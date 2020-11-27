It's all consuming.
Suck it up To 33% off With the Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner | $100| Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
The wired vacuum cleaner are already beginning to look dated, with improvements in batteries allowing cordless vacuum cleaners to be taken anywhere in the house without worrying about where that wire is.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner can take on multiple surfaces of the floor, from wood to rugs on a 40-minute battery.

Alongside featuring two different modes for how powerful the vacuum should be against different kinds of dirt, it can also turn into a handheld vacuum, easily reaching those hard-to-spot areas that a normal vacuum would have trouble reaching.

