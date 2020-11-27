Suck it up To 33% off With the Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner $100| Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

The wired vacuum cleaner are already beginning to look dated, with improvements in batteries allowing cordless vacuum cleaners to be taken anywhere in the house without worrying about where that wire is.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner can take on multiple surfaces of the floor, from wood to rugs on a 40-minute battery.

Alongside featuring two different modes for how powerful the vacuum should be against different kinds of dirt, it can also turn into a handheld vacuum, easily reaching those hard-to-spot areas that a normal vacuum would have trouble reaching.