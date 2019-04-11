Graphic: ESPN+

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Saturday’s UFC Holloway v. Poirier rematch is exclusively available as a $60 pay-per-view add-on for ESPN+ subscribers, which itself costs $5 per month, or $50 per year. That’s a lot of money to see two people try to kill each other!



Luckily, if you aren’t already an ESPN+ subscriber, they’re offering a special deal just for this fight. $80 gets you a full year of ESPN+ and the fight, or $30 less than buying both separately. After your first year, your subscription will auto-renew for $50 unless you cancel. Enjoy the show!