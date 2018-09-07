I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.



Subscribers to the September bundle will get additional games Little Nightmares, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Battle Chef Brigade, Zombie Night Terror, Figment, and a new Humble Original, ETHEREAL today as well.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.