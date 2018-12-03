Graphic: Nintendo

Happy Smash week, one and all. Nintendo’s insanely huge new fighter comes out on Friday, which means this is your last week to preorder on Amazon to get a $10 Prime credit added to your account.

Just note that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships, and that this is only available on the physical copy, not digital.

If you want to play it with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you don’t forget to order the gamepad and a USB adapter as well.