Style and Comfort Come Together in JACHS Sherpa Collection Sale

Sherpa Collection Sale 2020 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Sherpa Collection Sale | JACHS | Use Code 2020



Sherpa is the warmest and plushest of materials to line your clothes with for a harsh winter. That was not meant to sound like a Jack London novel but if you’re in the Northeast , it’s been a very chilly few weeks. It might be time for some cozier clothes. JACHS has its entire s herpa c ollection marked down. Shirts, h oodies, j ackets, p ullovers, and more on sale up to 70% off. Just use the code 2020 at checkout.

Advertisement

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel shirt like this with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is sherpa line for optimum comfiness ($44). T his is versatile for any gender as it’s easy to layer as I mentioned. It’s 100% cotton and will take you through the chilly season. There are six colors available .

G/O Media may get a commission Sherpa Flannel Shirt Jacket Buy for $44 from JACHS NY Use the promo code 2020

Advertisement

I love the look of these sherpa lined trucker jackets ($44 ). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in three colors and will keep you very warm as temperatures drop.

As always there’s free shipping on orders over $100.