Graphic: Erica Offutt

It doesn’t have the name recognition of the Roomba, but Ecovacs makes highly rated robotic vacuums at a much more affordable price point. This Ecovacs Slim NEO is just $130 on Walmart today, and at just 2.2" tall (about an inch shorter than our readers’ favorite Roomba), it can reach under cabinets, couches, beds and all those hard-to-reach places.

It’s smart too. You can control this Ecovacs with your phone, and set up a schedule so you never even have to think about vacuuming. It can tackle dirt on barefloor and low-pile carpets with a 110-minute battery life. Typically selling for closer to $180, today’s price tag is the lowest we’ve seen on this model, and one of the cheapest robotic non-refurbished vacuums deals ever.