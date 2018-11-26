Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Roomba’s get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you clean up with its Cyber Monday sale price of $149. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Or, if you really want to vacuum up the most stuff for the best price, check out our exclusive deal on the 11S’s more powerful cousin, the RoboVac 30.