Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Animal Vacuum, Today Only

Tercius
Refurbished Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner | $180 | Amazon
Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson V7 Animal vacuum cleaner is down to $180 if you’re okay with a refurbished model.

For what it’s worth, this is the vacuum I have at home and it’s incredibly convenient for cleaning up after my roommate’s super fluffy kitty. This is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So you’ll only have until the end of the day, or until sold out to decide.

