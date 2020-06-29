It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Summer Isn't Summer Without a New Beach Towel and Disney Has Them for $10 Right Now

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney
1.2K
Save
Beach Towel Sale | $10 | Disney Store
Beach Towel Sale | $10 | Disney Store
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Beach Towel Sale | $10 | Disney Store

All the Disney favorites are here princesses, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and of course Mickey. Grabbing a towel or three for just over $10 is a steal for the 4th of July. This is also apart of a limited swim accessories sale so if you’re hitting the beach or the pool over the holiday pop into that sale to stock the family up on splash wear. If you’ve got tikes in need a new swimwear this is the sale you’ve been looking for with a ton of options for girls, boys, and baby.

Advertisement

Frees shipping on orders over $75.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Anker PowerWave Stand Combo Is a Decent $26

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $31

What If You Had a Handbook on How to Fix Your Car?

Monday's Best Deals: Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Super Mario GameCube Controller, Disney Beach Towels, Apple Watch Series 3, and More