Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

One of the best things about Christmastime is the sweet scents of baking holiday desserts that fill your home as you prepare for some festive feasting. But those delicious smells can’t exist unless you have supplies to bake with. Amazon is here with a holiday baking Gold Box that promises to spice up your pantry with, well, spices, plus other essentials, including flour, sugar, oils, and several mixes. And since there’s really no way you can use up that much cinnamon or vanilla extract by the time the New Year hits, you’ll have an excuse to keep the baking going well into 2019.

