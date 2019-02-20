Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal 2 are down to $275 on Amazon, or nearly $100 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball 2 includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors to seal in suction, and its included tangle free turbine tool is great for furniture as well. It also features HEPA filters throughout the vacuum to keep dust inside, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.