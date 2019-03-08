Photo: Amazon

While it’s been supplanted by the V10, the reliable old Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is still more than enough vacuum for most people, whether you’re using it to clean cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really. Today on Dyson’s eBay storefront, you can get a refurb of the Animal version on eBay today for $210, the best price we’ve ever seen. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

The Animal model features True HEPA filtration to filter out allergens from pet dander, and has 150% more brush bar power than the older V6. For context, this was selling for $300 new on Black Friday, and if you ask me, it’s well worth saving $90 on a refurb, which still includes a 6 month Dyson warranty.