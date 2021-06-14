Stupid Boy. You'll Never Get a Hades Release on Xbox and PlayStation Oh Wait We Just Did.

Hades (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon

The latest in Supergiant’s arsenal of great games took us by storm last year. I finally unlocked the true ending last week. Though, many gamers without a Switch or gaming PC have been patiently waiting to play. During the Xbox E3 Conference, it was announced Hades will be coming to Game Pass as well as getting physical releases on Xbox One/Series X as well as PS4 and PS5. If you haven’t gotten a chance to play this yet, you’re running out of excuses. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon.