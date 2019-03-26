Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not quite warm enough for most of the stuff that’s on sale at Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Sales for men and women, but who even cares! Shop this sale for polos, bathing suits, shorts, flip flops, and other summer-y staples, build a shrine to them in your closet, and worship them until temperatures hit at least 75 degrees. When that sweet, sweet sweltering heat arrives, you’ll be ready, dammit.