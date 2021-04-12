Suck Up the Savings With $90 off Eufy’s HomeVac 11S Infinity

Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity Image : Andrew Hayward

Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity | $210 | Amazon



Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

Advertisement

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line and the added benefit of swappable battery packs, with two packs included in the box. Each offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $300, but right now Amazon is offering 30% off the HomeVac 11S Infinity in both black and white, landing at just $210. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.