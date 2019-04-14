Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, the popular Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor is down to $200 at Home Depot, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Small Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a powerful accessory hose, and yes, a ball that it rest on for easy maneuverability. The Small Ball is better suited for apartments or homes without a ton of storage space, as it’s somewhat smaller and lighter than a full-sized Dyson.