras makes some of the best summer espadrilles you can buy, and they’re cheaper than we’ve ever seen them before at just $30 per pair.

Seven different styles are available, but our Megan Collins is particularly fond of the red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:

A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.