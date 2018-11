Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Professional model that’s on sale today for $139. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Professional includes a longer power cord and a microfiber dusting attachment, and it can still lift off the wheeled base for easier cleaning of furniture, cars, staircases, and other awkward areas.