It's all consuming.
Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Ball, Today Only

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum | $185 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Dyson vacuums are some of the best bagless models you can own. Often lauded for their convenience and design, if there is one complaint shoppers have, it’s the price. Right now, Amazon is selling a refurbished Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum cleaner for a low $185.

Typically selling between $280-$380, this $185 price is the lowest price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

The Dyson Ball features a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, plus a ton of accessories that significantly expands its usefulness. This particular model uses Dyson’s Big Ball system, which allows superior maneuverability and HEPA filters to make short work of allergens and pet dander. Better still, it’s bagless, which is infinitely more convenient than standard vacuums.

