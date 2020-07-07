It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Summer Thunderstorms Can Be 'Ruff' for Furbabies so an $8 Bottle of Calming Supplements Might Be Grrrrreat Relief

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Calming Dog Supplements | $8 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Calming Dog Supplements | $8 | Amazon Gold Box

I live with two very different dogs. One who will sleep right through fireworks and one who will shake like a little baby and hide behind the sofa. The one that hides behind the sofa is a giant pitbull mix and thinks he’s a baby. He is also a big delicate baby during thunderstorms so this past week has been not great for Butterscotch. My point here is the big baby actually gets a little relief in his shaking and stress from calming supplements. Today Amazon has these ones from GNC for half off.

For $8 grab ninety of these tablets to help your pup get a natural chill. My Jack Russell gets one before we get on the train to the vets. The beef-flavored option is the one that is on sale but I’m sure your dog won’t mind the taste. GNC has guaranteed that these have been taste tested and approved by some very good boys. So if you’re living in a spot still raging with fireworks like us these might not be a bad option to provide both you and fido with a little peace.

Prime members have two-day shipping on this item.

Sheilah Villari

