Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum | $180 | Newegg



Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $190 today on Newegg. This is a few bucks off from the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.

This deal was originally published by Tercius Bufete on 3/18/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/6/2020.

