It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

Suck out All Impurities Keeping You From Glorious Skin With This Blackhead Remover, Now if Only There Was One for Life

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
348
Save
Blackhead Remover Vacuum | $21 | Amazon Gold Box
Blackhead Remover Vacuum | $21 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Blackhead Remover Vacuum | $21 | Amazon Gold Box

Skin is such a finicky thing for some of us. I had terrible blackheads as a teen that thankfully was just a phase but for some, they just aren’t that lucky. If it seems like no matter what you do your pesky pores remain clogged maybe it’s time to bring in some backup. The Blackhead Remover Vacuum from Voyor just might be the answer and it’s one sale for the next few hours,

Advertisement

Reading through the reviews you’ll see lots of happy users. Funny how some say it wasn’t super efficient for blackheads but almost all said it still cleaned their skin especially of oil, grime, and whiteheads. But every single one did suggest steaming your face first and most said they really saw results after multiple uses. This might be because it actually stimulates blood flow and brings back some natural elasticity in your skin and reduces fine lines.

There are three strength levels and six interchanged heads depending on your needs. The microcrystalline one is excellent for exfoliating which is great for anyone. It’s rechargeable and lightweight so no batteries required.

Advertisement

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for five more hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission

Make the Most of Your Alone Time With 20% Percent off the Satisfyer Pro 2 [Exclusive]

Satisfyer Pro 2

Use the promo code INVENTORY
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods Pro Drop to $220 at Amazon

Make the Most of Your Alone Time With 20% Percent off the Satisfyer Pro 2 [Exclusive]

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Earbuds: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day

Calico Critters Is Still the Cutest After 35 Years of Adorable Existence and They're Half off Right Now