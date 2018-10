Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have your Halloween candy situation sorted, or if you bought a bag a few weeks ago and have already eaten it yourself, this five pound bag of Jolly Ranchers is just $9 right now when you clip the $2 coupon. My advice: When trick-or-treaters come in groups, verbally rank their costumes from best to worst, and give out more Jolly Ranchers to the winners ones accordingly.