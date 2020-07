Polarized Sunglasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Polarized Sunglasses | $10+ | Amazon



It’s summertime which means the sun is shining and going right into your eyeballs. With polarized sunglasses, you can protect your sight by blocking out harmful UV rays while also getting that good, good vitamin D. Not only that, you’ll look pretty cool, too! Grab em’ before they’re gone! Make sure to scroll for the pair or pack you’d like, the prices start at $10 and work their way up.