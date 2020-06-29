Summer Isn't Summer Without a New Beach Towel and Disney Has Them for $10 Right Now

Beach Towel Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Beach Towel Sale | $10 | Disney Store



All the Disney favorites are here princesses, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and of course Mickey. Grabbing a towel or three for just over $10 is a steal for the 4th of July. This is also apart of a limited swim accessories sale so if you’re hitting the beach or the pool over the holiday pop into that sale to stock the family up on splash wear. If you’ve got tikes in need a new swimwear this is the sale you’ve been looking for with a ton of options for girls, boys, and baby.



Advertisement

Frees shipping on orders over $75.

