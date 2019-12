Up to 57% Off Shark Vacuums | Amazon

Shark ZS351 Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum | $140 | Amazon

ION P50 - IC162 | $200 | Amazon

Shark LZ601, APEX UpLight Lift-Away DuoClean | $190 | Amazon

Shark Rocket Pet Pro | $195 | Amazon

A good vacuum can turn cleaning from a tedious chore to a somewhat fulfilling chore. Shark’s stick vacuums are currently on sale for up to 57% off, starting at just $140. They may not be the sexiest thing you’ll buy this week, but your clean floors will thank you later.