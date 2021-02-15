Suck Up Big Messes with Tacklife’s 6-Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac, Now 32% off

Tacklife 6-Gallon Wet Dry Vac 20DQV25P Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife 6-Gallon Wet Dry Vac | $61 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code 20DQV25P



If you own a home, it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 6-gallon wet dry shop vac is just $61 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 20DQV25P at checkout. With a big bin, 17-foot cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 32% off the list price right now.

