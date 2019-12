Ticket to Ride Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Ticket to Ride | $35 | Amazon

It was only a matter of time before Alexa became unsatisfied with her lot as a voice assistant and demanded a seat at the table. Specifically, the board gaming table where you can play this Alexa-compatible version of Ticket to Ride for $35. You can use Alexa to explain the rules, or even compete against her if you want. Though you will surely lose, as she has the power of Amazon’s entire cloud infrastructure at her back, and you are just a lowly mortal flesh bot.