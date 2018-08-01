The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, and today you can take home the upgraded version, the Professional Rotator for just $150. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Professional Rotator has enhanced steering, a better carpet brush, and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. This price is only available today though, so get yours before they’re all cleaned out.
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.