Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Animal Vacuum, Today Only

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Refurbished Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner | $180 | Amazon

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson V7 Animal v acuum c leaner is down to $180 if you’re okay with a refurbished model.

For what it’s worth, this is the vacuum I have at home and it’s incredibly convenient for cleaning up after my roommate’s super fluffy kitty . This is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So you’ll only have until the end of the day, or until sold out to decide.