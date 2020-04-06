It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Ball, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsbest buy dealsdyson deals
61
Save
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum | $220 | Best Buy
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum | $220 | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum | $220 | Best Buy

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $220. 

Advertisement

This Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors and a few accessories. Plus, that big ball works wonders for easy maneuverability. This one-day offer is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Disney Steelbooks, Samsung Soundbars, Top eBooks, and More

Pick Up Anker's Popular Qi Charging Stand For a Low $12

August Smart Locks Grant Keyless Entry to Almost Any Deadbolt Door, And They're on Sale Today

11 Streaming Services to Help You Cut the Cord on Cable TV